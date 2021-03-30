PowerVision's WaveShark Jetboard Earns Red Dot Design Award

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The WaveShark Jetboard, the innovative, electric surfboard that touts an industry-leading 60 k.p.h. top-speed, has been awarded Best in Product Design by Red Dot for 2021.

The WaveShark Jetboard was designed for high-speed watersport adventures in mind. In addition to its top speed, the WaveShark Jetboard touts a boost time at just three seconds - demonstrating WaveShark's commitment to delivering the finest in jetboard power and performance.

WaveShark products also feature portable, modular designs that are perfect for the seasonal trips of the global surfing community and low maintenance requirements. The WaveShark Jetboard is made from ultra-light carbon fiber. The lightweight and right amount of rigidity of the material offers high responsiveness during turning and carving. GPS positioning, and an intelligent remote-control support for user maneuverability, make WaveShark easy to adapt.

"All of us at WaveShark know that our Jetboard is best in class; now, the world knows its best in design," said Wally Zheng, founder of WaveShark. "The WaveShark Jetboard is the culmination of integrated manufacturing and advanced technology working seamlessly together in an unprecedented way. Every facet of the Jetboard's design and quality keeps safety in mind while providing an exhilarating experience for our customers."

The Red Dot Design Awards, founded just over 60 years ago, recognizes significant achievements in product design, communication design, and design concepts. The distinction is based on the principle of selection and presentation. Excellent design is selected by international, competent expert juries.

About PowerVision: The PowerVision Group, founded in 2009, headquartered in Beijing, is a company with a clear mission to innovate the future. PowerVision pushes the boundaries of possibilities, with the aim to change the world through innovative artificial intelligence. At the heart of the company is a corporate culture that prides itself on continuous learning, innovation, and technological excellence.

Since its establishment in 2009, PowerVision has continued to push the frontiers of cutting-edge research, development, and design. In addition to improving core company technology, PowerVision has revolutionized industry research and development.

Presently, PowerVision is the only company in the world producing aerial, water-surface, and underwater robotic devices, as well as the only robotic company to achieve mass production of underwater AI robotic devices. PowerVision has acquired nearly 1000 independent intellectual property rights in the form of patents, trademarks, and copyrights, including nearly 400 core technology invention patents. For more information, visit: http://www.powervision.me , or call toll-free: (855) 562-6699.

