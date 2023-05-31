PPL Capital Funding to Replace Reference Rate for Junior Subordinated Notes

News provided by

PPL Corporation

31 May, 2023, 16:00 ET

ALLENTOWN, Pa. , May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Capital Funding, Inc. ("PPL Capital Funding"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) announced today that, after June 30, 2023, CME Term SOFR, as administered by the CME Group Benchmark Administration, will be the replacement reference rate for PPL Capital Funding, Inc.'s 6.70% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2067 (CUSIP:69352PAC7) (the "Notes"), replacing U.S. dollar LIBOR as the reference rate.

In accordance with the Adjustable Interest Rate (LIBOR) Act (the "LIBOR Act") and the regulation issued by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on December 16, 2022 implementing the LIBOR Act (the "LIBOR Rule"), the applicable tenor of three month CME Term SOFR will be the reference rate for calculations of the amount of interest payable with respect to interest periods with reference rate determination dates occurring after June 30, 2023, specifically September 27, 2023 in the case of the Notes.

In the case of the Notes, the replacement rate, and therefore calculation of the amount of interest payable on the above security for interest periods with reference rate determination dates that occur after June 30, 2023, will also include the applicable tenor spread adjustment of 0.26161% per annum, as specified in the LIBOR Act.

About PPL

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL), based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to 3.5 million customers in the U.S. PPL's high-performing, award-winning utilities are addressing energy challenges head-on by building smarter, more resilient and more dynamic power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions.

Contacts:

For news media: Ryan Hill, 610-774-4033

For financial analysts: Andy Ludwig, 610-774-3389

PPL Corporation

SOURCE PPL Corporation

Also from this source

PPL Corporation Holds 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareowners

PPL to Pay Quarterly Stock Dividend July 3, 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.