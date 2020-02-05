Poyner Spruill Deploys Workspot Cloud Desktops to Simplify IT

CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Poyner Spruill, a law firm with North Carolina roots and a global reach, has simplified its IT infrastructure and improved the end user computing experience by adopting Workspot cloud desktops. As part of the firm's cloud-first strategy, Workspot cloud desktops on Microsoft Azure now provide flexible, secure, anywhere, any device computing. A full case study of the implementation is available at http://bit.ly/2t191Rx.

Click to Tweet: Law firm @poynerspruill uses @Workspot's #cloud desktops to simplify IT: http://bit.ly/2t191Rx #CloudComputing #legaltech

Poyner Spruill had a fleet of aging desktops and the IT team needed to either replace them or switch to virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI). They initially chose on-premises VDI but found the solution to be expensive and complex to manage. Capacity issues and poor end user experience kept them looking for an alternative, until they found Workspot. Workspot is a turnkey, SaaS-based platform that IT organizations use to deliver virtual desktops from 56+ Microsoft Azure cloud regions to users globally. A successful Workspot pilot, coupled with affordable and predictable, flat-rate pricing that includes the cost of Azure, proved to be the deciding factors for selecting Workspot.

Since deploying Workspot, Poyner Spruill has seen the following benefits:

Flexibility: The firm has the ability to expand or contract the cloud desktop service as needs evolve

The firm has the ability to expand or contract the cloud desktop service as needs evolve Competitive advantage: Poyner Spruill can provide the same services as larger firms because of the agility and anywhere-productivity cloud desktops enable

Poyner Spruill can provide the same services as larger firms because of the agility and anywhere-productivity cloud desktops enable Anywhere, any device computing across the firm: Workspot enables seamless app transition from office to remote locations

Workspot enables seamless app transition from office to remote locations Business continuity: Cloud desktops have improved the firm's business continuity plan through built-in disaster recovery

Ellen Kinsinger, CIO, Poyner Spruill, said: "At Poyner Spruill, we handle a diversity of practice areas, from litigation to employment law and everything in between. We needed our IT to provide simplicity and great performance at a reasonable cost. Workspot's cloud approach also secures our data better, and we are much better prepared for a business continuity event."

Jimmy Chang, chief product officer, Workspot, said: "Organizations continue to be disappointed by legacy VDI because the solutions are costly, complex and cannot deliver the performance they promise. Firms like Poyner Spruill are turning to Workspot because our highly secure, cloud-native solution can deliver cloud desktops to the Azure region closest to the user. This removes latency issues, resulting in outstanding performance for users, and it enables companies to focus on their core business rather than managing desktop infrastructure."

About Workspot

Workspot is changing the way enterprises provision desktops. Workspot's cloud desktop solution is delivered as a turnkey, enterprise-ready service, exclusively on Microsoft Azure. The Workspot service places Windows 10 desktops and workstations at the edge of the cloud region nearest users for unparalleled performance. IT can expect fast-time-to-value and on-demand, global scalability. Business leaders can respond faster to changing market dynamics, pursue new opportunities globally and hire the best talent anywhere, while fulfilling cloud-first mandates that position their companies for accelerated growth. The service features flat-rate pricing, which includes the cost of Microsoft Azure compute, Go-Live Deployment Services and ongoing support. For more information on Workspot solutions please visit www.workspot.com.

PR contact:

Shyna Deepak

Nadel Phelan, Inc.

831-440-2408

Shyna.deepak@nadelphelan.com

SOURCE Workspot

Related Links

https://www.workspot.com

