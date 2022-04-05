PPDocs and Full Skope Announce "Lights Out" Integration with Full Skope's Innovative SkopeLend Loan Origination Platform

New integration will make it easier than ever for PPDocs and Full Skope customers to originate their loans.

SAN ANTONIO, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PPDocs, a leading document service provider to the real estate industry for over 30 years and Full Skope, creator of the lending industry's latest and most flexible loan origination platform, have announced the integration between their two platforms, PPDocs and Full Skope's SkopeLend Loan Origination System, making it simpler than ever for banks and credit unions to originate loans via SkopeLend LOS.

PPDocs provides mortgage document preparation as well as compliance and regulatory support across all fifty states, with turn times of 2-3 hours for full-service loans and 1-2 hours for legal reviews.

Because SkopeLend has a modern integration framework that simplifies the creation and transmission of custom data elements, one of the key benefits for PPDocs and SkopeLend customers is that it will allow them to enable "lights out" integration for a broader set of PPDocs products. This type of integration means that customers will not need to log in to multiple systems to enter additional or different data elements required for commercial loan documents, consumer loan modifications, or attorney legal reviews, most all of which is not supported by legacy loan origination systems today.

With the new integration, PPDocs customers now have access to a modern, configurable loan origination platform that delivers a seamless end-to-end experience from digital application through loan document generation and e-signature. The SkopeLend platform supports all loan types, consumer or commercial, including SBA, USDA, and more.

Mike Patterson, CEO of PPDocs explains "PPDocs and Full Skope share similar values in that we both believe in a strong personal touch with our customers and picking up the phone. We've found that to be the case in working with Full Skope on our integration, as well as some other exciting projects we're working on together that we'll announce soon."

"We're proud to partner with a leader and fellow Texas-based technology company in PPDocs that complements our system and brings so much value to our mutual customers" says Doug Hogan, CEO of Full Skope, "we're unlocking new capabilities and creating efficiencies that didn't exist yesterday, and that's what we're all about."

About PPDocs

PPDocs, Inc. has been a leading document service provider to the real estate industry for over 30 years. A leader in technology, PPDocs, Inc. has enabled clients the ability to order, produce, deliver, print, and track closing document packages through the use of our website, www.ppdocs.com.

About Full Skope LLC

Full Skope LLC is a financial services technology company with offices in downtown San Antonio, TX. Full Skope offers a range of leading, innovative products for banks, credit unions, and non-bank lenders, in addition to its flagship product, SkopeLend Loan Origination System. For more information visit www.fullskope.com.

