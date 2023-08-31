PPL Corporation names Christine M. Martin interim president of PPL Electric Utilities

News provided by

PPL Corporation; PPL Electric Utilities

31 Aug, 2023, 16:10 ET

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) today named 20-year PPL veteran Christine M. Martin as interim PPL Electric Utilities president. Martin, who currently serves as the corporation's senior vice president of Public Affairs and chief sustainability officer, succeeds Stephanie R. Raymond, who is departing the company by mutual agreement effective Sept. 1.

Christine Martin
Christine Martin

"We thank Stephanie for her service and contributions to PPL Electric Utilities over the past decade," said Fran Sullivan, PPL executive vice president and chief operating officer. "We wish her well in her future endeavors and are fortunate to have someone of Christine's caliber ready to step into this role as we create the utilities of the future.

"Christine joins a talented leadership team at PPL Electric Utilities that is focused on extending our strong track record of exceptional reliability, positioning the grid to enable a cleaner energy future, improving the customer experience for those we serve in central and eastern Pennsylvania, and continuing the company's industry-leading smart grid innovation," said Sullivan.

"I look forward to partnering closely with the PPL Electric leadership team and the broader organization, and I'm eager to engage with key stakeholders as we deliver on our mission to provide safe, reliable, affordable and sustainable energy," said Martin.

PPL Electric Utilities is one of several regulated utilities in the PPL family of companies. PPL Electric delivers electricity to approximately 1.5 million homes and businesses in 29 counties across eastern and central Pennsylvania.

Martin, who joined PPL in 2003, is a native of Pennsylvania and brings extensive experience in public affairs and stakeholder engagement to her new role. Prior to serving as senior vice president of Public Affairs and chief sustainability officer, she served as vice president of Public Affairs and vice president of State Government Relations.

Before coming to PPL, she served as deputy secretary for water management in Pennsylvania's Department of Environmental Protection, where she was responsible for statewide water resources management and policy. She also served as senior policy manager for environmental, infrastructure, energy and regulatory issues for Governors Tom Ridge and Mark Schweiker.

About PPL
PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL), headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to more than 3.5 million customers in the U.S. PPL's high-performing, award-winning utilities are addressing energy challenges head-on by building smarter, more resilient and more dynamic power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions. For more information, visit www.pplweb.com.

Note to Editors: Visit our media website at www.pplnewsroom.com for additional news about PPL Corporation.

Contacts:

For news media: Ryan Hill, 610-774-4033

For financial analysts: Andy Ludwig, 610-774-3389

SOURCE PPL Corporation; PPL Electric Utilities

