PPC Expert Explores: Do Performance Max Campaigns Truly Boost Business Leads?

LONDON, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Google's Performance max campaigns (pMax), introduced in 2021, use AI to enhance your marketing campaigns and drive better results.

pMax was designed to help you generate leads and online sales. It enhances your keyword-based search campaigns to attract more converting customers from Google's channels, while also allowing PPC professionals to access all of their Google Ads inventory from one singular campaign.

pMax are goal-based campaigns that you feed with assets (such as images or videos) and audience signals (such as demographics, interests or first party data). Then, through AI and machine learning, relevant and capturing ads are created and distributed (within your budget) across Google platforms that will target your audience, such as YouTube, Gmail, Search etc. This will in turn help convert online leads to sales, in real time. But how effective are pMax campaigns in practice? This PPC guru reflects on pMax, their benefits and their drawbacks, and gives a word of warning:

"The idea behind the performance max campaigns is fantastic, however, we have concerns about the lack of control and lack of reporting availability for this campaign type. We don't clearly see where the budget is being allocated and how much is being spent on each placement, which makes it difficult to eliminate budget wastage. We envision that our clients will have the same concerns. We are still yet to see how this campaign type will develop and hopefully these concerns will be addressed in the near future."

Lenka Stefanakova, Senior Account Strategist for PPC, The Brains

About The Brains:

The Brains is a leading PPC agency in London, focused on strategies that offer unbeatable ROI and long-term business success. The Brains offers PPC, SEO, content marketing and lead generation services among others.

For more information please contact:

Jonathan Lemer, Director, The Brains

Email: [email protected]

Address: 86-90 Paul Street

London EC2A 4NE

United Kingdom

Telephone: 0333 050 7328

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebrainsmarketing

Website: https://thebrainsmarketing.co.uk/

https://thenewsfront.com/ppc-expert-explores-do-performance-max-campaigns-truly-boost-business-leads/

SOURCE The Brains