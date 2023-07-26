PPL Corporation recognized by DiversityInc as a leader in diversity and inclusion

Company honored in two categories: Top Utilities and Top Regional Companies

ALLENTOWN, Pa., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of cultivating a collaborative, inclusive, and equitable culture, PPL Corporation has been ranked No. 4 in the nation on DiversityInc's Top Utilities list and has also been named to the nation's Top Regional Companies list, which includes leaders in the health care, finance and retail sectors. This is the third year PPL has been honored by DiversityInc.

DiversityInc's list results are derived exclusively from survey submissions from employers with at least 750 employees in the United States. Companies are evaluated within the context of their industries on verified policies, practices and procedures.

"This recognition reinforces our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion," said Vincent Sorgi, president and chief executive officer for PPL. "Fostering a culture that is rich with diverse perspectives and backgrounds not only allows us to deliver on our commitments to customers and the communities we serve, it also enhances our ability to innovate and grow as a company."

PPL's dedication to an inclusive culture is evident through its enterprise-wide DEI commitments, which seek to:

Attract, develop and retain a high-performing, diverse workforce.

Increase diverse representation in leadership roles.

Maintain a workplace culture of equity and inclusion.

Foster partnerships that support the growth and vitality of the diverse communities and customers we serve.

Develop and sustain relationships with diverse suppliers, vendors and service providers.

While PPL does not have numeric targets or quotas, these commitments have resulted in a more diverse workplace, including an increase in minority representation at the officer level from 6 percent to 14 percent, as well as growth in the number of female senior leaders. As of 2022, nearly 30 percent of PPL officers and 40 percent of directors were women.

"Diversity, equity and inclusion is a continual learning journey," stated PPL's Vice President and Chief DEI Officer, Angie Evans. "We are honored to receive this recognition from DiversityInc and remain steadfast in our commitment to foster understanding, unity and equity for all."

About PPL Corporation

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL), based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to more than 3.5 million customers in the U.S. PPL's high-performing, award-winning utilities are addressing energy challenges head-on by building smarter, more resilient and more dynamic power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions. For more information, visit www.pplweb.com.

About DiversityInc

DiversityInc's mission is to educate the workforce and bring clarity to the business benefits of workplace fairness, equity, and inclusion. The organization has evolved to become the preeminent source of human capital data, education, and advice. DiversityInc is a VA-certified and veteran-owned business. A Black woman CEO leads the organization. For more information, visit https://www.diversityinc.com. For information about the Top 50 overall model with a Cronbach Alpha Reliability score of .93, visit www.diversityinc.com/methodology.

