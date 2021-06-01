Poynter Law Group announces certification of an earthquake lawsuit in Oklahoma

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens of Oklahoma that owned a residence or business real estate property in Lincoln, Payne, Logan, Oklahoma, Cleveland, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Okfuskee, or Creek counties in Oklahoma between November 5th and 8th, 2011, and which property or properties suffered earthquake damages from earthquakes near Prague, Oklahoma on November 5th, 6th, and 8th, of 2011, are members of a class certified only for the trial of particular issues. The particular issues include, among others, whether New Dominion, LLC's wastewater disposal operations caused the earthquakes.

A class action lawsuit was filed in Lincoln County alleging that earthquakes caused by nearby oil and gas wastewater disposal well operations occurred near Prague, Oklahoma, on November 5th, 6th, and 8th of 2011. More specifically, the case alleges that New Dominion, LLC ("New Dominion") and Spess Oil Company, among others, were responsible for these earthquakes, and alleges that the earthquakes caused damage to properties in Lincoln, Payne, Logan, Oklahoma, Cleveland, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Okfuskee, or Creek counties. New Dominion denies that its operations caused these earthquakes.

District Judge Lori Walkley, sitting by assignment for the District Court of Lincoln County, is the presiding Judge. Judge Walkley has not made any decisions on the merits of this case. A trial is scheduled to begin on the particular issues that the class has been certified for on October 18, 2021, in Judge Walkley's Courtroom at the District Court of Cleveland County, in Norman, Oklahoma.

The trial on the particular issues will not result in an award of damages for any member of the class or provide for punitive damages. Instead, the purpose of the class action trial is to determine, among other issues, whether the earthquakes near Prague in 2011 were caused or contributed to by New Dominion. There is no money available now and no guarantee that there ever will be.

If you are included in the lawsuit, you have the following legal rights: (a) If you are included in the lawsuit and wish to remain a member of the Class, you do not have to do anything; (b) you may exclude yourself as a member of the Class, but you must do so by August 27, 2021; (c) if you choose not to exclude yourself as a member of the Class by August 27, 2021, then any determinations finally entered by the Court in the action on the particular issues certified by the Court for the Class, favorable or not, will be binding on you; and (d) if you choose not to exclude yourself as a member of the Class, you may enter an appearance in the case either through yourself or through an attorney of your own choosing at your own expense.

For more information visit www.Oklahomaearthquakeslawsuit.com, call the Notice Administrator at 1-844-915-2150, or contact Class Counsel Scott Poynter at [email protected] or 501-812-3943.

SOURCE Poynter Law Group

