PPB Capital Partners Launches One-Stop Wealth Manager Portal to Efficiently Manage, Monitor Private Funds

The addition of the Investment Research feature allows easy viewing of new and existing funds on the PPB platform with a 'favorites' function to select funds to appear on the main screen for quick reference. The new features have simplified the advisor experience to facilitate an effective workflow between wealth management firms and PPB.

"We're excited to offer our wealth managers this improved portal," says PPB's COO Adam Stern. "With this new design and these added features, our portal is now a wealth manager's one-stop shop for both operational and investment content, including efficient documents access, electronic subscription processing, streamlined support requests, fund research, quarterly reports and easy relevant news and event retrieval."

The main functionality change to the core features includes the renovation of the Electronic Subscription Document page. The changes include the ability to store non-confidential investor data in the portal that will flow into the subscription document. This function provides more efficiency for wealth managers in subscription processing by limiting duplicate data entry. The Docusign process has remained intact allowing for continued security and compliance.

The new portal also allows private labeling by uploading a corporate logo. For wealth managers who work in multi-team environments, there is the ability to customize the login profile for either the advisory firm or its parent or consulting firm entity.

To keep wealth managers up to date on the latest in alternative investments and fund management, PPB has included a News page and Events calendar, the shortcut of which appears on the righthand side of the main page, that lists conferences and PPB's announcements. Advisors can easily RSVP for events and receive calendar invites directly from the system.

Other time-saving features include true single-sign-on functionality to our document storage integration partner Egnyte, a more robust FAQ page and access to many commonly needed PPB and government forms.

For more information visit http://www.ppbcapitalpartners.com

