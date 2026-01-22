PPHC Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering Roadshow

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. ("PPHC"), a leading global strategic communications provider offering a comprehensive range of advisory services in the areas of Government Relations, Public Affairs and Corporate Communications, today announced the launch of the roadshow for its proposed initial public offering of 4,150,000 shares of its common stock. The offering consists of 3,400,000 shares of common stock being offered by PPHC and 750,000 shares of common stock being offered by existing stockholders (the "Selling Stockholders"). PPHC will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the Selling Stockholders. In connection with the proposed offering, PPHC has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 622,500 shares of its common stock to cover over-allotments. PPHC has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "PPHC". Oppenheimer & Co. and Canaccord Genuity are acting as lead bookrunning managers for the proposed offering. Texas Capital Securities is acting as a joint bookrunner.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the registration statement relating to the proposed offering, which has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective (the "Registration Statement"). Copies of the Registration Statement and the preliminary prospectus may be obtained for free by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from:

The Registration Statement has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the Registration Statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to either the terms or the timing of the offering.

About PPHC

Incorporated in 2014, PPHC is a global strategic communications platform that support clients in enhancing and defending their reputations, advancing policy objectives, managing regulatory risk, and engaging with federal and state-level policymakers, stakeholders, media, and the public.

Engaged by approximately 1,400 clients, including companies, trade associations and non-governmental organizations, PPHC is active in all major sectors of the economy, including healthcare and pharmaceuticals, financial services, energy, technology, telecoms and transportation.

With operations across 18 offices in the United States and internationally, PPHC's services include government relations, public affairs and corporate communications, research and analytics, digital advocacy campaigning, and compliance support.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement constitute, or may be deemed to constitute, forward-looking statements, projections and information (including beliefs or opinions) with respect to PPHC. An investor can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They include, without limitation, statements regarding PPHC's proposed U.S. initial public offering. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from any expected future results in forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other factors, changing economic, financial, business or other market conditions. These and other factors could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described in this announcement. Other than in accordance with its legal or regulatory obligations (including under the Market Abuse Regulation) no undertaking is given by PPHC to update any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, no assurance can be given that any particular expectation will be met and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

