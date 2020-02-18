PPHEA Consent Solicitation Successful

CANYON, Texas, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Panhandle Plains Higher Education Authority, Inc. (the "Issuer") today announced that it received the consent of holders of a majority in aggregate principal amount of its Student Loan Revenue Bonds, Series 2010-2 CUSIP: 698475AM2 (the "Bonds") to a Second Supplemental Indenture which will allow an early redemption of the Bonds. The effective date of the Second Supplemental Indenture is February 18, 2020.

The Issuer has directed BOKF, N.A., as trustee, to conditionally call the Bonds for redemption on February 25, 2020 at a price of 101.25% of premium and accrued interest to the date of redemption. Such redemption is conditional upon the availability of sufficient funds to pay the Redemption Price.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy or an offer to purchase or sell any securities.

Further information may be obtained from D.F. King & Co. at (800) 252-8173 or PPHEA@dfking.com.

SOURCE Panhandle Plains Higher Education Authority, Inc.