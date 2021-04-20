PowerVerde Inc. Completes its Merger with 374Water, Inc. to Accelerate Delivery of CleanTech to Eliminate PFAS and Recover Resources from Waste and Wastewater

CleanTech to Eliminate PFAS and Recover Resources from Waste and Wastewater. Tweet this

"The merger of 374Water and PowerVerde will advance the global paradigm shift from water and waste treatment to resource recovery. 374Water's patent-pending Supercritical Water Oxidation system, the "AirSCWO", is a superior, sustainable, and cost-effective technology applicable to municipal wastewater and industrial waste management facilities and we believe it is the best technology to address the growing forever chemical crisis. Our system will efficiently treat waste at the source, convert waste to recoverable and reusable resources, and eliminate PFAS and other emerging contaminants," said Kobe Nagar, CEO of 374Water, the merged company. "The merger with PowerVerde allows us to vertically integrate their heat recovery technology into our system, allowing us to maximize our environmental and social impact outcomes around the world".

The AirSCWO uses an advanced oxidation method that purifies a variety of organic wastes, in particular, wet wastes in concentrated slurries such as wastewater sludge, biosolids, and agricultural, pharmaceutical, food, and chemical wastes.

About 374Water, Inc

374Water Inc., PWVI is a publicly-traded company offering an innovative technology to process and eliminate "forever" chemicals from the natural and developed environments. Our mission is to preserve a clean and healthy environment that sustains life. We apply cutting-edge science and engineering prowess to recover resources from the wastes our society generates to keep our drinking water clean! We help businesses and local governments to obtain their sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

