PPC Virtual Assistant Provider Introduces Web Conferencing Facility for Amazon Sellers

HADERA, Israel, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gilad Freimann, the founder of VAA Philippines, is pleased to announce the introduction of a web conferencing facility for Amazon sellers looking for a PPC virtual assistant service. Freimann's company is the only one worldwide offering specialized virtual assistant services for Amazon sellers. The company locates, screens, trains, and supports high-quality VAs in the Philippines and matches them with Amazon sellers.

A brief overview of VAA's specialized service for PPC is available at https://www.vaaphilippines.com/va-services/ppc/ .

VAA Philippines Founder Gilad

All PPC VA experts from VAA Philippines receive a month-long Amazon training course. Following a selection process based on their mathematical and analytical skills, they undergo further training in PPC advertising on Amazon. These experts are extremely proficient in downloading and analyzing search term reports, keyword research, creating and running new campaigns, bid optimization and ACoS calculations, and using all existing tools in Seller Central.

Some key benefits of using PPC Specialist VAs from VAA Philippines are:

Amazon PPC practices

Keyword research

Bid optimization

Search term reports

Campaign management

Expertise in Seller Central PPC tools, including Exact Keywords, Phrase Keywords and Negative Keywords.

Amazon business owners looking for highly proficient and trained PPC account managers can now schedule a meeting with the company's founder and owner, Gilad Freimann. During the 30-minute web conferencing session, Freimann will discuss details about VAA Philippines' Amazon-trained virtual assistants and help businesses find the right solution.

To schedule a meeting, please visit https://calendly.com/gilad-va-academy/pr .

Gilad and Hila Freimann founded VAA Philippines in 2017 while searching for efficient virtual assistants capable of handling daily operations for their private label Amazon business. To help its VAs excel in the ever-changing Amazon marketplace, all VAs from the company are always up-to-date with the latest tools, features and trends on Amazon. To employ only the very best candidates, VAA Philippines thoroughly screens and selects the candidates based on their dedication, commitment and skills.

About VAA Philippines

VAA specializes in locating, screening, training and supporting high quality Amazon VAs in the Philippines, and matching them after with Amazon sellers all over the world. VAA has Amazon trained VA's, PPC Specialists VA's, Social Media and Graphic Designers.

