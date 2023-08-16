Poynter Law Group announces $5.9 million settlement of an earthquake lawsuit in Oklahoma

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens of Oklahoma that owned a residence or business real estate property in Lincoln, Payne, Logan, Oklahoma, Cleveland, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Okfuskee, or Creek counties in Oklahoma between November 5th through 8th, 2011, and which property or properties suffered earthquake damages from earthquakes near Prague, Oklahoma on November 5th, 6th, and 8th, of 2011, may qualify for a payment from a class action settlement.

A $5.9 million settlement has been reached with New Dominion, LLC ("New Dominion") in a class action lawsuit claiming that New Dominion and Spess Oil Company, among others, were responsible for earthquakes that occurred near Prague, Oklahoma, on November 5th, 6th, and 8th, of 2011. The settlement resolves claims that New Dominion's nearby oil and gas wastewater disposal well operations caused these earthquakes, and damaged properties in Lincoln, Payne, Logan, Oklahoma, Cleveland, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Okfuskee, and Creek counties. New Dominion denies that its operations caused the earthquakes.

You are included in the settlement as a Class member if you meet the following definition: All persons who are Oklahoma citizens and owning a business or residential real estate property in Lincoln, Payne, Logan, Oklahoma, Cleveland, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Okfuskee, and Creek counties in Oklahoma (the "Class Area") between November 5th through 8th, 2011, and which suffered earthquake damages to such properties from the earthquakes with epicenters near Prague, Oklahoma and occurring on or about November 5th, 6th, and 8th, of 2011.

If you are included in the Class and wish to receive a payment from the settlement, you must file a claim form by January 13, 2024. Claim forms may be filed online at www.oklahomaearthquakeslawsuit.com or printed from the website and mailed to the address on the form.

For more information, visit www.oklahomaearthquakeslawsuit.com, call the Notice Administrator at 1-844-915-2150, or contact Class Counsel, Scott Poynter, at [email protected] or 501-812-3943.

