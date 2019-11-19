PP Nonwoven Fabrics Market to Exceed $55 Billion by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Polypropylene (PP) nonwoven fabrics market revenue is forecast to hit US $55 billion by 2026, according to a growth analysis by Global Market Insights, Inc. The growing penetration of feminine hygiene products among working women across the globe is driving PP nonwoven fabrics demand.

Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabrics Market size is set to surpass USD $55 billion by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc.

Polypropylene nonwoven fabrics are widely used in hygiene-related products, including baby diapers, wet wipes, feminine hygiene and adult incontinence products. Nonwovens are highly used in disposable baby diapers, owing to their superior properties, such as non-toxic, safety, anti-bacterial properties, flexibility, water-resistance and breathability.

Request a sample of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/838

Some major findings of the (Polypropylene) PP nonwoven fabrics market report include:

The demand for PP nonwoven fabrics is increasing from the hygiene application segment due to its benefits, such as high tensile and abrasion strength and high absorbency.



Increased application outlook in the furniture industry for manufacturing mattresses, table runners, decorated fabrics and sofa upholstery to propel PP nonwoven fabrics demand.



The industrial, construction and automotive sector growth in Asia-Pacific is projected to augment demand for PP nonwoven fabrics.



is projected to augment demand for PP nonwoven fabrics. The increasing demand for baby diapers from North American countries, including U.S. and Canada , is expected to offer wide opportunities to the PP nonwoven fabrics market's expansion.



, is expected to offer wide opportunities to the PP nonwoven fabrics market's expansion. Some of the major players operating in the PP (polypropylene) nonwoven fabrics market are Kimberly-Clark Corp., Fibertex Nonwovens, Toray Industries, and Mitsui Chemicals.



Companies are involved in the introduction of advanced technology and improved materials to meet rising demand from application industries.

PP nonwoven fabrics are majorly used in feminine hygiene products, which include sanitary napkins, tampons and panty liners, and adult incontinence products. Nonwovens are used as fluid barriers, stain protectors, odor controllers, while offering softness and comfort in feminine hygiene products. Increasing consumer awareness related to feminine hygiene and rising incontinence problems among adults is a major factor fueling the demand for disposable hygiene products.

Browse key industry insights spread across 340 pages with 510 market data tables and 32 figures and charts from the report, "PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabrics Market Size By Product (Spunbonded, Staples, Meltblown, Composite), By Application (Hygiene [baby diapers, feminine hygiene, adult incontinence, wipes], Industrial, Medical, Geotextiles, Furniture, Carpet, Agriculture), Industry Outlook Report, Regional Analysis, Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2026," in detail, along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/polypropylene-pp-nonwoven-fabrics-market-report

The PP nonwoven cleaning cloths used in industries protect undefiled materials and products from human contamination. Nonwoven work suit fabrics provide a barrier against dust particles, asbestos, hazardous gases and chemical substances. Composite PP nonwoven fabrics are used for applications such as industrial cleaning and maintenance, thereby providing abrasion resistance and irritation protection to the skin.

PP nonwoven fabrics are widely used in geotextiles manufacturing for various applications in erosion control, landfill, roofing, drainage and railroad & road construction. The geotextiles are manufactured using premium-quality polypropylene staple fibers, which are needle-punched to form a dimensionally stable fiber network. Increasing usage of spunbonded technology in the manufacturing of PP nonwoven geotextiles, along with the rise in infrastructural spending, should stimulate PP nonwoven fabrics' market size.

Manufacturers are spending more towards R&D for product expansion and improving on the older ones to strengthen their market size. PP nonwoven fabrics manufacturers are constantly looking to inculcate better technology into their products. The manufacturers offer raw materials for the production of nonwoven fabrics by integrating their business across the value chain.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report at https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/838

Partial chapter from the report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 PP nonwoven fabrics industry 3600 synopsis, 2019 – 2026

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Regional trends

2.1.3 Product trends

2.1.4 Application trends

Chapter 3 PP Nonwoven Fabrics Market Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2015 – 2026

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Vendor matrix

3.3.2 Distribution channel analysis

3.3.2.1 Strategic Alliances

3.3.2.2 Collaborations/partnership

3.3.2.3 Distributors

3.3.2.4 Technology providers

3.4 Raw material trends

3.4.1 Polypropylene (PP)

3.5 Technology landscape

3.5.1 Spunbond

3.5.2 Meltblown

3.5.3 Staples

3.5.3.1 Dry-laid webs

3.5.3.2 Wet-laid process

3.6 PP nonwoven fabric regional pricing analysis

3.7 Cost structure analysis

3.7.1 Material

3.7.2 Labor cost

3.7.3 Utilities

3.7.4 Maintenance

3.7.5 Equipment

3.8 Regulatory landscape

3.8.1 International Nonwovens Disposable Association (INDA)

3.8.1.1 Standard methods for testing nonwoven

3.8.1.2 Standard test method for tearing strength of nonwoven fabrics

3.8.1.3 Standard test method for stiffness of nonwoven fabrics

3.8.2 ASTM

3.8.2.1 Procedures for testing nonwoven fabrics

3.9 Industry impact forces

3.9.1 Growth drivers

3.9.1.1 North America: Growth in baby diapers demand

3.9.1.2 Asia Pacific: Increasing adult incontinence product demand

3.9.1.3 Growth in durable application markets

3.9.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.9.2.1 Environmental concerns

3.9.2.2 Unorganized textile industry

3.10 Growth potential analysis, 2016

3.10.1 Emerging business model

3.10.1.1 Acquisitions

3.10.1.2 New product launch

3.10.1.3 Joint Venture

3.11 Porter's analysis

3.12 Company market share analysis, 2016

3.12.1 Planned global spunmelt capacity installations

3.12.2 Strategy dashboard

3.13 PESTEL analysis

Browse complete TOC: https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/polypropylene-pp-nonwoven-fabrics-market-report

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll-Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com

Related Images

pp-nonwoven-fabrics-market-size-to.jpg

PP Nonwoven Fabrics Market size to cross $55 billion by 2026

Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabrics Market size is set to surpass USD $55 billion by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc.

Related Links

PP Nonwoven Fabrics Market size

Superabsorbent Polymers (SAP) Market

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.

Related Links

https://www.gminsights.com

