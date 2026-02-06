PPL Corporation Announces 2026 Virtual Annual Meeting

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) announced today that the company's 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareowners will be held virtually. The Annual Meeting will convene live via the internet on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at 9 a.m. Eastern Time.

Shareowners of record as of March 4, 2026, are eligible to vote and participate in the Annual Meeting. Instructions on how to join the meeting will be included in proxy materials that will be provided to shareowners.

About PPL
PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL), headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to more than 3.6 million customers in the U.S. PPL's high-performing, award-winning utilities are addressing energy challenges head-on by building smarter, more resilient and more dynamic power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions. For more information, visit www.pplweb.com.

