PPD Holdings to begin construction on 2 multifamily properties after securing loans

ATLANTA, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PPD Holdings Investment Group recently secured construction loans for multifamily properties in Flowery Branch, Ga., and Naples, Fla. Construction on both properties is slated to begin in October.

"We're excited to have identified projects that manage to fill a unique need within each submarket we've entered," said John Paul Diego, President of The Management Group, an affiliate of PPD. "Our goal is always to bring something unique to the communities we partner with and we're excited for this next phase of growth.

PPD secured financing for the Flowery Branch property through BBVA Compass. A two-phase project to be built simultaneously, The Crest at Flowery Branch will consist of 324 units across eight garden-style villas along Phil Niekro Boulevard, and 12 condo-style units built over storefront retail in downtown Flowery Branch. Nestled within the garden-style community will be a resort-style pool, dog park, fitness center, resident lounge, outdoor kitchen, fire pit, and other exclusive resident-only amenities. Every unit will feature high-end finishes to include granite countertops, designer light fixtures, tile backsplash and stainless-steel appliances. The downtown condo-style units will feature additional upgrades including wireless Bluetooth speakers and smart thermostats.

Construction for the property in Naples will be financed through a loan obtained from Fifth Third Bank. The Crest at Naples will host 200 luxury units with high-end finishes, located among a resort-style garden community. The property will feature a clubhouse with a game room, fitness center, resident lounge and a covered lanai. A saltwater pool will highlight one of two courtyards. The community will also include a dog park, fire pit and walking trail.

About PPD Holdings Investment Group

PPD Holdings is an investment company based in Atlanta that specializes in multifamily real estate and service-related industries across the Southeast. With over 30 years of combined experience, PPD Holdings has invested in assets worth more than $1.5 billion since its founding in the early 1990s. For more information, visit www.ppdholdings.com

