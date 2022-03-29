PPE Market Size to Grow by USD 28.67 billion | Technavio

Market Dynamics

Key drivers such as the stringent occupational safety regulations are supporting the personal protective equipment market growth. However, factors such as low consumer compliance are expected to challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The personal protective equipment (PPE) market report provides complete insights on key vendors including 3M Co., Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Ansell Ltd., Delta Plus Group, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corp., MCR Safety, MSA Safety Inc., and and Sioen Industries NV. The vendor offerings of some of the key vendors are listed below:

3M Co. - The company offers a range of products for fall protection, hand and face protection, and hearing protection. It also offers a range of protective apparel, protective eyewear, respirators, gas and flame detectors, and high visibility clothing. Some of the products are 3M Health Care Particulate Respirator and Surgical Mask 1860S, 3M Aura Health Care Particulate Respirator and Surgical Mask 1870+, N95 120 EA/Case, and 3M Disposable Chemical Protective Coverall 4565.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By product, the market is classified into protective clothing, hand and arm protection, protective footwear, respiratory protection, and others. The protective clothing segment contributes the largest share of the market.

contributes the largest share of the market. By end-user, the market is classified into manufacturing, construction, oil and gas, healthcare, and others. The manufacturing sectors will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. By Geography, the market is classified into North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America . North America will have the largest share of the market, accounting for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for personal protective equipment in North America .

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of over 9% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 28.67 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.13 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Ansell Ltd., Delta Plus Group, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corp., MCR Safety, MSA Safety Inc., and and Sioen Industries NV. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Protective clothing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Hand and arm protection - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Protective footwear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Respiratory protection - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Construction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

Ansell Ltd.

Delta Plus Group

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

MCR Safety

MSA Safety Inc.

Sioen Industries NV

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

