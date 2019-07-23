PPC Flexible Packaging Announces Inclusion on Top 25 Converters List

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PPC Flexible Packaging, LLC, a leading provider of custom flexible packaging for specialty food, healthcare, and horticultural markets, is proud to be recognized by the FPA as #19 on their top 25 list of converters for 2019.

The Top 25 Converters annual rankings have consistently proven to be Flexible Packaging Magazine's (the FPA's official publication) most popular feature, as industry observers are eager to see which companies are making moves that solidify or grow their positions in this competitive arena.

(PRNewsfoto/PPC Flexible Packaging)

This is PPC Flexible Packaging's debut on The Top 25 Converters list, which is due, in part, to the acquisition of HFM Packaging and Temkin International.

ABOUT US

Based in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, PPC Flexible Packaging is a leading provider of cleanroom and consumer packaging for the healthcare, snack, organic, "better-for-you," horticultural and produce markets. The company excels in the design of value-added printed, laminated, stand-up pouch and re-closable packaging for the most demanding applications. With six plants throughout North and South America and in-house graphics and plate-making capabilities, PPC Flexible Packaging is focused on exceptional speed to market and excels in delivering service, quality, technology and innovation to its valued customer base.

SOURCE PPC Flexible Packaging