PPE Manufacturer Armbrust American Files to Raise $10M

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. manufacturing startup Armbrust American is launching a new crowdfunding campaign in an effort to give an investment opportunity to every citizen who believes in the company's mission to return strategic manufacturing to the country.

Learn more about the opportunity to invest in the next phase of Armbrust American and U.S. manufacturing. Armbrust American's Texas-based medical mask production facility. Photo by Alex Smith. Armbrust American's Texas-based medical mask production facility. Photo by Alex Smith.

"Launching an American manufacturing company isn't easy, but I consider each and every customer an investor in what we're trying to do," said Founder and CEO Lloyd Armbrust. "Most Americans are not millionaires, yet it's typically only millionaires that get a chance to invest in the fastest growing companies. So as we expand, it's only natural that we would give all Americans a chance to invest in our future through a crowdfunding effort."

Armbrust American previously raised $5 million in funding ahead of launching its first Austin-area factory that produces FDA registered surgical masks. Since then, it has expanded by offering an assortment of color surgical masks and a new line of N95 respirators. The company currently has seven production lines across two facilities as well as its own machine capable of making meltblown filter fabric that is essential to a mask's ability to protect against harmful particulate matter such as the novel coronavirus.

"I've always said masks are just the start. Today, we begin that journey to manufacture a variety of quality American-made products," Armbrust said.

Capital from the funding round will be used to purchase additional machinery and equipment. Seasoned angel investor and Capital Factory Founder Josh Baer is among those leading the fundraising effort.

"It's been nothing short of incredible to watch Lloyd and his team pull this together: Researching machines, bringing them in from around the world, building a factory, then making it better and better every day. It's a true testament to American ingenuity, creativity, and the entrepreneurial spirit," Baer said. "I bet on him once before, and it's a no-brainer to bet on him again."

Potential investors wishing to participate in Armbrust American's fundraising effort can do so via a SEC-registered intermediary platform, available here: https://wefunder.com/armbrust .

About Armbrust American

Armbrust American's mission is to bring strategic manufacturing back to the U.S. Founded in 2020 by Y-Combinator alumni Lloyd Armbrust, the company currently operates a factory out of Austin, Texas utilizing a proprietary mix of materials and manufacturing innovation to provide the highest quality PPE at a competitive cost. Lloyd was previously the founder and CEO of OwnLocal, a company that automates production for 3,500 newspapers worldwide.

Introduction Video: About Armbrust American (2-min)

For more info, visit: https://www.armbrustusa.com/

Media Contact:

Tom Cheredar

[email protected]

Ph: (512) 831-4409

SOURCE Armbrust American

Related Links

http://www.armbrustusa.com

