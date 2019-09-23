PPC Flexible Packaging™ Launches Sustainability Portfolio

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PPC Flexible Packaging™, LLC, a leading provider of custom flexible packaging for specialty food, healthcare and horticultural markets, is proud to announce PPC Green™, their new sustainability portfolio.

The launch of PPC Green™ includes new eco-friendly products such as new recyclable and compostable pouches.

Earth Pack™ is a fully recyclable pouch that can be recycled with the How2Recycle Label initiative, a standardized labeling system that clearly communicates recycling instructions to the public. To find out more, visit www.How2Recycle.info.

The new Bio-Pouch™ is a plant based, annually renewable, compostable pouch that will biodegrade in industrial composting facilities per conditions set by ASTM D6400.

PPC Green™ also highlights the company's sustainable manufacturing practices at each of its six manufacturing sites, which includes recycling and re-use of raw materials and packaging, improving air and water consumption with state-of-the-art laser anilox cleaning systems and the use of regenerative thermal oxidizers at all facilities.

Driven by a desire to preserve a healthy environment for future generations, PPC Flexible Packaging™ makes it a top priority to set a cleaner, greener standard for the packaging industry. As a result, their commitment to environmental sustainability is evident in each step of their manufacturing processes, from the selection of materials to product development to manufacturing and freight.

ABOUT PPC FLEXIBLE PACKAGING™

Based in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, PPC Flexible Packaging™ is a leading provider of cleanroom and consumer packaging for the healthcare, snack, organic, "better for you," horticultural and produce markets. The company excels in the design of value-added printed, laminated, stand-up pouch and re-closable packaging for the most demanding applications. With six plants throughout North and South America and in-house graphics and plate-making capabilities, PPC Flexible Packaging™ is focused on exceptional speed to market and excels in delivering service, quality, technology and innovation to its valued customer base.

