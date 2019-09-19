PPB Capital Partners Hosts BRIDGEalts -An Educational Alternatives Conference for the Wealth Advisor Community

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PPB Capital Partners designed the BRIDGEalts conference as an opportunity to gather highly-respected thought leaders from the Investment Industry to form engaging panelist groups. The goal? Address the most pressing questions advisors face regarding current market conditions, uncorrelated investment opportunities and more tax efficient or impactful solutions.

Brendan Lake, Founder|President|CEO of PPB shares, "BRIDGEalts is an educational conference, comprised of 7 different panel discussions, with 17 panelists/speakers/thought leaders. Together we made sure the discussions focused on educating and informing the advisors, rather than taking a product-driven approach."

Moderating two of the seven sessions, BRIDGEalts welcomes Christopher Addy, President|CEO, Castle Hall Diligence, "Sharing information and exchanging ideas is one of the most fruitful activities for industry leaders. Bringing together a regional, national, and indirectly, global audience, the conference will address critical questions from wealth advisors. It is a pleasure to participate amongst this talented line-up of speakers and moderators. I anticipate a lot of energy and great questions that day."

Private Placement Life Insurance "Solutions for Tax Efficiency & Asset Allocation

Reinsurance "The Impact of Climate Change & Hurricanes"

US Credit "Investing in a Late Stage Cycle"

KEYNOTE: Blockchain "#Get Off Zero! Why Advisors MUST have Blockchain Exposure"

Impact Investments "Driving Change for Tomorrow"

Private Real Estate "The Current State: Overvalued?"

Opportunity Zones "The Hysteria of Misconception"

Wealth advisors can register online at https://bridgealtsconference.eventbrite.com.

For more information, please contact advrel@ppbadvisors.com or visit ppbcapitalpartners.com.

