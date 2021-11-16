PPC Protect Launches Protective Analytics Platform

CHORLEY, United Kingdom, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PPC Protect, a UK-based cybersecurity & data analytics company delivering bot mitigation and data integrity solutions to businesses, announced today the introduction of its new Protective Analytics Platform. This move expands their existing ad fraud prevention SaaS solution to encompass ad protection across all ad networks including Google, Microsoft, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Tik Tok, Quora, Snapchat, and many more.

Building on billions of analyzed ad clicks, PPC Protect's machine learning technology performs deep analysis on ad traffic, detecting and protecting acquisition investments from the threat of fraudulent, non-human, and other invalid click activity.

Having grown from 9 staff in 2020 to 36 in 2021 and dramatically increased revenue over the same period, PPC Protect is seen as one of the UK's startup success stories since winning Tech Nation's Rising Stars award in 2019.

Neil Andrew, CEO, and Founder of PPC Protect stated: "With the increase in speed at which businesses are moving online, the risks posed by click fraud are more significant than ever. Losses for businesses worldwide are expected to exceed $50bn by 2023. We think businesses should have a right to protect themselves against this."

By combining cybersecurity and data analysis capabilities into one platform, PPC Protect reduces invalid ad traffic to a minimum and uses that ad traffic data to provide additional insights into user behaviors across multiple acquisition networks including optimization of budding signals. This provides significant improvements in ROAS and opens up new opportunities for user and revenue acquisition through automated analysis of this click-level data.

"Most marketers don't realize the extent to which non-human traffic has infiltrated their acquisition channels and is draining their ad budget. By analyzing traffic behavior across all ad networks, we can now leverage this cross-platform data to extend protection across any ad network. It's a significant and unique capability of our technology." says Pete Rawlinson, PPC Protect's CMO.

The PPC Protect platform is available as a B2B SaaS solution. For more information please visit www.ppcprotect.com .

About PPC Protect

PPC Protect is a cybersecurity and data analytics company delivering bot mitigation and data integrity solutions to global businesses. Our mission is to protect advertising budgets from non-human, fraudulent, and invalid ad traffic, whilst verifying that the data provided by ad networks are legitimate and honest. Founded by digital marketers, data analysts, and cybersecurity experts, PPC Protect is redefining how online traffic data is utilized, by leveraging the untapped potential of excluded data to gain insight into behavioral characteristics that lead to increased user and revenue acquisition. www.ppcprotect.com

