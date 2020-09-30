PowerVision's Line of Smart Waterproof Drones Has Users Covered - On, Below, or Above Water

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerVision Robot Corporation, a global leader in smart drones, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and augmented reality, has a line of smart waterproof drones capable of flying above, diving under, and gliding on top of water. The three award-winning devices – PowerEgg X, PowerRay, and PowerDolphin – are packed with industry-leading technology that redefines what is possible with a drone.

PowerVision provides the ultimate drone experience, allowing users to film ultra HD 4K footage wherever life takes them.

"Whether getting the bird's eye view of the family out kayaking on the lake with PowerEgg X, fishing along the river with PowerDolphin, or diving underwater to explore coral reefs with PowerRay, time out on the water has never been more fun," said Wally Zheng, Founder and CEO of PowerVision. "It's not always just fun and games at PowerVision though. We strive for excellence and are honored that our drones are consistently used by teams all across the country for search and rescue support, scientific research, and more."

PowerEgg X

A first of its kind in the industry, PowerEgg X features a fully modular design, allowing users to quickly switch between the following modes: Autonomous Personal AI Camera, Handheld Gimbal Camera, or Smart Drone. The device can also easily be equipped with weatherproof accessories (waterproof case and landing float), allowing it to take off and land on water as well as fly in heavy rain.

In addition to its game-changing weatherproof features, the PowerEgg X is also a high-performance drone equipped with a 4K/60fps camera and tri-axial mechanical stability augmentation technologies, making it perfect for aerial photography and videography. The drone features a flight time of 30 minutes, automatic obstacle avoidance, precise landing, intelligent flight modes, wind speed resistance up to 20 knots (23 mph), 1080P image transmission within a distance of 3.7 miles, and much more.

The PowerEgg X is on promotion now with retail price of $899 for the Explorer package, $949 for the All-weather package, and $1099 for the Wizard package, available at Powervision.me, Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and other PowerVision dealers.

PowerDolphin

Featuring a sleek, streamlined design, PowerDolphin is an intelligent water drone offering valuable benefits to photographers, fishermen, boat owners, water sport enthusiasts, divers, and emergency responders alike. Equipped with a unique dual-joint 4K rotating camera covering an astounding 132°, PowerDolphin can use its rotating camera to meet both above-water (+70°) and underwater (-150°) shooting demands like never before.

In addition to its powerful imaging capability, the device uses sonar technology for underwater mapping and built-in GPS for waypoint navigation, while also providing users an intelligent fishing experience by helping find fish, tow hooks, and more. It also features a wireless range of up to 1/2 mile, a 2-hour rechargeable battery, a high speed of 4.5 m/s and more. PowerDolphin is available now and currently on sale at PowerVision.me for $799 for the Standard package, $799 for the Explorer package, and $899 for the Wizard package.

PowerRay

PowerRay is an intelligent underwater robot designed to let users see the world as never before. Its integrated 4K UHD camera allows filmmakers to shoot underwater content for movies and research, as well as underwater photography. The device can dive down to 98ft and features real-time streaming in 1080P, allowing users to share their stunning moments to Facebook, Instagram and WeChat Live.

PowerVision's VR One Plus Goggles provide an incredibly immersive first-person view (FPV), allowing users to experience underwater in a whole new way. In addition, PowerRay features an impressive 2-hour battery, video stabilization mode, depth hovering accuracy to 4", built-in LED front lights allowing high-quality underwater filming, and much more. PowerRay is available now starting from $449 with 50% off on Powervision.me.

About PowerVision

With a mission to "innovate the future," the PowerVision Group is a global technology leader focusing on UAV-related products and services, including smart drones, data visualization, and forecasting, virtual reality, and augmented reality. Founded in 2009, PowerVision Group employs around 500 employees globally in China, the U.S., Japan, Australia, Germany, and Finland. For more information, visit: http://www.powervision.me, or call toll free: (855) 562-6699.

PowerVision provides the ultimate drone experience, allowing users to film ultra HD 4K footage wherever life takes them.

