PPB Capital Partners Announces a New Joint Venture with Gondola Capital, Formerly of Hatteras Funds

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PPB Capital Partners is pleased to welcome a new collaborative partnership with Gondola Capital. PPB is excited for this new venture with Gondola, based in Vail, CO and Raleigh, NC., as they share PPB's passion for alternative investments and a commitment to providing unparalleled service to wealth advisors across the United States. Together, PPB and Gondola Capital will join forces to enhance relations with advisors, helping clients differentiate and strengthen their portfolios with access to unique and specialized alternative investments.

Working Together

With a focus on business development and investor relations, working together, PPB and Gondola will expand their reach and national footprint, while enhancing that same white-glove service PPB has earned its reputation for providing to its valued wealth advisor base. As Brendan Lake, Founder, President and CEO shares, "We look forward to collaborating with the professionals at Gondola. In the highly nuanced RIA world, Gondola launches with a deep perspective and strong foundation, and ability to represent PPB's intense focus on relationships and service. We feel PPB's chemistry with Gondola will prove to be a successful combination."

Gondola is equally enthusiastic about partnering with PPB. "Working with wealth managers, consultants, and family offices, the mission of Gondola Capital is to help our clients differentiate their investment allocations with unique deal flow. PPB is an ideal partner, as they set the standard in sourcing top-tier alternative investment solutions," added Casey Brunner, CIMA, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Gondola. "This alignment is fitting, as both our firms are 100% focused on providing best-of-class service and support to our valued mutual clients."

The PPB Solution

Founded in 2008, with a 10+ year operating history and having successfully navigated the financial crisis,

PPB Capital Partners has spent this past decade perfecting a simple approach to solving the challenges the RIA community faces in the alternative space. PPB's solution is two-fold:

1.) Operations- Saving RIAs time and money by streamlining back office operations with a unique, customized, white-glove service, unseen in the industry.

2.) Fiduciary- Creating single purpose feeder funds and custom fund of funds working with niche managers rarely seen by high net worth advisors. PPB gives the same type of access that large bulge bracket firms and institutions offer at significantly lower fees, often 50% lower than other platforms.

For more information on PPB Capital Partners, visit ppbcapitalpartners.com

Gondola Capital across the decades

Prior to founding Gondola Capital, Casey Brunner, CIMA, Co-Founder and Managing Director, accumulated 20 years of experience in finance and asset management, including Morgan Stanley Investment Management, The Rock Creek Group and Hatteras Funds. Prior to co-founding Gondola with Casey, Michael Lee, CAIA, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, played an instrumental role in the success and growth of Hatteras Funds for nearly a decade as a Partner and Executive Director. In addition, Michael was previously Senior Vice President at Direxion Investments in New York City.

For more information on Gondola Capital, visit gondolacapital.com

SOURCE PPB Capital Partners

Related Links

www.ppbadvisors.com

