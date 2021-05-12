Powr Launches 'Live Guide,' the Industry's First Fully White-Labeled Online Television Service for All OTT Platforms

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Powr.tv, a leading platform for networks and publishers launching over-the-top (OTT) streaming services, today announced the release of its "Live Guide" for OTT. All networks using the Powr platform can instantly add the guide and FAST channels from all market-leading providers.

Powr's Live Guide allows viewers to enjoy a lean-back experience to easily scan and sample available programming.

"Discoverability of video content, reach and viewer engagement are top concerns for networks and OTT content creators," said Powr President Akshay Arvapally. "We are proud to provide our clients with an industry-first, white-labeled platform that helps content perform better in all those areas. Launching a Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV Service that supports VOD, Linear, and Live content and driving discovery and engagement has never been easier."

As the cord-cutting revolution continues, advertisers are expected to follow consumers as they migrate to OTT. By the end of 2021, over 35.5 million households will have left cable or satellite in favor of OTT streaming services. Concurrently, advertising spend on OTT has grown by 123% in 2020 with no signs of slowing down. With Powr's live guide content is placed within a discovery format similar to that of cable, providing an easier transition for advertisers more accustomed to running campaigns on traditional television rather than OTT. Powr's live guide also serves to allow for new innovative content delivery and advertising experiences in ways cable can not, meaning greater ROI for advertisers and higher CPMs for streaming services.

Powr is adapting this concept to OTT by providing its white-labeled guide to clients, bundled into its enterprise OTT services. Part of Powr's solution is the automatic creation of branded, live video channels by pulling content from a partner's library of video content, and a patented AI intuitively selects content to be scheduled on each live channel. Then, it is automatically listed in the branded EPG.

Powr is also announcing its partnership with Nosey.com which recently launched the Live Guide on its website and across its Roku, iOS/AppleTV, and Android apps.

Powr.tv is the leading platform for networks and publishers launching OTT streaming services. Our belief is that Media and Entertainment will evolve, looking less like the traditional cable model and more like the internet, where content moves seamlessly to consumers wherever and whenever they want it. Powr has launched over 150 apps for some of the largest networks and content owners in the world.

