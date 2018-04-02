Poynter Names Cheryl Carpenter as Leadership Faculty

Poynter is offering more leadership programs in 2018 than ever in its 43-year history. Carpenter will help Poynter enhance its flagship programs, the Leadership Academy and Essential Skills for Newsroom Leaders, and expand programs that focus on diversity in leadership, such as the Leadership Academy for Women in Digital Media and Leadership Academy for Diversity in Digital Media.

In addition to her Pulitzer Prize credentials, Carpenter brings expertise as a journalism instructor to the position. She studied leadership during a Nieman Fellowship at Harvard University, designed and taught Poynter's digital leadership courses in South Africa as visiting faculty and was a T. Anthony Pollner Distinguished Professor at the University of Montana. Carpenter earned a master's degree in organizational development from Queens University while working as an editor at The Charlotte Observer.

"Cheryl has a fabulous combination of journalism judgment, leadership and digital sensibility," Poynter Vice President Kelly McBride said. "She's been a Poynter adjunct faculty member for a long time and understands our style of teaching and enthusiastically embraces it. As an accomplished woman leader, she will be able to contribute to our efforts to widen the pipeline for women in journalism."

To meet increased demand for Poynter's Leadership Academy for Women in Digital Media and address timely topics such as the #metoo movement, Poynter added two additional academies and two one-day workshops for women leaders in 2018.

"Like thousands of journalists, I have benefited greatly from Poynter's guidance," Carpenter said. "This opportunity gives me a chance to learn from a lot of smart people who are in Poynter's network and who are leading and experimenting through these times of upheaval. If you love journalism and care about where it's headed, Poynter is a great place to be."

The emergence of new platforms, massive audience shifts and the erosion of public trust in the media are remaking journalism in profound ways. In addition to directing Poynter's leadership trainings, Carpenter will oversee The Poynter Local News Innovation Program, which is part of the Knight-Lenfest Newsroom Initiative that brings together leaders from legacy newsrooms to transform their digital strategies. Carpenter's success building online audiences at McClatchy, through expansion of digital products and video, will be an asset to this program.

Carpenter will take the position vacated by long-time Poynter leadership faculty member Butch Ward, who retired in 2017.

"Cheryl Carpenter has a particular gift for recognizing the stories that matter most to a community – and she knows how to create a newsroom environment in which such journalism thrives," Ward said. "Most importantly, she knows how to develop other leaders who aspire to nurture such an environment. In her, Poynter is offering the journalism community access to a woman who can make serious newsrooms better."

Carpenter starts as Leadership Faculty at Poynter on April 2, 2018.

Applications are open for these upcoming leadership trainings at Poynter:

