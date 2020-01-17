PPB Capital Partners Announces New Chief Operating Officer

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PPB Capital Partners is pleased to announce that Kate Reilly has been named Chief Operating Officer. With PPB since its launch in 2008, Kate has been instrumental in PPB's success, with her innovative vision, commitment to service excellence and process-driven results, and development of trusted advisory firm and investment manager relationships nationwide. With 24 years of experience in financial product marketing/positioning/brand development, fund administration & operations, Kate has lead PPB's fund operations' efforts, enabling the firm to grow its total capital invested to over $1 billion, with 250+ investments made.

As Brendan Lake, Founder, President and CEO shares, "Kate has been instrumental to PPB's success since the very beginning. Her unparalleled attention to detail and results-driven attitude has been the foundation for PPB's reputation for excellence. Kate brings broad industry experience, dedication, fresh ideas, and an unwavering ability to demonstrate PPB's guiding principles on relationship and service distinction. This was a natural transition, and I couldn't be more excited for this next decade with Kate leading the business operations."

Kate is equally enthusiastic about the new horizon as PPB's Chief Operating Officer. She comments, "Contributing to the evolution of PPB's vision over the years and collaborating with many of the best minds in the industry has been tremendously rewarding. I embrace this new chapter with great appreciation and unrelentless drive to build on PPB's success."

The PPB Simple Solution: EDUCATE. ENGAGE. EMPOWER.

Launched in 2008, with a 12-year operating history and having successfully navigated the financial crisis, PPB Capital Partners has perfected a simple approach to solving the investment challenges that wealth advisors face in the alternative space. PPB's solution is two-fold:

1.) Operations/Fiduciary Services - Saving wealth advisors time and money by streamlining back office operations with a unique, customized, efficient white-glove service, unseen in the industry.

2.) Creating single purpose feeder funds and custom fund of funds, working with niche managers rarely seen by high net worth investors.

For more information on PPB Capital Partners, visit ppbcapitalpartners.com

