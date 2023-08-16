Poynter Law Group announces $5.9 million settlement of an earthquake lawsuit in Oklahoma

News provided by

Poynter Law Group

16 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens of Oklahoma that owned a residence or business real estate property in Lincoln, Payne, Logan, Oklahoma, Cleveland, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Okfuskee, or Creek counties in Oklahoma between November 5th through 8th, 2011, and which property or properties suffered earthquake damages from earthquakes near Prague, Oklahoma on November 5th, 6th, and 8th, of 2011, may qualify for a payment from a class action settlement.

A $5.9 million settlement has been reached with New Dominion, LLC ("New Dominion") in a class action lawsuit claiming that New Dominion and Spess Oil Company, among others, were responsible for earthquakes that occurred near Prague, Oklahoma, on November 5th, 6th, and 8th, of 2011. The settlement resolves claims that New Dominion's nearby oil and gas wastewater disposal well operations caused these earthquakes, and damaged properties in Lincoln, Payne, Logan, Oklahoma, Cleveland, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Okfuskee, and Creek counties. New Dominion denies that its operations caused the earthquakes.

You are included in the settlement as a Class member if you meet the following definition: All persons who are Oklahoma citizens and owning a business or residential real estate property in Lincoln, Payne, Logan, Oklahoma, Cleveland, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Okfuskee, and Creek counties in Oklahoma (the "Class Area") between November 5th through 8th, 2011, and which suffered earthquake damages to such properties from the earthquakes with epicenters near Prague, Oklahoma and occurring on or about November 5th, 6th, and 8th, of 2011.

If you are included in the Class and wish to receive a payment from the settlement, you must file a claim form by January 13, 2024. Claim forms may be filed online at www.oklahomaearthquakeslawsuit.com or printed from the website and mailed to the address on the form.

For more information, visit www.oklahomaearthquakeslawsuit.com, call the Notice Administrator at 1-844-915-2150, or contact Class Counsel, Scott Poynter, at [email protected] or 501-812-3943.

SOURCE Poynter Law Group

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.