PPL Corporation acquires solar solutions provider Safari Energy LLC

"The Safari Energy acquisition offers PPL an attractive, low-risk opportunity to help advance a cleaner energy future; to support the growth of distributed energy resources, including energy storage; and to gain additional experience with technologies that will play a bigger role in shaping the future energy grid," said William H. Spence, chairman, president and chief executive officer of PPL Corporation.

"However, even as it provides these benefits, the acquisition will not alter PPL's core business strategy," Spence said. "PPL's primary investment focus and engine for growth remains our high-performing, award-winning regulated utilities."

Safari Energy develops highly structured turnkey solutions to its clients, managing projects through all phases of development, from inception to financing, design, engineering, permitting, construction, interconnection and asset management. Headquartered in New York City, Safari Energy has completed over 200 solar projects in 19 states, with over 80 projects underway.

"I'm very proud of Safari Energy's track record of using solar power to unlock incremental revenue for our customers," said Matt Rudey, chief executive officer, Safari Energy. "PPL's acquisition of Safari will support our continued growth and allow us to expand our offerings to better serve our customers."

PPL also announced today that it has hired industry veteran Vijay P. Singh to lead PPL's involvement in the evolving distributed energy resource space and to complement the Safari Energy team. Singh previously served as executive director of Renewable Energy Development and Energy Storage for NextEra Energy Resources.

Terms of the Safari Energy transaction were not disclosed. The company said the purchase price is not material to PPL. While PPL expects the transaction to be earnings and credit accretive immediately, the company does not expect Safari Energy to contribute meaningfully to PPL's earnings per share through the company's current forecast period, which extends through 2020.

Headquartered in Allentown, Pa., PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) is one of the largest companies in the U.S. utility sector. PPL's seven high-performing, award-winning utilities serve more than 10 million customers in the U.S. and United Kingdom. With more than 12,000 employees, the company is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and reliability and delivering superior value for shareowners. To learn more, visit www.pplweb.com.

Founded in 2008, Safari Energy is a leading partner for large commercial customers and users to optimize returns through solar power deployment. Safari Energy has delivered more than 200 solar energy projects from New York to Hawaii unlocking economic value for its clients. To learn more about Safari Energy, visit www.safarienergy.com.

