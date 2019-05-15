PPDAI Group Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results

SHANGHAI, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PPDAI Group Inc. ("PPDAI," "Paipaidai," or the "Company") (NYSE: PPDF), a leading online consumer finance marketplace in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.



As of

March 31, 2018 December 31, 2018 March 31, 2019 Cumulative registered users[1] ('000) 71,424 88,930 93,864 Cumulative number of borrowers[2] ('000) 11,282 14,440 15,433 Cumulative number of individual investors[3] 581,977 667,738 689,688



For Three Months Ended YoY Change



March 31, 2018 March 31, 2019







Number of unique borrowers[4] ('000) 2,501 3,246



29.8%

Loan origination volume[5] (RMB, million) 12,349 19,080



54.5%

Repeat borrowing rate[6] (%) 78.7% 75.3%



-4.3%

Average loan size[7] (RMB) 3,066 3,387



10.5%



















First Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Highlights

Net profit increased by 60.7% to RMB703.1 million ( US$104.8 million ) in the first quarter of 2019 from RMB437.6 million in the first quarter of 2018.

increased by 60.7% to ( ) in the first quarter of 2019 from in the first quarter of 2018. Operating revenues [8] increased by 52.6% to RMB1,458.3 million ( US$217.3 million ) in the first quarter of 2019, from RMB955.4 million in the same period of 2018.

increased by 52.6% to ( ) in the first quarter of 2019, from in the same period of 2018. Loan facilitation service fees increased by 51.2% to RMB938.6 million ( US$139.9 million ) in the first quarter of 2019, from RMB620.8 million in the same period of 2018.

increased by 51.2% to ( ) in the first quarter of 2019, from in the same period of 2018. Operating income was RMB794.8 million (US$ 118.4 million) for the first quarter of 2019, representing an increase of 98.7% from RMB400.1 million in the same period of 2018.

was (US$ million) for the first quarter of 2019, representing an increase of 98.7% from in the same period of 2018. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income , which excludes share-based compensation expenses before tax, was RMB807.0 million ( US$120.2million ) for the first quarter of 2019, representing an increase of 94.6% from RMB414.7 million in the same period of 2018.

, which excludes share-based compensation expenses before tax, was ( ) for the first quarter of 2019, representing an increase of 94.6% from in the same period of 2018. Cumulative registered users [1] reached approximately 93.9 million as of March 31, 2019 .

reached approximately 93.9 million as of . Cumulative number of borrowers [2] reached 15.4 million as of March 31, 2019 .

reached 15.4 million as of . Cumulative number of individual investors [3] reached 689,688 as of March 31, 2019 .

reached 689,688 as of . Number of unique borrowers [4] was approximately 3.3 million for the first quarter of 2019, representing an increase of 29.8% from the same period of 2018.

was approximately 3.3 million for the first quarter of 2019, representing an increase of 29.8% from the same period of 2018. Loan origination volume [5] was RMB19.1 billion for the first quarter of 2019, representing an increase of 54.5% from the same period of 2018.

was for the first quarter of 2019, representing an increase of 54.5% from the same period of 2018. The proportion of total loan origination volume funded by institutional funding partners was 30.9% for the first quarter of 2019.

was 30.9% for the first quarter of 2019. Average loan tenure [9] was 9.6 months for the first quarter of 2019.

[1] On a cumulative basis, number of users registered on PPDAI platform as of March 31, 2019. [2] On a cumulative basis, number of borrowers whose loans were funded on or prior to March 31, 2019. [3] On a cumulative basis, number of individual investors who have made at least one investment in loans on or prior to March 31, 2019. [4] Represents the total number of borrowers whose loans on PPDAI platform were funded during the period presented. [5] Represents the loan origination volume generated during the period presented. [6] Represents percentage of loan volume generated by repeat borrowers who have successfully borrowed on PPDAI platform before. [7] Represents the average loan size on PPDAI platform during the period presented. [8] As the Company's cooperation with institutional funding partners through trust arrangement continues to grow, the Company has included the net interest income/(expenses) and loan provision losses in the operating revenues starting from the first quarter of 2019. The comparative financial information was adjusted accordingly. [9] Represents the average loan tenure period on PPDAI platform during the period presented.

Mr. Jun Zhang, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of PPDAI, commented, "We are pleased to deliver solid performance in the first quarter of 2019 amidst an evolving market environment, as highlighted by a robust 60.7% increase in net profit to RMB703.1 million from RMB437.6 million. We steadily grew loan origination volume, which increased by 54.5% year-over-year to RMB19.1 billion. The growth in loan origination volume shows that the demand for technology-driven consumer lending services remains strong. We look forward to a strengthened regulatory framework around online consumer lending; as an industry leader PPDAI is well positioned to benefit from industry consolidation and the huge opportunity in China's consumer lending industry."

Mr. Feng Zhang, Co-Chief Executive Officer of PPDAI, said, "In the first quarter of 2019, we continued to diversify our funding sources and expand our base of institutional funding partners. The proportion of total loan origination volume funded by institutional funding partners in the first quarter increased to 30.9% from 20.4% in the fourth quarter of 2018. Looking forward, we remain confident in our ability to achieve further diversification in funding sources and drive business growth."

Mr. Simon Ho, Chief Financial Officer of PPDAI, commented, "We are delighted to report solid financial results for the first quarter which underscores the strength of our markets and the near-term growth trajectory of our business. In particular, we achieved significant improvement in operating profitability and efficiency as demonstrated by a 94.6% year-over-year increase in our non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin of 55.3%. Our balance sheet remained solid with approximately RMB3.4 billion of cash and short-term liquidity. Notably, our quality assurance fund remains sufficiently funded with a total balance of RMB5.3 billion, equivalent to 23.4% of the total outstanding loans protected by the quality assurance fund."

Mr. Jun Zhang concluded, "Our result highlights the strength and resilience of our business model and our capability in navigating the dynamic industry landscape. We will maintain focus on our strategy and deliver shareholder value by expanding our loan services, enhancing our brand recognition, continuing to invest in technology and our core capabilities, and seeking new growth opportunities."

First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Operating revenues for the first quarter of 2019 increased by 52.6% to RMB1,458.3 million (US$217.3 million) from RMB955.4 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to the increase in loan facilitation service fees and interest income from loans invested mainly through trusts.

Loan facilitation service fees increased by 51.2% to RMB938.6 million (US$139.9 million) for the first quarter of 2019 from RMB620.8 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to the increase in loan origination volume.

Post-facilitation service fees increased by 35.6% to RMB308.1 million (US$45.9 million) for the first quarter of 2019 from RMB227.2 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to the increase in loan origination volume and the rolling impact of deferred transaction fees.

Net interest income/(expenses) and loan provision losses for the first quarter of 2019 were an income of RMB133.3 million (US$19.9 million), compared to an income of RMB38.6 million in the same period of 2018, mainly due to the increased interest income from the expansion in the number of consolidated trusts established.

Other revenue increased by 13.9% to RMB78.3 million (US$11.7 million) for the first quarter of 2019 from RMB68.8 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to an increase in management fees from investment programs that invest in loans protected by the quality assurance fund and an increase in loan collection fees

Origination and servicing expenses increased by 6.8% to RMB264.0 million (US$39.3 million) for the first quarter of 2019 from RMB247.1 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to an increase in fees paid to third party providers for loan collection services and an increase in referral fees paid to third parties for successful loan originations.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 4.6% to RMB144.2 million (US$21.5 million) for the first quarter of 2019 from RMB151.1 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to the decline in online customer acquisition expenses.

General and administrative expenses increased by 51.1% to RMB107.2 million (US$16.0 million) for the first quarter of 2019 from RMB70.9 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to an increase in fees paid to third-parties for trust and other services. General and administrative expenses for the period included share-based compensation of RMB12.1 million(US$1.8 million).

Research and development expenses increased by 17.6% to RMB87.7 million (US$13.1 million) for the first quarter of 2019 from RMB74.6 million in the same period of 2018 primarily due to increased investments in technology.

Provision for doubtful accounts increased by 419.1% to RMB60.4 million (US$9.0 million) for the first quarter of 2019 from RMB11.6 million in the same period of 2018 due to the increase in loan origination volume.

Operating income increased by 98.7% to RMB794.8 million (US$118.4 million) for the first quarter of 2019 from RMB400.1 million in the same period of 2018.

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income, which excludes share-based compensation expenses before tax, was RMB807.0 million (US$120.2 million) for the first quarter of 2019, representing an increase of 94.6% from RMB414.7 million in the same period of 2018.

Other income was RMB49.6 million (US$7.4 million) for the first quarter of 2019, compared with other income of RMB132.1 million in the same period of 2018. Other income primarily consisted of (1) a gain of RMB34.1 million (US$5.1 million) from the quality assurance fund and (2) a realized loss of RMB10.1 million (US$1.5 million) from financial guarantee derivatives due to the amount of investment programs maturing during the period. The Company re-evaluates the fair value of outstanding financial guarantee derivatives at each balance sheet date to reflect the views of market participants on the expected default rate based on the latest market changes. For the first quarter of 2019, RMB15.6 billion of loans facilitated on the Company's platform were protected by the quality assurance fund.

Income tax expenses were RMB141.3 million (US$21.1 million) for the first quarter of 2019, compared with income tax expenses of RMB94.6 million in the same period of 2018.

Net profit increased by 60.7% to RMB703.1 million (US$104.8 million) for the first quarter of 2019, from RMB437.6 million in the same period of 2018.

Net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company increased by 60.2% to RMB703.2 million (US$104.8 million) for the first quarter of 2019, from RMB439.0 million in the same period of 2018.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB1,907.3 million (US$284.2 million) and short-term investments mainly in wealth management products of RMB1,444.1 million (US$215.2 million).

The total balance of the quality assurance fund, which includes restricted cash of RMB2,810.0 million (US$418.7 million) and the quality assurance fund receivable of RMB2,475.3 million (US$368.8 million), was equivalent to 23.4% of the total outstanding loans protected by the quality assurance fund.

The following table provides the delinquency rates for all outstanding loans on the Company's platform as of the respective dates indicated.

As of 15-29

days 30-59

days 60-89

days 90-119 days 120-149 days 150-179 days March 31, 2015 0.79% 1.75% 1.10% 1.01% 0.87% 0.67% June 30, 2015 0.88% 1.06% 0.67% 0.54% 0.89% 0.67% September 30, 2015 0.67% 0.89% 0.61% 0.54% 0.44% 0.35% December 31, 2015 0.80% 0.93% 0.51% 0.49% 0.39% 0.32% March 31, 2016 0.62% 0.93% 0.72% 0.61% 0.48% 0.32% June 30, 2016 0.82% 1.01% 0.63% 0.43% 0.47% 0.44% September 30, 2016 0.83% 1.11% 0.80% 0.63% 0.49% 0.39% December 31, 2016 0.63% 0.91% 0.75% 0.79% 0.69% 0.57% March 31, 2017 0.57% 0.95% 0.79% 0.59% 0.54% 0.51% June 30, 2017 0.86% 1.11% 0.79% 0.51% 0.55% 0.52% September 30, 2017 0.89% 1.40% 1.15% 1.02% 0.79% 0.60% December 31, 2017 2.27% 2.21% 1.72% 1.63% 1.36% 1.20% March 31, 2018 0.87% 2.11% 2.43% 3.83% 2.29% 1.89% June 30, 2018 0.83% 1.21% 1.05% 0.98% 1.60% 2.03% September 30, 2018 1.03% 1.77% 1.49% 1.29% 1.06% 1.02% December 31, 2018 0.92% 1.63% 1.41% 1.45% 1.44% 1.34% March 31, 2019 0.80% 1.61% 1.45% 1.29% 1.31% 1.20%

The following chart and table display the historical cumulative 30-day plus past due delinquency rates by loan origination vintage for all continuing loan products facilitated through the Company's online marketplace:

Click here to view the chart.























Month on Book



































































Vintage 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th 10th 11th 12th















































2015Q1 . . . . 1.95% 2.75% 3.46% 3.98% 4.36% 4.58% 4.67% 4.69% 4.73% 4.76% 4.74% 2015Q2 . . . . 1.74% 2.66% 3.38% 3.75% 4.02% 4.15% 4.30% 4.38% 4.45% 4.46% 4.46% 2015Q3 . . . . 1.46% 2.13% 2.70% 3.15% 3.47% 3.68% 3.77% 3.85% 3.93% 4.01% 4.02% 2015Q4 . . . . 1.54% 2.27% 2.88% 3.17% 3.53% 3.77% 3.97% 4.12% 4.26% 4.32% 4.33% 2016Q1 . . . . 1.00% 1.57% 2.21% 2.82% 3.33% 3.77% 4.09% 4.33% 4.45% 4.57% 4.59% 2016Q2 . . . . 1.75% 2.49% 3.21% 3.77% 4.17% 4.39% 4.59% 4.76% 4.88% 4.94% 4.96% 2016Q3 . . . . 1.67% 2.45% 2.96% 3.47% 3.87% 4.11% 4.27% 4.44% 4.59% 4.70% 4.77% 2016Q4 . . . . 1.29% 2.07% 2.66% 3.15% 3.59% 3.97% 4.32% 4.62% 4.88% 5.07% 5.18% 2017Q1 . . . . 1.20% 2.01% 2.68% 3.32% 3.87% 4.33% 4.68% 4.98% 5.33% 5.61% 5.80% 2017Q2 . . . . 1.72% 2.89% 3.81% 4.55% 5.14% 5.78% 6.32% 6.79% 7.05% 7.19% 7.24% 2017Q3 . . . . 1.82% 2.93% 4.08% 5.16% 6.13% 6.64% 6.88% 7.04% 7.16% 7.22% 7.26% 2017Q4 . . . . 2.51% 4.12% 5.16% 5.68% 5.97% 6.18% 6.29% 6.39% 6.47% 6.50% 6.50% 2018Q1 . . . . 1.35% 2.18% 2.97% 3.65% 4.30% 4.85% 5.22% 5.50% 5.66% 5.74% 5.77% 2018Q2 . . . . 1.75% 3.08% 4.35% 5.43% 6.31% 6.97% 7.45% 7.79%





2018Q3…… 1.42% 2.48% 3.50% 4.36% 5.07%











2018Q4. . . . 1.42% 2.48%



















Changes in Board of Directors

The Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") has approved the resignation of Mr. Kai Deng, a member of the Board and a member of the compensation committee of the Board, effective on April 18, 2019. Mr. Kai Deng's resignation was due to his own personal reasons.

About PPDAI Group Inc.

PPDAI is a leading online consumer finance marketplace in China with strong brand recognition. Launched in 2007, the Company is the first online consumer finance marketplace in China connecting borrowers and investors. As a pioneer in China's online consumer finance marketplace, the Company benefits from both its early-mover advantages and the invaluable data and experience accumulated throughout multiple complete loan lifecycles. The Company's platform, empowered by its proprietary, cutting-edge technologies, features a highly automated loan transaction process, which enables a superior user experience, as evidenced by the rapid growth of the Company's user base and loan origination volume. As of March 31, 2019, the Company had over 93.9 million cumulative registered users.

For more information, please visit http://ir.ppdai.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use Non-GAAP operating income, a Non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. We believe that adjusted operating income help identify underlying trends in our business by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses and expected discretionary measures. We believe that adjusted operating income provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income is not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This Non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, cash flows or our liquidity, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net (loss)/income, cash flows provided by operating activities or other consolidated statements of operation and cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on this Non-GAAP financial measure, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB 6.7112 to US$1.00, the rate in effect as of March 29, 2019 as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to the Company's ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace, its ability to increase volume of loans facilitated through the Company's marketplace, its ability to introduce new loan products and platform enhancements, its ability to compete effectively, laws, regulations and governmental policies relating to the online consumer finance industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and the Company's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain listing of its ADSs on the NYSE, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and PPDAI does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

PPDAI GROUP INC. UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)



As of December 31, As of March 31,

2018 2019

RMB RMB USD Assets





Cash and cash equivalents 1,616,164 1,907,265 284,191 Restricted cash 3,677,557 4,160,791 619,977 Short-term investments 1,694,660 1,444,120 215,181 Investments 167,501 170,312 25,377 Quality assurance receivable 2,064,366 2,475,318 368,834 Intangible assets 68,880 68,880 10,263 Property, equipment and software, net 144,002 138,203 20,593 Loans and receivables, net of provision for loan losses 2,331,108 3,041,424 453,186 Accounts receivable 812,042 964,055 143,649 Deferred tax assets 122,763 122,840 18,304 Financial guarantee derivative assets 56,287 55,504 8,271 Contract assets 112,103 108,845 16,218 Right of use assets[1] - 127,066 18,933 Prepaid expenses and other assets 224,623 319,524 47,609 Goodwill 50,411 50,411 7,511 Total assets 13,142,467 15,154,558 2,258,097 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Payable to platform customers 905,034 782,713 116,628 Quality assurance payable 3,819,379 4,597,044 684,981 Payroll and welfare payable 188,254 128,409 19,134 Taxes payable 225,101 183,146 27,290 Short-term borrowings 25,000 25,000 3,725 Funds payable to investors of consolidated trusts 1,505,909 2,141,121 319,037 Contract liabilities 165,469 153,272 22,838 Deferred tax liabilities 100,064 99,865 14,880 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 222,519 212,544 31,670 Leasing liabilities - 118,420 17,645 Dividends payable - 390,716 58,218 Total liabilities 7,156,729 8,832,250 1,316,046 Commitments and contingencies





PPDai Group Inc. Shareholder's deficit





Class A ordinary shares 58 59 8 Class B ordinary shares 44 44 7 Additional paid-in capital 5,896,017 5,607,375 835,525 Treasury stock (332,121) (5,231) (779) Statutory reserves 256,006 256,006 38,146 Accumulated other comprehensive income 58,210 44,129 6,573 Retained earnings 45,668 358,132 53,363 Total PPDai Group Inc. shareholders' equity 5,923,882 6,260,514 932,843 Non-controlling interest 61,856 61,794 9,208 Total shareholders' equity 5,985,738 6,322,308 942,051 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 13,142,467 15,154,558 2,258,097







[1] We have adopted ASU No. 2016-02, "Leases," beginning January 1, 2019 and elected to utilize a modified retrospective approach which allowed

us to initially apply the new lease standard at the adoption date and recognize a cumulative effect adjustment to the opening balance of retained

earnings of 2019, with no adjustments to prior periods presented. No cumulative effect adjustment to the opening balance of retained earnings

were made. The adoption of the new guidance did not have a material effect on our results of operations, financial condition or liquidity.

PPDAI GROUP INC. UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME/(LOSS) (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)



For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2018 2019

RMB RMB USD







Operating revenue:





Loan facilitation service fees 620,809 938,611 139,857 Post-facilitation service fees 227,164 308,078 45,905 Net interest income and loan provision losses 38,620 133,307 19,863 Other Revenue 68,807 78,341 11,673 Total operating revenues 955,400 1,458,337 217,298 Operating expenses:





Origination and servicing expenses (247,099) (264,012) (39,339) Sales and marketing expenses (151,063) (144,182) (21,484) General and administrative expenses (70,933) (107,214) (15,975) Research and development expenses (74,606) (87,721) (13,071) Provision for doubtful accounts (11,629) (60,361) (8,994) Total operating expenses (555,330) (663,490) (98,863) Other income (expenses)





Gain from quality assurance 59,743 34,127 5,085 Realized loss from financial guarantee derivatives (45,222) (10,122) (1,508) Fair value change of financial guarantee derivatives 71,530 (783) (117) Other income, net 46,028 26,349 3,926 Profit before income tax expenses 532,149 844,418 125,821 Income tax expenses (94,585) (141,300) (21,054) Net profit 437,564 703,118 104,767 Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders (1,482) (62) (9) Net profit attributable to PPDAI Group Inc. 439,046 703,180 104,776 Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax (41,296) (14,081) (2,098) Total comprehensive income attributable to PPDAI Group Inc. 397,750 689,099 102,678 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net loss per share





Basic 1,503,034,952 1,493,783,054 1,493,783,054 Diluted 1,623,915,472 1,558,982,909 1,558,982,909 Income per share -Basic 0.2921 0.4707 0.0701 Income per ADS-Basic 1.4605 2.3537 0.3507 Income per share -Diluted 0.2704 0.4511 0.0672 Income per ADS-Diluted 1.3518 2.2553 0.3360

PPDAI GROUP INC. UNAUDITED Reconciliation of GAAP And Non-GAAP Results (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)



For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2018 2019

RMB RMB USD







Total operating revenue 955,400 1,458,337 217,298 Less: total operating expenses (555,330) (663,490) (98,863) Operating Income 400,070 794,847 118,435 Add: share-based compensation expenses 14,678 12,122 1,806 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income 414,748 806,969 120,241

PPDAI GROUP INC. UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)

















For the Three Months Ended March 31





2018

2019





RMB

RMB

USD



Net cash provided by operating activities 88,090

474,869

70,758



Net cash used in investing activities (226,749)

(269,947)

(40,224)



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (63,972)

584,593

87,107



Effect of exchange rate changes

on cash and cash equivalents (41,128)

(15,180)

(2,262)



Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash

equivalent and restricted cash (243,759)

774,335

115,379



Cash, cash equivalent and restricted

cash at beginning of period 4,283,704

5,293,721

788,789



Cash, cash equivalent and restricted

cash at end of period 4,039,945

6,068,056

904,168





