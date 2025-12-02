PPFA Releases 22 New Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for Plastic Pipe and Fittings Products

LCA Documentation Reinforces Plastic Materials as the Responsible Choice

GLEN ELLYN, Ill., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant stride toward sustainable construction and product transparency in premise plumbing systems, the Plastic Pipe and Fittings Association (PPFA) released 22 Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs).

"These EPDs significantly enhance the environmental transparency of these products, providing builders and consumers with clearer insights into the environmental footprint of their plumbing systems," said PPFA's Codes and Sustainability Specialist Michael Cudahy.

Crucially, the release of these industry-averaged EPDs is linked to the full Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) of Rigid and Flexible Building Piping Systems in North America, which forms the technical and scientific basis for each declaration. This LCA documentation is essential, as it details the comprehensive, transparent and rigorous environmental analysis conducted on each product, ensuring that the EPDs are reliable indicators of sustainability. The LCA was developed under the Product Category Rule (PCR) "Rigid and Flexible Building Piping Systems in North America" (PCR-1002).

These newly released EPDs represent commonly installed rigid and flexible piping systems in North America and are based on a comprehensive LCA and PCR in common and representative sizes.

The products covered by the EPDs are:

"The Plastic Pipe and Fittings Association strongly endorses comprehensive product testing and encourages builders to prioritize the use of materials that are backed up by verifiable data disclosure and publicly available EPDs. The association encourages all materials manufacturers to follow PPFA's example for product transparency," Cudahy said. "These new EPDs provide important verified data supporting the use of plastic materials in environmentally focused projects."

The Role of Environmental Transparency

An EPD is a standardized, third-party verified report detailing a product's environmental impact across its entire life cycle. The underlying LCA released by PPFA was completed by the Athena Sustainable Materials Institute and was prepared using a meticulous, scientific process that examines the impact of each product from raw material extraction to end-of-life disposal. Athena Sustainable Materials Institute is a not-for-profit research collaborative dedicated to advancing sustainability in the construction sector for more than 28 years.

LCA documentation is vital because it:

Provides the raw data and methodology used by environmental experts to calculate impacts such as the product's carbon footprint, water usage and energy consumption.

Demonstrates compliance with stringent international standards, including ISO 14040, ISO 14044, ISO 14025 and ISO 21930.

"The EPD, underpinned by complete and publicly available LCA documentation, is crucial for providing accuracy and transparency for all stakeholders, fostering a fair and environmentally conscious marketplace," Cudahy said. "These designations show that plastic pipes and fittings have undergone the necessary rigorous environmental scrutiny."

The Importance of Seeking Products With EPDs

EPD documents offer comprehensive environmental data about the material and its potential impacts. Each report includes vital information such as the LCA's scope, the product's environmental impact categories (e.g., carbon footprint, water usage, energy consumption and ozone depletion potential), relevant standards, and guidelines for product identification and installation.

The industry-averaged EPDs, which are ICC Evaluation Service (ICC-ES) scrutinized, verified and certified, are accessible on the ICC-ES website. ICC-ES is a recognized Program Operator under ISO 14025. Leading green building certification or rating programs such as LEED and Green Globes either prefer or mandate the use of EPD-certified products, underscoring the growing importance of environmental transparency in modern construction.

By choosing products with EPDs, builders can actively contribute to reducing the environmental impact of their projects, meet stringent green building standards and ultimately build a more sustainable future.

About the Plastic Pipe and Fittings Association

Established in 1978, the Plastic Pipe and Fittings Association is a trade association that represents manufacturers of plastic piping systems. PPFA works collaboratively with federal, state and local regulatory bodies to help develop and implement effective standards and regulations. Learn more at ppfahome.org.

SOURCE Plastic Pipe and Fittings Association