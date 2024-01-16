POWISER Unveils Innovative Energy Solutions at CES 2024

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- POWISER INC, a pioneering energy company base in Ontario, California, United States, took center stage at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) with the introduction of groundbreaking balcony energy storage concepts. Focused on delivering Products for Balcony Solar Power Systems, Home Energy Storage Systems and POWER On the Go Scenarios.

Balcony Solar Power System - Harvest Energy at Home: Introducing the Balcony Solar Power System, a game-changer in residential energy solutions. This innovative system focuses on harnessing solar energy and storing it efficiently for residential use. Together with the micro inverter- POWISER BI800, offers high efficiency and reliability for small-scale solar installations，Specifically designed for urban dwellers, the Balcony Solar Power System allows users to generate clean energy from their balconies, providing an eco-friendly alternative for powering homes. Say goodbye to traditional energy sources and embrace sustainability with Powiser's Balcony Solar Power System.

Home Power Energy Storage System   - POWISER H5 PRO: Powiser proudly presents the POWISER H5 PRO, a state-of-the-art Home Energy Battery, designed to cater to the evolving needs of the modern world. With a focus on solar power for home, This product is engineered to maximize energy production, ensuring optimal performance and durability. Stay ahead of the curve with Powiser's commitment to innovation in the Home ESS sector.

POWER On The GO - Embrace the Great Outdoors: a trailblazing product line tailored for outdoor enthusiasts and RV aficionados. POWER On the Go is a dedicated solution designed to power outdoor recreational vehicles, offering reliable and portable energy solutions for adventures off the grid. With its advanced technology, POWER On the Go ensures a seamless and sustainable power supply, empowering outdoor enthusiasts to explore with confidence.

These three remarkable product lines underscore Powiser's dedication to providing sustainable and efficient energy solutions for diverse applications. Powiser continues to lead the way in shaping the future of renewable

All three product lines are set to hit the market in March 2024, with availability exclusively through Powiser's official website. Stay tuned for the future of energy solutions as Powiser continues to lead the way in renewable technology. For more information and early access, visit Here.

