PowerVerde Discusses the Financial Impact of the Planned Commercialization of the Supercritical Water Oxidation (SCWO) Project

The SCWO system consists of two main parts; a bioreactor that decomposes human or animal waste within seconds into clean, pathogen-free potable water. This phenomenon occurs when the fecal sludge is pumped and compressed to supercritical conditions of 3500 psi and 800F. Significantly, the energy content of the sludge (think of it as a fuel source) is released during decomposition resulting in an energy rich gas that can be converted into usable electricity.

The second part of the system consists of the energy recovery module that converts the high temperature, energy-rich gas leaving the bioreactor, to reliable electric power. There is enough "fuel" energy in the sludge to produce sufficient power offsetting the internal system loads, namely the pump and compressor. Thus, the operation of the SCWO bioreactor is at or near self-sustaining, minimizing the need for any supplemental fuel or power. Ultimately, the goal will be to actually produce net electricity. This highlights the vital role played by the energy recovery module, at the heart of which is PowerVerde's expander technology.

There is a huge global demand for technology like this, especially in the many under-developed countries that lack basic sanitation facilities. The byproducts of these bioreactors - clean water and electricity are sorely needed in these communities. Because of the success of the SCWO project and a prototype bioreactor currently demonstrating commercial readiness, the decision was made to accelerate the commercial introduction of this technology through a for-profit company.

This is potentially a transformative event for PowerVerde, as it partners with this company to sell its heat-to-energy systems. With two SCWO systems already scheduled for deployment next year and, providing PowerVerde delivers this advanced expander, the success of this SCWO commercial launch directly influences PowerVerde's financial success.

Looking ahead, the possible sale of 100 expander systems could result in revenue of $40 million or more to PowerVerde. With development funds being provided to PowerVerde by the new company, along with anticipated investments from new investment groups, PowerVerde is confident it can capitalize on this lucrative opportunity.

Cautionary Language

All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.

About PowerVerde, Inc.

PowerVerde Inc., is an energy systems developer focusing on energy efficiency and waste heat recovery using organic Rankine cycle and unique wet steam cycle technology. Leveraging its proprietary designs, technology and strategic alliances, PowerVerde expects to commercialize distributed power systems in the under 500 kWe class that performs at industry-leading levels.

