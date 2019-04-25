PPDAI Group Inc. Files 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F

SHANGHAI, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PPDAI Group Inc. ("PPDAI," "Paipaidai," or the "Company") (NYSE: PPDF), a leading online consumer finance marketplace in China, today announced it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 25, 2019. The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains the Company's audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.ppdai.com.

About PPDAI Group Inc.

PPDAI is a leading online consumer finance marketplace in China with strong brand recognition. Launched in 2007, the Company is the first online consumer finance marketplace in China connecting borrowers and investors. As a pioneer in China's online consumer finance marketplace, the Company benefits from both its early-mover advantages and the invaluable data and experience accumulated throughout multiple complete loan lifecycles. The Company's platform, empowered by its proprietary, cutting-edge technologies, features a highly automated loan transaction process, which enables a superior user experience, as evidenced by the rapid growth of the Company's user base and loan origination volume. As of December 31, 2018, the Company had over 88.9 million cumulative registered users.

