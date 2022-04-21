PowerVolt Is Named a Top 10 Power Electronics Solutions Provider by Manufacturing Technology Insights Magazine for 2022

Company is featured in a cover story for the magazine's Power Electronics issue highlighting its advanced next-gen transformer technology

ADDISON, Ill., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerVolt, a leading supplier of power transformers and linear DC power supplies, has been named a "Top 10 Power Electronics Solutions Provider" for 2022 by Manufacturing Technology Insights magazine. PowerVolt was named to the publications annual listing of "10 companies that are at the forefront of providing power electronics solutions and transforming businesses."

PowerVolt Logo

"We are honored to be recognized for our innovative leadership in the power electronics industry," said Brij Sharma, founder, president and CEO of PowerVolt. Sharma and PowerVolt are featured in a cover story for the publication's Power Electronics issue. The article highlights PowerVolt's solutions to demanding field applications including its work with a company that supplies welding products to its customers for the construction and repair of oil drilling rigs around the world.

PowerVolt was challenged to develop welding transformers that could withstand the rigors of extreme underwater conditions, while also providing superior performance and longer lifecycles. Through its work on the project, PowerVolt designed compact, encapsulated transformers capable of performing seamlessly amid seawater extremities. Through rigorous testing that mimicked the harsh underwater field environment, PowerVolt proved the reliability of its transformers before delivering it to the client. As a result of its work, PowerVolt was named the exclusive transformer supplier to this welding equipment manufacturer.

As the Manufacturing Technology Insights article points out, PowerVolt's product portfolio is not limited to welding transformers. "In fact, its leading-edge transformers are leveraged by some of the biggest OEMs across multiple industry verticals, including medical device companies, automotive producers, equipment manufacturers and so on." The company's transformers are also extensively used in the HVAC industry for heating, ventilation and refrigeration equipment.

The article goes on to say, "What makes PowerVolt's power systems stand out is the fact that these transformers are significantly improved versions of everything that is currently available in the market, especially when it comes to safety, quality and performance."

Headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Addison,PowerVolt and its subsidiaries, Wabash Transformer and Ensign Corporation, have design and manufacturing facilities in the Midwest (Illinois and Iowa), along with offshore facilities in China, Vietnam and Mexico. "Our facilities combine state-of-the-art manufacturing resources with intuitiveness of our engineers to develop some of the best linear DC power supplies and power transformers," said Sharma. Each facility is equipped with robust testing capabilities to implement stringent control over the quality and performance of its final products.

The PowerVolt product portfolio includes class 1 (general purpose), class 2, control and power transformers with traditional steel cores optimized for 50 Hz to 500 Hz operation and ferrite and toroid cores for frequencies greater than 500Hz (up to 100KHz). The company's linear power transformers, especially are preferred for industrial control applications, including controlling power for temperature, speed of motors, heating, air conditioning, refrigeration systems, showrooms and even residential lighting.

The article highlights the company's employees who "uphold Sharma's inherent principles of hard work and commitment, aspiring to take PowerVolt to the pinnacle of the transformer manufacturing industry through constant innovation."

Click here to read the complete article, which includes insights into the company's work to tackle the labor shortage challenge through automation and its strategies to overcome rising material supply shortages through a modernized supply chain workflow utilizing analytics and forecasting capabilities. The article also examines PowerVolt's work on 'smart transformers' that could potentially push transformers technology into its next generation.

Manufacturing Technology Insights is a print and digital magazine that offers a knowledge network for technology key decision-makers in the manufacturing arena. Visit www.manufacturingtechnologyinsights.com for more information.

About PowerVolt

Established in 1973, PowerVolt is a leading manufacturer of power transformers and linear DC power supplies. The company is Underwriters Laboratories (UL), Canadian Standards Association (CSA) and CE recognized and approved to demonstrate its adherence to regulatory requirements and dedication to quality standards. PowerVolt manufactures standard (off-the-shelf) and custom transformers and power supplies. The company has established a strong reputation for its high standards of quality and reliable products. PowerVolt is part of the PowerVolt Group that includes Wabash Transformer and Ensign Corporation.

For Further Product Information, Contact :

Ajay Sharma, Business Development

PowerVolt, Inc.

630-628-9999

[email protected]

For Further PR Information, Contact :

Gary McCoy, President

Fairway Communications

847-372-0722

[email protected]

SOURCE Manufacturing Technology Insights