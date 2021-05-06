PPL Corporation Reports First-Quarter 2021 Earnings

ALLENTOWN, Pa., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) on Thursday (5/6) announced a first-quarter 2021 reported net loss (GAAP) of $1.84 billion, or $2.39 per share, compared with first-quarter 2020 reported earnings of $554 million, or $0.72 per share.

Adjusting for special items, first-quarter 2021 earnings from ongoing operations (non-GAAP) were $219 million, or $0.28 per share, compared to $206 million, or $0.27 per share, a year ago.

Special items in the quarter included a non-cash net loss from discontinued operations primarily due to the realization of accumulated other comprehensive losses associated with the U.K. utility business, Western Power Distribution. On March 18, PPL announced agreements to sell WPD to National Grid for £7.8 billion and, in a separate transaction, to acquire The Narragansett Electric Company from another National Grid subsidiary for $3.8 billion.

"Across PPL, we continue to deliver electricity and gas safely and reliably for our customers as we navigate the pandemic," said Vincent Sorgi, PPL president and chief executive officer. "At the same time, we continue to make progress on the transformative transactions that will better position PPL for long-term growth and success.

"In the U.K., we are on track to close the WPD sale by the end of July," said Sorgi. "In the U.S., we have made all the required regulatory filings to secure approval for the Narragansett Electric acquisition and remain confident in our ability to close the transaction by March of next year. We've also established a Rhode Island transition team that has actively begun planning to ensure a seamless transition for employees and Narragansett Electric customers upon approval and closing of the transaction."

First-Quarter 2021 Earnings Details

As discussed in this news release, reported earnings are calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). "Earnings from ongoing operations" is a non-GAAP financial measure that is adjusted for special items. See the tables at the end of this news release for a reconciliation of reported earnings (net income) to earnings from ongoing operations, including an itemization of special items.

(Dollars in millions, except for per-share amounts)

1st Quarter



2021

2020

Change Reported earnings

$ (1,840)



$ 554



NM* Reported earnings per share

$ (2.39)



$ 0.72



NM*

















1st Quarter



2021

2020

Change Earnings from ongoing operations

$ 219



$ 206



6 % Earnings from ongoing operations per share

$ 0.28



$ 0.27



4 % *NM: Not meaningful

First-Quarter 2021 Earnings by Segment





1st Quarter Per share 2021

2020 Reported earnings





Kentucky Regulated $ 0.19



$ 0.16

Pennsylvania Regulated 0.14



0.16

Corporate and Other (0.07)



(0.05)

Discontinued Operations (2.65)



0.45

Total $ (2.39)



$ 0.72











1st Quarter

2021

2020 Special items (expense) benefit





Kentucky Regulated $ 0.01



$ —

Pennsylvania Regulated (0.02)



—

Corporate and Other (0.01)



—

Discontinued Operations (2.65)



0.45

Total $ (2.67)



$ 0.45











1st Quarter

2021

2020 Earnings from ongoing operations





Kentucky Regulated $ 0.18



$ 0.16

Pennsylvania Regulated 0.16



0.16

Corporate and Other (0.06)



(0.05)

Discontinued Operations —



—

Total $ 0.28



$ 0.27



Key Factors Impacting Earnings

In addition to the segment drivers outlined below, PPL's reported earnings for the first quarter of 2021 included net special-item after-tax charges of $2.059 billion, or $2.67 per share, primarily attributable to discontinued operations associated with the U.K. utility business. The special-item charges attributable to discontinued operations included a non-cash net loss on the sale of the U.K. utility business, primarily due to the realization of accumulated other comprehensive losses, and forecasted federal taxes associated with the sale, partially offset by earnings from the operations of the U.K. utility business for the first quarter. Reported earnings for the first quarter of 2020 included net special-item after-tax benefits of $348 million, or $0.45 per share, primarily attributable to U.K. earnings that were reclassified to discontinued operations.

Kentucky Regulated Segment

PPL's Kentucky Regulated segment primarily consists of the regulated electricity and natural gas operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and the regulated electricity operations of Kentucky Utilities Company.

Reported earnings in the first quarter of 2021 increased by $0.03 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the first quarter of 2021 increased by $0.02 per share compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included higher sales volumes primarily due to weather, partially offset by higher operation and maintenance expense.

Pennsylvania Regulated Segment

PPL's Pennsylvania Regulated segment consists of the regulated electricity delivery operations of PPL Electric Utilities.

Reported earnings in the first quarter of 2021 decreased by $0.02 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the first quarter of 2021 were flat compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included returns on additional capital investments in transmission, higher sales volumes due to weather and lower operation and maintenance expense, offset by lower peak transmission demand and a reserve recorded as a result of a challenge to the transmission formula rate return on equity.

Corporate and Other

PPL's Corporate and Other category primarily includes unallocated corporate-level financing and other costs.

Reported earnings in the first quarter of 2021 decreased by $0.02 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the first quarter of 2021 decreased by $0.01 per share compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included higher interest expense.

Headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) is one of the largest companies in the U.S. utility sector. PPL's seven high-performing, award-winning utilities serve more than 10 million customers in the U.S. and U.K. With more than 12,000 employees, the company is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and reliability and delivering superior value for shareowners. To learn more, visit www.pplweb.com.

(Note: All references to earnings per share in the text and tables of this news release are stated in terms of diluted earnings per share unless otherwise noted.)

Conference Call and Webcast

PPL invites interested parties to listen to a live Internet webcast of management's teleconference with financial analysts about first-quarter 2021 financial results at 11 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday, May 6. The call will be webcast live, in audio format, together with slides of the presentation. For those who are unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay with slides will be accessible at www.pplweb.com/investors for 90 days after the call. Interested individuals can access the live conference call via telephone at 1-888-346-8683. International participants should call 1-412-902-4270. Participants will need to enter the following "Elite Entry" number to join the conference: 3142932. Callers can access the webcast link at www.pplweb.com/investors under "Events."

Management utilizes "Earnings from Ongoing Operations" as a non-GAAP financial measure that should not be considered as an alternative to reported earnings, or net income, an indicator of operating performance determined in accordance with GAAP. PPL believes that Earnings from Ongoing Operations is useful and meaningful to investors because it provides management's view of PPL's earnings performance as another criterion in making investment decisions. In addition, PPL's management uses Earnings from Ongoing Operations in measuring achievement of certain corporate performance goals, including targets for certain executive incentive compensation. Other companies may use different measures to present financial performance.

Earnings from Ongoing Operations is adjusted for the impact of special items. Special items are presented in the financial tables on an after-tax basis with the related income taxes on special items separately disclosed. Income taxes on special items, when applicable, are calculated based on the statutory tax rate of the entity where the activity is recorded. Special items may include items such as:

Gains and losses on sales of assets not in the ordinary course of business.

Impairment charges.

Significant workforce reduction and other restructuring effects.

Acquisition and divestiture-related adjustments.

Other charges or credits that are, in management's view, non-recurring or otherwise not reflective of the company's ongoing operations.

Statements contained in this news release, including statements with respect to future earnings, cash flows, dividends, financing, regulation and corporate strategy, including the process to sell PPL Corporation's U.K. utility business, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although PPL Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in the statements. The following are among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements: asset or business acquisitions and dispositions, including our ability to successfully execute our plan to divest PPL Corporation's U.K. business within the anticipated timeframe and pursuant to the terms in the previously announced share purchase agreement with respect to that sale or any particular terms, or that such divestiture may not yield the anticipated benefits; the novel coronavirus pandemic or other pandemic health events or other catastrophic events and their effect on financial markets, economic conditions and our businesses; market demand for energy in our service territories; weather conditions affecting customer energy usage and operating costs; the effect of any business or industry restructuring; the profitability and liquidity of PPL Corporation and its subsidiaries; new accounting requirements or new interpretations or applications of existing requirements; operating performance of our facilities; the length of scheduled and unscheduled outages at our generating plants; environmental conditions and requirements and the related costs of compliance; system conditions and operating costs; development of new projects, markets and technologies; performance of new ventures; any impact of severe weather on our business; receipt of necessary government permits, approvals, rate relief and regulatory cost recovery; capital market conditions and decisions regarding capital structure; the impact of state, federal or foreign investigations applicable to PPL Corporation and its subsidiaries; the outcome of litigation against PPL Corporation and its subsidiaries; stock price performance; the market prices of equity securities and the impact on pension income and resultant cash funding requirements for defined benefit pension plans; the securities and credit ratings of PPL Corporation and its subsidiaries; political, regulatory or economic conditions in jurisdictions where PPL Corporation or its subsidiaries conduct business, including any potential effects of threatened or actual cyberattack, terrorism, or war or other hostilities; new state, federal or foreign legislation, including new tax legislation; and the commitments and liabilities of PPL Corporation and its subsidiaries. Any such forward-looking statements should be considered in light of such important factors and in conjunction with factors and other matters discussed in PPL Corporation's Form 10-K and other reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Note to Editors: Visit our media website at www.pplnewsroom.com for additional news and background about PPL Corporation.

PPL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (1) Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars)









March 31,

December 31,

2021

2020 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 421



$ 442

Accounts receivable 711



689

Unbilled revenues 225



301

Fuel, materials and supplies 260



302

Regulatory assets 121



99

Other current assets 164



84

Current assets held for sale 18,425



18,983

Property, Plant and Equipment





Regulated utility plant 29,354



29,040

Less: Accumulated depreciation - regulated utility plant 6,156



6,008

Regulated utility plant, net 23,198



23,032

Non-regulated property, plant and equipment 245



237

Less: Accumulated depreciation - non-regulated property, plant and equipment 38



37

Non-regulated property, plant and equipment, net 207



200

Construction work in progress 1,292



1,268

Property, Plant and Equipment, net 24,697



24,500

Noncurrent regulatory assets 1,233



1,262

Goodwill and other intangibles 1,064



1,067

Pension benefit asset 67



24

Other noncurrent assets 393



363

Total Assets $ 47,781



$ 48,116









Liabilities and Equity





Short-term debt $ 1,547



$ 1,168

Long-term debt due within one year 976



1,074

Accounts payable 660



745

Other current liabilities 1,064



1,045

Current liabilities held for sale 11,376



11,023

Long-term debt 13,715



13,615

Deferred income taxes and investment tax credits 3,491



2,658

Accrued pension obligations 183



189

Asset retirement obligations 130



132

Noncurrent regulatory liabilities 2,526



2,530

Other deferred credits and noncurrent liabilities 559



564

Common stock and additional paid-in capital 12,281



12,278

Earnings reinvested 3,155



5,315

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,882)



(4,220)

Total Liabilities and Equity $ 47,781



$ 48,116







(1) The Financial Statements in this news release have been condensed and summarized for purposes of this presentation. Please refer to PPL Corporation's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for full financial statements, including note disclosure.







PPL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars, except share data)









Three Months Ended March 31,



2021

2020 Operating Revenues

$ 1,498



$ 1,440











Operating Expenses







Operation







Fuel

177



163

Energy purchases

220



201

Other operation and maintenance

367



355

Depreciation

267



250

Taxes, other than income

52



47

Total Operating Expenses

1,083



1,016











Operating Income

415



424











Other Income (Expense) - net

—



(5)











Interest Expense

153



154











Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes

262



265











Income Taxes

59



61











Income from Continuing Operations After Income Taxes

203



204











Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations (net of income taxes)

(2,043)



350











Net Income (Loss)

$ (1,840)



$ 554











Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:







Basic and Diluted



Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations After Income Taxes

$ 0.26



$ 0.27

Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations (net of income taxes)

$ (2.65)



$ 0.45

Net Income (Loss) Available to PPL Common Shareowners

(2.39)



0.72











Weighted-Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding (in thousands)







Basic

769,159



767,948

Diluted

770,710



768,738









PPL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities





Net income (loss) $ (1,840)



$ 554

Loss (income) from discontinued operations (net of income taxes) 2,043



(350)

Income from continuing operations (net of income taxes) 203



204

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations





Depreciation 267



250

Amortization 11



9

Defined benefit plans - (income) expense 4



9

Deferred income taxes and investment tax credits 50



75

Unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives, and other hedging activities —



(4)

Other 1



7

Change in current assets and current liabilities





Accounts receivable (60)



—

Accounts payable (42)



(42)

Prepayments (76)



(75)

Accrued interest 69



66

Unbilled revenues 76



62

Regulatory assets and liabilities, net 29



(25)

Other (60)



(98)

Other operating activities





Defined benefit plans - funding (33)



(54)

Other (43)



29

Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 396



413

Net cash provided by operating activities - discontinued operations 267



279

Net cash provided by operating activities 663



692

Cash Flows from Investing Activities





Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (471)



(616)

Other investing activities (1)



(3)

Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations (472)



(619)

Net cash used in investing activities - discontinued operations (263)



(214)

Net cash used in investing activities (735)



(833)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities





Proceeds from project financing 5



—

Issuance of common stock 1



20

Payment of common stock dividends (320)



(317)

Issuance of term loan —



200

Retirement of term loan (300)



—

Retirement of commercial paper (73)



—

Net increase (decrease) in short-term debt 752



388

Other financing activities (10)



(8)

Net cash provided by financing activities - continuing operations 55



283

Net cash used in financing activities - discontinued operations (126)



(43)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (71)



240

Effect of Exchange Rates on Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash included in Discontinued Operations 8



1

Net (Increase) Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash included in Discontinued Operations 114



(23)

Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (21)



77

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 443



660

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period $ 422



$ 737









Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information





Significant non-cash transactions:





Accrued expenditures for property, plant and equipment at March 31, $ 229



$ 237



























Operating - Electricity Sales (Unaudited)













Three Months Ended March 31,













Percent (GWh) 2021

2020

Change











PA Regulated Segment









Retail Delivered 9,861



9,446



4.4 %











KY Regulated Segment









Retail Delivered 7,572



7,228



4.8 % Wholesale (1) 276



126



119.0 % Total 7,848



7,354



6.7 %











Total 17,709



16,800



5.4 %



(1) Represents FERC-regulated municipal and unregulated off-system sales.







Reconciliation of Segment Reported Earnings to Earnings from Ongoing Operations (After-Tax) (Unaudited)



















Year-to-Date March 31, 2021 (millions of dollars)

KY

PA

Corp.

Disc.





Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Ops.(2)

Total Reported Earnings(1) $ 146



$ 113



$ (56)



$ (2,043)



$ (1,840)

Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations —



—



—



(2,047)



(2,047)

Talen litigation costs, net of tax of $1 —



—



(3)



—



(3)

Valuation allowance adjustment 4



—



(4)



4



4

Challenge to transmission formula rate return on equity reserve, net of tax of $6 —



(13)



—



—



(13)

Total Special Items 4



(13)



(7)



(2,043)



(2,059)

Earning from Ongoing Operations $ 142



$ 126



$ (49)



$ —



$ 219











































(per share - diluted)

KY

PA

Corp.

Disc.





Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Ops.(2)

Total Reported Earnings(1) $ 0.19



$ 0.14



$ (0.07)



$ (2.65)



$ (2.39)

Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations —



—



—



(2.66)



(2.66)

Valuation allowance adjustment 0.01



—



(0.01)



0.01



0.01

Challenge to transmission formula rate return on equity reserve —



(0.02)



—



—



(0.02)

Total Special Items 0.01



(0.02)



(0.01)



(2.65)



(2.67)

Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 0.18



$ 0.16



$ (0.06)



$ —



$ 0.28







(1) Reported Earnings represents Net Income. (2) Earnings for the U.K. Regulated segment are now reflected as discontinued operations due to the announced sale on March 18, 2021, and are treated as a special item.







Reconciliation of Segment Reported Earnings to Earnings from Ongoing Operations (After-Tax) (Unaudited)



















Year-to-Date March 31, 2020 (millions of dollars)

KY

PA

Corp.

Disc.





Reg.

Reg.

& Other(2)

Ops.(3)

Total Reported Earnings(1) $ 127



$ 118



$ (41)



$ 350



$ 554

Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations —



—



—



350



350

Talen litigation costs, net of tax of $1 —



—



(2)



—



(2)

Total Special Items —



—



(2)



350



348

Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 127



$ 118



$ (39)



$ —



$ 206











































(per share - diluted)

KY

PA

Corp.

Disc.





Reg.

Reg.

& Other(2)

Ops.(3)

Total Reported Earnings(1) $ 0.16



$ 0.16



$ (0.05)



$ 0.45



$ 0.72

Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations —



—



—



0.45



0.45

Total Special Items —



—



—



0.45



0.45

Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 0.16



$ 0.16



$ (0.05)



$ —



$ 0.27







(1) Reported Earnings represents Net Income. (2) The amount for the period ended March 31, 2020, has been adjusted for certain costs that were previously included in the U.K. Regulated segment. (3) Earnings for the U.K. Regulated segment are now reflected as discontinued operations due to the announced sale on March 18, 2021, and are treated as a special item.

