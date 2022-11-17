Powtoon announces Visual Native, its new parent company; hints at new products to come in 2023

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Powtoon , known for providing anyone with the power to create their own animated explainer videos, today announced the introduction of a new parent company: Visual Native .

Since Powtoon launched a decade ago, they have seen remarkable growth, with over 40 million users creating tens of millions of 'Powtoons' annually. Due to this growth, the audiences they serve grew dramatically, moving from students and marketers to include enterprise professionals from Human Resources, Internal Communications, Learning and Development, Sales Training, and Customer Success. With these new audiences, the demand for more enterprise-grade, AI-powered features grew.

As a result, Powtoon is proud to announce the launch of its new parent company, Visual Native. Visual Native is an Innovation Center and R&D hub dedicated to building, acquiring, and merging visual tools and technologies that provide solutions to the increasingly complex modern workplace.

The first new enterprise solution, scheduled to launch in early 2023, will introduce the next generation of knowledge engagement powered by visually immersive experiences. This will empower organizations to streamline communications for employees inside one consolidated platform. The new product, currently in its final development phases, brings together Organisational and Operational communications — with more powerful analytics, localization, accessibility, and personalization capabilities in an all-in-one, scalable solution for growing companies.

Visual Native has combined the most adopted features from Knowledge Management, Learning Experience, and Internal Communications systems to build an enterprise-grade knowledge engagement platform that is quick to deploy and intuitive to use. Using the data and engagement metrics featured in Powtoon, the new product will focus heavily on video-led communications. This makes it the perfect solution for rapid growth and enterprise organizations.

Powtoon will continue to exist as a standalone company and product under the Visual Native umbrella. Visual Native will also invest in state-of-the-art AI and Deep Learning technologies to bring further enhancements and cutting-edge features to the Powtoon product line, cementing its place as a market leader in DIY (do-it-yourself) video creation.

"In an era where technology continues to disrupt, evolve, and enhance, Visual Native will continue to explore the future of human engagement, delivering visual technologies that will bring the human-to-human connection to the forefront," said Ilya Spitalnik , CEO and Founder of Powtoon and now, Visual Native. "We are beyond excited to introduce our parent company and look forward to delivering innovative technologies that will change the face of the modern workplace."

About Visual Native:

Visual Native is an Innovation Center and R&D hub dedicated to building, acquiring and merging visual tools and technologies that power the workplace of tomorrow. We adopt AI, bleeding-edge and Deep Learning technologies to create simple solutions that solve business and organisational problems for everyone. Founded in 2022 by the creators of Powtoon, Visual Native supports 96% of the Fortune 500 including Sage, Wiley, TIBCO, Foot Locker, Panasonic, Veolia, and more.

SOURCE Powtoon