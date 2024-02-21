PPL Corporation names Greg Cornett president of Rhode Island Energy

Cornett, a 25-year utility industry veteran, will succeed Dave Bonenberger March 4

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) today announced 25-year utility industry veteran Greg Cornett has been named president of Rhode Island Energy (RIE). Effective March 4, Cornett will succeed Dave Bonenberger, who is moving into a new role as PPL Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer – Utilities.    

Greg Cornett | Source: PPL Corporation
While Bonenberger's role is changing, he will remain responsible for ensuring RIE's seamless transition to PPL systems and processes as the company works to exit its remaining transition service agreements with National Grid by mid-2024. In addition, Bonenberger will be responsible for utility operations across PPL.

Along with Cornett's appointment, PPL is also promoting Vice President of Electric Operations Alan LaBarre to RIE Chief Operating Officer. LaBarre has 35 years of utility experience serving Rhode Island communities. He will oversee electric and natural gas operations to ensure safe, reliable energy delivery for RIE customers.

"With Greg's excellent leadership skills, deep knowledge of the utility industry, collaborative nature and strong commitment to our mission, he is an outstanding fit to lead Rhode Island Energy into the future," said PPL President and Chief Executive Officer Vincent Sorgi. "He joins Alan and a very strong and experienced local leadership team that is 100% focused on making a positive impact in our communities and advancing a clean energy transition while ensuring safe, reliable and affordable energy for our customers."

Cornett currently serves as Vice President and Deputy General Counsel for PPL. Prior to his current role, he served as Associate General Counsel and Director of Legal Services for PPL subsidiaries Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company. He also previously was an equity member with a large law firm in Kentucky, where he focused his work in the utility sector.

"I'm honored to lead Rhode Island Energy and excited to engage with a wide variety of stakeholders to secure a sustainable energy future for our customers," said Cornett. "Rhode Island Energy is uniquely situated to help the state meet its energy and climate goals in a way that preserves energy affordability and enhances reliability for customers. As we embrace this opportunity, I'm eager to support the state's long-term growth and success."

RIE is part of the PPL family of companies. The utility provides essential energy services to more than 770,000 customers across Rhode Island through the delivery of electricity or natural gas. 

About PPL

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL), headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to more than 3.5 million customers in the U.S. PPL's high-performing, award-winning utilities are addressing energy challenges head-on by building smarter, more resilient and more dynamic power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions. For more information, visit www.pplweb.com.

Note to Editors: Visit our media website at www.pplnewsroom.com for additional news about PPL Corporation.

Contacts:

For news media: Ryan Hill, 610-774-4033
For financial analysts: Andy Ludwig, 610-774-3389

SOURCE PPL Corporation; Rhode Island Energy

