Pozitivf Secures $20 Million in Funding Led by MonCap to Democratize Fertility Treatment for All

As one of the largest fertility venture investments to date, the capital will fuel the growth of a clinic network committed to lowering the cost of and expanding access to top-tier IVF services in the U.S.

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pozitivf, a rapidly expanding fertility clinic network making industry-leading fertility treatment more accessible to all, announced today that it raised $20 million in growth funding. The capital raise, one of the most significant awarded in the space, was led by MonCap. MonCap's investment was made out of its dedicated fertility fund which represents one of the market's largest and most strategic pools of capital specifically committed to expanding access to fertility-related care.

Currently, a single IVF cycle can range from $15,000 to $30,000, rendering the procedure inaccessible for the vast majority of the population. As one of the fastest-growing fertility providers in the U.S., Pozitivf's board-certified physicians offer IVF services starting at $7,995 while upholding the industry's highest safety and success standards. Leveraging decades of experience, Pozitivf employs lean management principles with an extreme focus on treatment details and process workflows to eliminate variability and overhead. The end result is industry-leading treatments and success outcomes, only at half the cost to the patient.

Pozitivf's founding team has a wealth of experience launching and operating successful fertility clinics. Notably, Dr. Francisco (Paco) Arredondo founded RMA of TX and Smart IVF, which merged with the Inception/Aspire Fertility network in 2018. Post exit, he served as the Chief Medical Officer of Inception/Aspire Fertility and the Prelude Network, which manages over 90 clinics across North America. Having received a Master's degree from the Harvard School of Public Health and completing his fellowship at the University of Pennsylvania, Dr. Arredondo is one of the most experienced thought leaders within fertility. He even served as a member of the team that performed the first IVF procedure in Mexico in 1989. Dr. Arredondo is joined by his Co-founder Dr. Tony Anderson, who boasts over 20 years of experience and 10,000 IVF cycles performed. Dr. Anderson has played a pivotal role in building, designing and training embryology personnel for the highest-quality fertility centers in the country. Together, the team brings an unwavering commitment to reproductive justice and a belief in the fundamental human right to parenthood. The company aims to democratize fertility care by embodying simplicity, transparency, and affordability. The recent investment will accelerate the clinic's efforts to make top-tier fertility care accessible to a broader audience as it expands both within its current market of Texas and beyond.

"We are delighted to partner with MonCap on Pozitivf's next chapter of growth," said Dr Arredondo, Pozitivf's Co-founder & CEO. "MonCap has a proven track record of adding value, and their expertise will help us further our mission to simplify fertility care and make it accessible to a wider spectrum of individuals and families. This collaboration is a testament to our shared vision of revolutionizing the fertility landscape and achieving the goal that having a healthy child is a universal human right."

"We will make fertility care accessible to the vast majority of families across the globe," said Jonathan Sockol, Managing Partner of MonCap. "We have known Pozitivf's founding team for over two decades and are confident in their ability to bring this shared vision one step closer to a reality."

About Pozitivf

Pozitivf is committed to simplifying fertility care to make it more accessible to individuals and families across all demographics. As one of the fastest-growing fertility clinics in the Southern United States, Pozitivf has redefined industry norms by optimizing operational efficiency without compromising the quality of care. By implementing lean management tools and strategically focusing on procedures that constitute a significant portion of industry volumes, Pozitivf has substantially reduced infrastructure costs and delivered a distinctive blend of affordability and exceptional success rates. Visit www.pozitivf.com/ for more information.

About MonCap

MonCap is a growth-based investment firm backed by some of the world's largest family offices and institutions. The firm is currently investing out of its dedicated fertility fund, one of the market's largest and most strategic pools of capital dedicated to expanding access to and lowering the cost of fertility-related care. Visit www.moncap.vc for more information.

Media Contact

Briana Chester

MATTIO Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Pozitivf Fertility