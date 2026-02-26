Poynter & Bucheri's John Norman Joins Top 5% Rising Stars in Indianapolis

Poynter & Bucheri, LLC attorney recognized four consecutive years for excellence in personal injury law.

Poynter & Bucheri, LLC attorney John Norman has been named to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars list for 2023 through 2026, marking four consecutive years of recognition by the peer-reviewed legal rating service. The designation is reserved for a select percentage of attorneys in each state who demonstrate exceptional professional achievement early in their careers.

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising Stars is part of Super Lawyers' research-driven selection process, which weighs peer nominations, independent research, and professional accomplishments. No attorney can pay to be included on the list. Mr. Norman focuses his practice on personal injury cases, representing clients injured in automobile collisions, slip and fall accidents, semi-truck crashes, premises liability incidents , animal bites, and wrongful death claims throughout Indianapolis and the surrounding communities, including Mooresville. For individuals seeking comprehensive guidance on navigating personal injury claims, Poynter & Bucheri, LLC offers an updated "Tips To Maximize Your Personal Injury Case Settlement Guide," available at https://pb-law.com/guide/10-tips-to-maximize-settlement/ .

A Snapshot of Mr. Norman's Practice Areas

The Rising Stars designation is part of the Super Lawyers patented selection process, which is both peer-influenced and research-driven. This rigorous evaluation identifies top attorneys, with only a small percentage earning a place on the annual lists. The selection considers peer recognition, professional achievements, and other pertinent factors, underscoring a commitment to legal excellence.

Personal injury claims in Indiana, from slip and fall accidents to multi-vehicle collisions are on the rise, making experienced legal representation more critical than ever. In fact, premises liability and auto accident cases together account for a significant share of civil litigation in the state, yet many injured victims are unaware of how attorney selection directly impacts their settlement outcome.

Slip and fall related accidents , including cases involving negligent maintenance, unsafe structures, and inadequate security

Auto and motorcycle accidents, including complex multi-vehicle and lane change collisions

Premises liability claims involving negligent security and property owner responsibility

Wrongful death and catastrophic injury cases

At Poynter & Bucheri, LLC, Mr. Norman focuses his practice on advocating for those affected by various personal injury incidents. His expertise spans automobile collisions, premises liability, semi-truck collisions, animal bites, and wrongful death cases. This recognition as a Rising Stars honoree reflects the firm's unwavering commitment to providing high-quality legal representation and client advocacy. Mr. Norman is also an active member of the Indianapolis Bar Association, Indiana State Bar Association, Indiana Trial Lawyers Association, and the American Association for Justice.

Poynter & Bucheri, LLC is an Indianapolis-based personal injury law firm dedicated to helping injured individuals recover the compensation they deserve after accidents caused by negligence. Serving clients in Indianapolis and surrounding communities, the firm offers free consultations and aggressive representation in cases involving car and truck accidents, motorcycle crashes, slip and falls, wrongful death, and other serious injuries. Managing partners Don Poynter and Richard Bucheri have led the firm since 1996, bringing decades of experience fighting insurance companies and advocating for accident victims across Indiana. The firm can be reached at https://pb-law.com/

