PPE Survey for Workers in Local Healthcare Settings & First Responders Serving St. Mary's County

BALTIMORE, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. Mary's County Health Department (SMCHD) is seeking input from local healthcare providers, others who work in healthcare settings, and all first responders regarding their access to personal protective equipment (PPE) and PPE training during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Responses are anonymous and will guide local public health preparedness efforts so our community may serve its residents while protecting its critical workforce.

Learn more at WellCheck.us St. Mary's County Health Department, Maryland

"Our partnership with WellCheck has been invaluable in understanding and responding to the needs of our community throughout the pandemic," said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary's County Health Officer. "This new assessment will help identify future PPE-related needs for our brave frontline workers who have faced hazardous and continually evolving conditions in order to care for our community members."

"We are proud to expand our partnership with St. Mary's County Health Department by supporting their PPE assessment efforts to help keep local healthcare providers and first responders safe," said Chris Nickerson, CEO of WellCheck. "Our flexible, anonymous survey tool enables an agile and efficient way for the agency to quickly collect this vital information."

About WellCheck

Backed by more than 30 years of enterprise compliance technology and safety experience, WellCheck provides a full portfolio of solutions designed to protect, prepare, and secure with an all-in-one platform. WellCheck's software was designed specifically to help schools, institutions, and organizations virtually check on anyone in a matter of seconds through HIPAA-compliant health assessments and safety alerts. Whether it be vaccination document collection and verification, COVID-19 negative test upload compliance, behavioral health screening or community-wide mass communication, WellCheck reduces significant administrative burden by systematically distributing internal procedures and protocols with an automated, customizable screening platform that allows organizations and businesses to effectively mitigate risk and route resources. For more information, please visit www.wellcheck.us or email [email protected].

Media Contact

Chandler Smith

443.421.8586

[email protected]

SOURCE St. Mary's County Health Department