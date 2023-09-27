POWR, a Pluribus Technologies Company, Launches POWR One on Product Hunt

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - POWR, a global provider of no-code website conversion tools and a part of the Pluribus Technologies (TSXV: PLRB) family, has announced the launch of its full suite of conversion apps, POWR One, on the tech product-enthusiast website, Product Hunt.

POWR One is a comprehensive platform offering over 60 powerful tools to manage your website and customer interaction seamlessly. The suite includes Contact Forms, Discount Popups, PayPal Buttons, Instagram Feeds, and many other tools that cater to eCommerce merchants, startups, and small business owners.

"I am so thrilled we have officially launched on Product Hunt," said Praneeta Mhatre, Head of Product at POWR. "After hundreds of research calls and emails, the message was clear that business owners were struggling to find an affordable solution for slow, underperforming websites. We believe we nailed it!"

With POWR One, there's no need to download and install individual apps as all the conversion tools are available on a single platform. This ensures that development time is quick, and you don't have to spend on hiring a web developer. The platform ensures lightning-fast website loading times, delivering an exceptional user experience. It optimizes site performance and enhances customer satisfaction, increasing referrals and user acquisition with higher annual contract value.

Richard Adair, the CEO of Pluribus, explains, "Pluribus' core value lies in revenue growth achieved through innovation and the implementation of new channel strategies. This is precisely why we choose the companies we acquire." He further elaborates, "Taking POWR One to Product Hunt, where it can reach thousands of creators and forward-thinkers, was a natural progression in its journey."

POWR One offers an extensive library of professionally designed pre-built templates for all apps. You can filter these templates by goals like 'Improve Conversions' or 'Collect Leads,' industry, season, or app type. With POWR One, managing your customer purchase journey from start to finish is easy, quick, and cost-effective.

Find POWR One on Product Hunt at www.producthunt.com/products/powr

About POWR.io

POWR is a leading conversion marketing app provider that empowers businesses to optimize their online presence and drive customer conversions. POWR provides businesses with the tools to engage customers, build trust, and increase new and recurring revenue. Other than Shopify, POWR integrates with hundreds of different platforms, including Wix, BigCommerce, Squarespace, Jimdo, and WordPress, just to name a few. What sets POWR apart is its user-friendly interface, making app creation and customization possible for any level of technical knowledge. You don't need to know how to code to use the platform and can create an app fully integrated with your website in just minutes. To learn more about POWR's full suite of conversion marketing apps and access their range of profit-generating tools, visit their website at powr.io/one .

About Pluribus Technologies Corp.

Pluribus is a technology company that is a value-based acquirer of small, profitable business-to-business technology companies in various verticals and industries. Pluribus provides its acquisitions access to experienced sales and marketing resources, strategic partnership opportunities, a diverse portfolio of customers in different geographical markets, and enabling technologies to create new revenue streams and provide the opportunity for these companies to grow in their respective markets. For more information, please visit: pluribustechnologies.com.

