PowerXL™ Launches Stirmax™ Multi-Cooker at Walmart: Transforming Home Cooking with Automatic Stirring & Shredding Technology for Hands Free Cooking

The Stirmax™ Multi-Cooker features a powerful stirring mechanism, making it ideal for preparing a wide range of dishes — from hearty stews and attention-demanding risotto to delicate sauces. The innovative 360° Automatic Paddle stirs and shreds and nine pre-programmed cooking presets are designed to make almost any delicious, flavorful and hassle-free meals that practically cook themselves.

Key Features of the Stirmax™ Multi-Cooker:

Automatic Stirring Technology: The built-in 360° Automatic Paddle ensures even cooking and prevents food from sticking or burning, providing consistent results with minimal effort. It also shreds pulled pork for easy hands-free cooking.





The built-in 360° Automatic Paddle ensures even cooking and prevents food from sticking or burning, providing consistent results with minimal effort. It also shreds pulled pork for easy hands-free cooking. Versatile Cooking Functions: With multiple cooking presets, including StirMax™, BraiseMax, slow cook, sauté, steam/boil, stew/soup, risotto, rice and keep warm, the Stirmax™ Multi-Cooker is designed to handle a variety of recipes, allowing users to seamlessly transition from one cooking method to another.





With multiple cooking presets, including StirMax™, BraiseMax, slow cook, sauté, steam/boil, stew/soup, risotto, rice and keep warm, the Stirmax™ Multi-Cooker is designed to handle a variety of recipes, allowing users to seamlessly transition from one cooking method to another. Automatic Sauté and Sear – Stirmax™ and Braisemax Smart Presets sauté, sear, and brown first before automatically switching to simmer for perfectly cooked meals in minutes — juicy on the inside and evenly browned on the outside.





– Stirmax™ and Braisemax Smart Presets sauté, sear, and brown first before automatically switching to simmer for perfectly cooked meals in minutes — juicy on the inside and evenly browned on the outside. Fool Proof User-Friendly Interface: The intuitive digital control panel offers easy navigation through nine preset cooking programs and customizable settings, making meal preparation straightforward and efficient.





The intuitive digital control panel offers easy navigation through nine preset cooking programs and customizable settings, making meal preparation straightforward and efficient. Spacious Capacity: The large cooking pot accommodates family-sized portions, perfect for preparing meals for gatherings or meal prepping for the week.





The large cooking pot accommodates family-sized portions, perfect for preparing meals for gatherings or meal prepping for the week. Take-to-Table : Cook and serve in the same pot with a premium design that looks great on the table.





: Cook and serve in the same pot with a premium design that looks great on the table. Easy to Clean: The removable, non-stick inner pot is dishwasher safe, simplifying cleanup and ensuring that users spend less time scrubbing and more time enjoying their meals.

The Stirmax™ Multi-Cooker is available at Walmart.com, and in stores November offering home cooks a high-performance appliance at an accessible price. The introduction of Stirmax™ Multi-Cooker aligns with the PowerXL™ Brand's commitment to enhancing the home cooking experience through innovative, fool-proof practical solutions.

"We are excited for this launch! The Stirmax™ Multi-Cooker is a fantastic complement to Walmart's current assortment of PowerXL™ Vortex air fryers. The brand provides innovative products to consumers that not only make cooking faster, but also enjoyable to use and elevate the overall culinary experience. We believe that advanced Stirmax™ Multi-Cooker features and user-friendly design will quickly make it a favorite among home cooks." said Renee Seaman, North America Head of Marketing from the PowerXL™ brand.

For more information about the PowerXL™ Stirmax™ Multi-Cooker and to explore its full range of features, visit Walmart.com.

About PowerXL™

PowerXL™ is out to change the way we think about our kitchen time and home tasks. We power people to feel awesome doing the daunting-every day, all day long. We're on a mission to make it foolproof. So you can feel confident that whatever you make will be super tasty every time. For more information about PowerXL™, visit https://powerxlproducts.com/ or follow @officialpowerxl on social media.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings is a home-essentials company with a mission to make living better at home. We focus on delivering innovative products and solutions to consumers for use in and around the home through our trusted brands. We are a leading supplier of specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, personal insect repellents, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, and small household appliances. Helping to meet the needs of consumers worldwide, Spectrum Brands offers a broad portfolio of market-leading, well-known and widely trusted brands including Tetra®, DreamBone®, SmartBones®, Nature's Miracle®, 8-in-1®, FURminator®, Healthy-Hide®, Good Boy®, Meowee!®, OmegaOne®, Spectracide®, Cutter®, Repel®, Hot Shot®, Rejuvenate®, Black Flag®, Liquid Fence®, Remington®, George Foreman®, Russell Hobbs®, BLACK + DECKER®, PowerXL®, Emeril Lagasse®, and Copper Chef®. For more information, please visit www.spectrumbrands.com. Spectrum Brands – A Home Essentials Company™.

SOURCE Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.