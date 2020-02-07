PPB Capital Partners Announces New Board of Managers & Chief Financial Officer

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PPB Capital Partners is pleased to introduce a new Board of Managers, and a new Chief Financial Officer, as the firm continues to grow its total capital invested to over $1 billion, with 250+ investments made. PPB welcomes John Grady as a Member of the Board of Managers, with a focus on Legal & Compliance issues, and Lance Baker as PPB's Chief Financial Officer and Member of its Board of Managers with a focus on financial matters.

John Grady has 30 years of investment management experience, working with funds of all kinds, including mutual funds, ETFs, closed-end funds, interval funds, private funds and business development companies. Prior to joining Practus, John was a Partner at DLA Piper (US). John was a Past President of ADISA, the Alternative & Direct Investment Securities Association, and currently serves as chair of ADISA's legislative & regulatory committee.

Lance brings over 20 years of industry experience to the PPB Board of Managers, in the areas of fund structuring and operations, investment management, financial reporting, treasury functions, and investor relations. Prior to joining PPB, Lance was the Chief Financial Officer for Hatteras Funds, and previously served as Vice President of Operations at Smith Breeden Associates, and earlier as a manager at the accounting firm, BDO. Lance holds both the CFA Charter and CPA license.

As Brendan Lake, Founder, President and CEO shares, "PPB could not be more pleased to welcome John and Lance to the team. With their individual depth of experience, and reputations for excellence in the industry, each of them is an ideal fit for PPB. As we continue to grow, we reflect on our foundation and look forward to the future. John and Lance will each be instrumental in that growth."

John is pleased to serve PPB as a Member of PPB's Board of Managers. John comments, "I think very highly of PPB's approach to its business, and look forward to helping PPB navigate the increasingly complex legal and regulatory landscape."

Lance is excited to join the PPB team as Chief Financial Officer and participate in the Board of Managers. He comments, "Breaking down barriers in the alternative investment space is something I am very passionate about. PPB has earned its reputation doing just that. It was a natural synergy for us."

The PPB Simple Solution: EDUCATE. ENGAGE. EMPOWER.

Launched in 2008, with a 12-year operating history and having successfully navigated the financial crisis, PPB Capital Partners has perfected a simple approach to solving the investment challenges that wealth advisors face in the alternative space. PPB's solution is two-fold:

1.) Operations/Fiduciary Services - Saving wealth advisors time and money by streamlining back office operations with a unique, customized, efficient white-glove service, unseen in the industry.

2.) Creating single purpose feeder funds and custom fund of funds, working with niche managers rarely seen by high net worth investors.

For more information on PPB Capital Partners, visit ppbcapitalpartners.com

