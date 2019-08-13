Powtoon Announces New Partnership With Clever -- Just in Time for Back to School

LONDON, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Powtoon , the world-leading online video and presentation creation platform for the video generation, and Clever, the most widely used single sign-on (SSO) portal in K-12 schools nationwide, today announced a new partnership. Powtoon will be available in the Clever Library , a catalog of high-quality digital resources that teachers can deploy to their classroom within seconds.

With Clever Library, educators easily browse learning applications by subject or grade level and read peer reviews. In just a few clicks, teachers safely install applications for students — and districts see what resources have been installed, who's using them and how frequently they're used. Powtoon has agreed to comply with Clever's Universal Data Sharing Agreement, a set of security, privacy, and compliance practices designed to protect student data.

Powtoon allows teachers and students alike to bring their classrooms to life with the power of video. Powtoon adds a touch of awesomeness to educational materials with many of its animation library elements such as characters, props, objects, designed backgrounds, and templates having been professionally designed with teachers and students in mind. Teachers can choose from classroom-ready templates like school syllabus, teacher introduction, class lesson, and assignment announcement. For students, creativity thrives with a simple, intuitive platform that enables them to turn homework, assignments, book reports, research summaries, and class presentations into engaging, educational videos that they enjoy creating.

Through this new partnership between Clever and Powtoon, Clever users can use their SSO portal to find Powtoon in Clever Library. This will give them a free trial of Powtoon's Classroom plan and full access to the platform and creative assets. Teachers using Clever will see that their virtual classrooms on the platform will automatically sync within their Powtoon account. Students registered with Clever will be given Powtoon accounts as part of the trial, with seamless login and advanced security features.

Using Powtoon, Clever teachers can easily explain complex topics, ideas, and processes and have their information stick with students. Both Clever and Powtoon are excited for this collaboration to inspire teachers to bring more technology into their classes, and to empower students to exercise skills such as video creation, creative thinking, teamwork, and public speaking.

"We chose to partner with Clever because of their leadership in the education sector, with over 50% of schools in the U.S. using Clever as the classroom management solution of choice. Add Clever's top-notch security, easy usability, and unbeatable selection of educational apps — and we knew we had met the perfect edtech partner," says Ronen Baran, Chief Operations Officer of Powtoon.

"With Clever Library, educators can discover innovative classroom tools like Powtoon," says Michelle Lu, Library Product Manager at Clever. "With just a few clicks, students can securely log into their Powtoon accounts seamlessly within their Clever Portal."

About Powtoon

Powtoon, launched in 2012, is the world-leading video creation platform. Powtoon's mission is to empower everyone to create awesome videos with a professional look and feel. In just seven short years, over 70 million Powtoon videos have been created for use in businesses and educational institutes across the globe. Powtoon adds a spark of awesomeness to everyday communications.

More than 25 million users including marketers, HR professionals, corporate trainers, educators, 96% of all Fortune 500 companies, Ivy League universities, and leading SMBs actively use Powtoon. A new Powtoon is created every second of every day. Powtoon currently has offices in London, Tel Aviv, San Francisco, and Ukraine.

About Clever

Clever was founded by educators and technologists to speed the adoption and impact of learning applications in the classroom. Now, more than 50% of U.S. K-12 schools use Clever to deploy leading software applications and provide a secure, personalized learning experience for teachers and students. Backed by Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed Partners, GSV Capital, and Y-Combinator, Clever is based in San Francisco, California. For more information visit https://clever.com .

