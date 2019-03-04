PPI Transport Symposium 23 to take place at Port of Tarragona

BOSTON, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastmarkets RISI, the definitive source of commodity data and insights for the forest products industry, has announced open registration for the 23rd Biennial PPI Transport Symposium 23, to be held September 16-18, 2019 in Tarragona, Spain at the Port Aventura Business & Events Convention Centre.

PPI Transport Symposium is the longest running conference and exhibition dedicated to the global forest products logistics industry. Organized by Fastmarkets RISI, in association with the International Forest Products Transport Association (IFPTA), hosted this year by the Port of Tarragona, this event offers a complete 3-in-1 experience - learning, exhibiting, and networking.

Global professionals from across the forest products transport and logistics supply chain will join panel discussions on the main stage to offer attendees key market insight into the latest trends and challenges facing the industry. Panel topics will include:

Carrier regulations: How will carriers adapt to IMO 2020 sulpher regulations?

Managing fleets: Are existing carriers opening themselves up to competition?

China shaping global pulp demand and the impact of the RCP import ban

shaping global pulp demand and the impact of the RCP import ban The rail link between Europe and China and its use in pulp and paper trade

and and its use in pulp and paper trade Digitalisation and innovations within the supply chain

Pulp and paper opportunities in the Iberian Peninsula

The decline of breakbulk facilities

Attendees can also join roundtable discussions on the exhibition floor to understand how your industry peers view, and are reacting to, the major issues facing the industry.

Other networking experiences include a welcome cocktail reception hosted by Port of Tarragona, a port tour, lunches, and networking coffee breaks. IFPTA members will also have access to an exclusive member's luncheon.

Attendees can use break time to explore the exhibition floor to discover the latest innovations and connect with new and existing business partners.

Past Transport Symposiums have included 550-750 attendees from 250+ companies, from 25+ countries around the world. Exhibitors will be best positioned to meet other attendees and to maximize the presence of their business. Learn more about the exhibition here.

A valued rate is available for IFTPA members. For registration or more information about the PPI Transport Symposium 23, please visit www.risi.com/transport.

About Fastmarkets RISI

Fastmarkets is the leading price reporting, analytics and events organization for global commodities markets, including the forest products sector, as Fastmarkets RISI. Businesses working in the pulp and paper, packaging, wood products, timber, biomass, tissue, and nonwovens markets use Fastmarkets RISI data and insights to benchmark prices, settle contracts and inform their strategies worldwide. Along with objective price reporting and industry data, Fastmarkets RISI provides forecasts, analysis, conferences and consulting services to stakeholders throughout the forest products supply chain.

About Fastmarkets

Fastmarkets is the leading price reporting, analytics & events organization for the global metals, industrial minerals and forest products markets. It operates within Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC. Fastmarkets' core activity in pricing drives transactions in commodities markets around the world and is complemented by news, industry data, analysis, conferences and insight services. Fastmarkets includes brands such as Fastmarkets MB and Fastmarkets AMM (previously known as Metal Bulletin and American Metal Market, respectively), Fastmarkets RISI and Fastmarkets FOEX. Its main offices are in London, New York, Boston, Brussels, Helsinki, São Paulo, Shanghai, Beijing and Singapore. Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 250 share index. It is a leading international business-to-business information group focused primarily on the global banking, asset management and commodities sectors.

For Press Enquiries, please contact:

Kimberly Rizzitano

Events Marketing Manager

Email: krizzitano@fasmarkets.com

SOURCE Fastmarkets RISI