PPI Board Elects Jeb Burns as Chair

"Jeb's service on the board has been outstanding. He has actively contributed to the major decisions of the board over the past few years. I am delighted with his election as board chair and look forward to working closely with him throughout his two-year term," said PPI President Lionel C. Johnson.

Burns also serves as the chief investment officer for the Municipal Employees Retirement System (MERS) of Michigan, an independent statutory public corporation and one of the 200 largest pension funds in the United States. He is responsible for directing the Fund's $11.5 billion investment program. Jeb holds a Bachelor of Arts in History from Western Michigan University and a Master of Public Administration at Wayne State University. He also holds a Professional Directors Certification from the American College of Corporate Directors.

About PPI: Pacific Pension & Investment Institute (PPI) is a global organization with individual and institutional members from leading pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, commercial asset management and other investment experts. Our members' investment decisions impact the prosperity and security for hundreds of millions of beneficiaries and stakeholders today and for future generations.

PPI has held forums for over two decades that inform the investment decisions of the world's major institutional investors as they relate to Asia and the Pacific Rim. These forums, exclusively for members, are conducted in a collegial, trusted and marketing-free environment, which allows in-depth and off-the-record dialogue. This tradition of thought leadership and candid conversation are coveted aspects of the PPI experience. For more information visit: www.ppi.institute.

About MERS: The Municipal Employees' Retirement System (MERS) of Michigan is an independent, professional retirement services company that was created to administer the retirement plans for Michigan municipalities on a not-for-profit basis. MERS serves more than 800 municipalities and 115,000 participants across the State of Michigan.

