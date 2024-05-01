PPL Corporation reports first-quarter 2024 earnings

Announces 2024 first-quarter reported earnings (GAAP) per share of $0.42 .

Achieves 2024 first-quarter ongoing earnings per share of $0.54 vs. $0.48 in 2023, an increase of 12.5%.

Reaffirms 2024 ongoing earnings forecast range of $1.63 to $1.75 per share with a midpoint of $1.69 per share.

Reaffirms projected annual earnings per share and dividend growth of 6% to 8% through at least 2027.

ALLENTOWN, Pa., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) today announced first-quarter 2024 reported earnings (GAAP) of $307 million, or $0.42 per share, compared with first-quarter 2023 reported earnings of $285 million, or $0.39 per share.

Adjusting for special items, first-quarter 2024 earnings from ongoing operations (non-GAAP) were $402 million, or $0.54 per share, compared with $352 million, or $0.48 per share, a year ago.

Special items in the first quarters of 2024 and 2023 primarily included integration and related expenses associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy.

"Backed by our solid first-quarter financial performance and continued confidence in our business plan, today we are reaffirming our ongoing earnings forecast range of $1.63 to $1.75 per share, with a midpoint of $1.69 per share," said Vincent Sorgi, PPL president and chief executive officer.

"We are on track to complete more than $3 billion in infrastructure improvements this year — part of more than $14.3 billion planned through 2027 — to modernize the grid, strengthen grid resilience against more powerful and frequent severe weather, and advance a safe, reliable, affordable and sustainable energy future for our customers and communities," said Sorgi.

"At the same time, we continue to drive greater efficiencies through our utility of the future strategy to keep energy affordable for our customers, and we remain on pace to achieve our targeted annual operation and maintenance savings."

Today the company reaffirmed its targeted annual operation and maintenance savings of at least $175 million by 2026 from the company's 2021 baseline, with $120-$130 million of annual savings planned by the end of 2024.

In addition, PPL reaffirmed its projection of 6% to 8% annual earnings and dividend growth through at least 2027 based off the midpoint of its 2024 ongoing earnings forecast range.

The company expects to achieve this growth without the need for equity issuances and while maintaining a balance sheet that is among the best in the U.S. utility sector.

First-Quarter 2024 Earnings Details

As discussed in this news release, reported earnings are calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). "Earnings from ongoing operations" is a non-GAAP financial measure that is adjusted for special items. See the tables at the end of this news release for a reconciliation of reported earnings (net income) to earnings from ongoing operations, including an itemization of special items.

(Dollars in millions, except for per share amounts) 1st Quarter

2024

2023

Change Reported earnings $ 307

$ 285

8 % Reported earnings per share $ 0.42

$ 0.39

8 %













1st Quarter

2024

2023

Change Earnings from ongoing operations $ 402

$ 352

14 % Earnings from ongoing operations per share $ 0.54

$ 0.48

13 %



First-Quarter 2024 Earnings by Segment



1st Quarter Per share 2024

2023 Reported earnings





Kentucky Regulated $ 0.25

$ 0.22 Pennsylvania Regulated 0.21

0.19 Rhode Island Regulated 0.09

0.08 Corporate and Other (0.13)

(0.10) Total $ 0.42

$ 0.39









1st Quarter

2024

2023 Special items (expense) benefit





Kentucky Regulated $ —

$ — Pennsylvania Regulated (0.01)

— Rhode Island Regulated (0.02)

(0.02) Corporate and Other (0.09)

(0.07) Total $ (0.12)

$ (0.09)









1st Quarter

2024

2023 Earnings from ongoing operations





Kentucky Regulated $ 0.25

$ 0.22 Pennsylvania Regulated 0.22

0.19 Rhode Island Regulated 0.11

0.10 Corporate and Other (0.04)

(0.03) Total $ 0.54

$ 0.48

Key Factors Impacting Earnings

In addition to the segment drivers outlined below, PPL's reported earnings in the first quarter of 2024 included net special-item after-tax charges of $95 million, or $0.12 per share, compared to net special-item after-tax charges of $67 million, or $0.09 per share, in the first quarter of 2023. In both cases, special items were primarily attributable to integration and related expenses associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy.

Kentucky Regulated Segment

PPL's Kentucky Regulated segment primarily consists of the regulated electricity and natural gas operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and the regulated electricity operations of Kentucky Utilities Company.

Reported earnings and earnings from ongoing operations in the first quarter of 2024 increased by $0.03 per share compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results included higher sales volumes primarily due to mild weather experienced in the first quarter of 2023.

Pennsylvania Regulated Segment

PPL's Pennsylvania Regulated segment consists of the regulated electricity delivery operations of PPL Electric Utilities.

Reported earnings in the first quarter of 2024 increased by $0.02 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the first quarter of 2024 increased by $0.03 per share compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included higher transmission revenue and lower operating costs.

Rhode Island Regulated Segment

PPL's Rhode Island Regulated segment consists of the regulated electricity and natural gas operations of Rhode Island Energy.

Reported earnings and earnings from ongoing operations in the first quarter of 2024 increased by $0.01 per share compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included higher distribution revenue from capital investments, higher transmission revenue and lower operating costs, partially offset by higher interest expense.

Corporate and Other

PPL's Corporate and Other category primarily includes financing costs incurred at the corporate level, certain non-recoverable costs resulting from commitments made to the Rhode Island Division of Public Utilities and Carriers and the Rhode Island Attorney General's Office in conjunction with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy, and certain other unallocated costs.

Reported earnings in the first quarter of 2024 decreased by $0.03 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the first quarter of 2024 decreased by $0.01 per share compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results were not individually significant.

2024 Earnings Forecast

PPL's 2024 earnings from ongoing operations forecast range is $1.63 to $1.75 per share, with a midpoint of $1.69 per share.

Earnings from ongoing operations is a non-GAAP measure that could differ from reported earnings due to special items that are, in management's view, non-recurring or otherwise not reflective of the company's ongoing operations. PPL management is not able to forecast whether any of these factors will occur or whether any amounts will be reported for future periods. Therefore, PPL is not able to provide an equivalent GAAP measure for earnings guidance.

See the table at the end of this news release for a complete reconciliation of the earnings forecast.

About PPL

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL), headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to more than 3.5 million customers in the U.S. PPL's high-performing, award-winning utilities are addressing energy challenges head-on by building smarter, more resilient and more dynamic power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions. For more information, visit www.pplweb.com.

(Note: All references to earnings per share in the text and tables of this news release are stated in terms of diluted earnings per share unless otherwise noted.)

Management utilizes "Earnings from Ongoing Operations" or "Ongoing Earnings" as a non-GAAP financial measure that should not be considered as an alternative to reported earnings, or net income, an indicator of operating performance determined in accordance with GAAP. PPL believes that Earnings from Ongoing Operations is useful and meaningful to investors because it provides management's view of PPL's earnings performance as another criterion in making investment decisions. In addition, PPL's management uses Earnings from Ongoing Operations in measuring achievement of certain corporate performance goals, including targets for certain executive incentive compensation. Other companies may use different measures to present financial performance.

Earnings from Ongoing Operations is adjusted for the impact of special items. Special items are presented in the financial tables on an after-tax basis with the related income taxes on special items separately disclosed. Income taxes on special items, when applicable, are calculated based on the statutory tax rate of the entity where the activity is recorded. Special items may include items such as:

Gains and losses on sales of assets not in the ordinary course of business.

Impairment charges.

Significant workforce reduction and other restructuring effects.

Acquisition and divestiture-related adjustments.

Significant losses on early extinguishment of debt.

Other charges or credits that are, in management's view, non-recurring or otherwise not reflective of the company's ongoing operations.

Statements contained in this news release, including statements with respect to future earnings, cash flows, dividends, financing, regulation and corporate strategy, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although PPL Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in the statements. The following are among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements: asset or business acquisitions and dispositions; pandemic health events or other catastrophic events and their effect on financial markets, economic conditions and our businesses; market demand for energy in our service territories; weather conditions affecting customer energy usage and operating costs; volatility in or the impact of other changes on financial markets, commodity prices and economic conditions, including inflation; the effect of any business or industry restructuring; the profitability and liquidity of PPL Corporation and its subsidiaries; new accounting requirements or new interpretations or applications of existing requirements; operating performance of our facilities; the length of scheduled and unscheduled outages at our generating plants; environmental conditions and requirements and the related costs of compliance; system conditions and operating costs; development of new projects, markets and technologies; performance of new ventures; any impact of severe weather on our business; receipt of necessary government permits, approvals, rate relief and regulatory cost recovery; capital market conditions and decisions regarding capital structure; the impact of state, federal or foreign investigations applicable to PPL Corporation and its subsidiaries; the outcome of litigation against PPL Corporation and its subsidiaries; PPL Corporation's stock price performance; the market prices of equity securities and the impact on pension income and resultant cash funding requirements for defined benefit pension plans; the securities and credit ratings of PPL Corporation and its subsidiaries; political, regulatory or economic conditions in jurisdictions where PPL Corporation or its subsidiaries conduct business, including any potential effects of threatened or actual cyberattack, terrorism, or war or other hostilities; new state, federal or foreign legislation, including new tax legislation; and the commitments and liabilities of PPL Corporation and its subsidiaries. Any such forward-looking statements should be considered in light of such important factors and in conjunction with factors and other matters discussed in PPL Corporation's Form 10-K and other reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

PPL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION(1) Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars)









March 31,

December 31,

2024

2023 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 276

$ 331 Accounts receivable 1,270

1,221 Unbilled revenues 371

428 Fuel, materials and supplies 477

505 Regulatory assets 330

293 Other current assets 313

154 Property, Plant and Equipment





Regulated utility plant 39,031

38,608 Less: Accumulated depreciation - regulated utility plant 9,327

9,156 Regulated utility plant, net 29,704

29,452 Non-regulated property, plant and equipment 71

72 Less: Accumulated depreciation - non-regulated property, plant and equipment 24

23 Non-regulated property, plant and equipment, net 47

49 Construction work in progress 1,996

1,917 Property, Plant and Equipment, net 31,747

31,418 Noncurrent regulatory assets 1,859

1,874 Goodwill and other intangibles 2,551

2,553 Other noncurrent assets 437

459 Total Assets $ 39,631

$ 39,236







Liabilities and Equity





Short-term debt $ 291

$ 992 Long-term debt due within one year 1

1 Accounts payable 903

1,104 Other current liabilities 1,180

1,243 Long-term debt 15,753

14,611 Deferred income taxes and investment tax credits 3,308

3,219 Accrued pension obligations 255

275 Asset retirement obligations 127

133 Noncurrent regulatory liabilities 3,351

3,340 Other deferred credits and noncurrent liabilities 404

385 Common stock and additional paid-in capital 12,322

12,334 Treasury stock (931)

(948) Earnings reinvested 2,828

2,710 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (161)

(163) Total Liabilities and Equity $ 39,631

$ 39,236

(1) The Financial Statements in this news release have been condensed and summarized for purposes of this presentation. Please refer to PPL Corporation's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for full financial statements, including note disclosure.

PPL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars, except share data)









Three Months Ended March 31,



2024

2023 Operating Revenues

$ 2,304

$ 2,415









Operating Expenses







Operation







Fuel

209

201 Energy purchases

520

734 Other operation and maintenance

626

559 Depreciation

316

313 Taxes, other than income

88

110 Total Operating Expenses

1,759

1,917









Operating Income

545

498









Other Income (Expense) - net

22

30









Interest Expense

179

164









Income Before Income Taxes

388

364









Income Taxes

81

79









Net Income

$ 307

$ 285









Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:







Basic and Diluted







Net Income Available to PPL Common Shareowners

$ 0.42

$ 0.39









Weighted-Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding (in thousands)







Basic

737,512

736,829 Diluted

738,820

737,698

PPL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities





Net income $ 307

$ 285 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities





Depreciation 316

313 Amortization 24

17 Defined benefit plans - (income) expense (15)

(18) Deferred income taxes and investment tax credits 72

77 Other 3

8 Change in current assets and current liabilities





Accounts receivable (75)

(94) Accounts payable (221)

(63) Unbilled revenues 57

109 Fuel, materials and supplies 33

10 Prepayments (108)

(83) Taxes payable (47)

(42) Regulatory assets and liabilities, net (61)

(46) Accrued interest 90

67 Other (103)

(14) Other operating activities





Defined benefit plans - funding (5)

(3) Other 15

(93) Net cash provided by operating activities 282

430







Cash Flows from Investing Activities





Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (596)

(499) Other investing activities 5

(4) Net cash used in investing activities (591)

(503)







Cash Flows from Financing Activities





Issuance of long-term debt 1,148

3,127 Retirement of long-term debt —

(1,750) Payment of common stock dividends (177)

(171) Net increase (decrease) in short-term debt (701)

(985) Other financing activities (22)

(44) Net cash provided by financing activities 248

177







Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (61)

104 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 382

357 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period $ 321

$ 461







Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information





Significant non-cash transactions:





Accrued expenditures for property, plant and equipment at March 31, $ 253

$ 257

Operating - Electricity Sales (Unaudited)(1)













Three Months Ended March 31,













Percent (GWh) 2024

2023

Change PA Regulated Segment









Retail Delivered 9,627

9,442

2.0 %











KY Regulated Segment









Retail Delivered 7,454

6,976

6.9 % Wholesale(2) 167

109

53.2 % Total 7,621

7,085

7.6 %











Total 17,248

16,527

4.4 %

(1) Excludes the Rhode Island Regulated segment electricity sales as revenues are decoupled from volumes delivered. (2) Represents FERC-regulated municipal and unregulated off-system sales.











Reconciliation of Segment Reported Earnings to Earnings from Ongoing Operations (After-Tax) (Unaudited)



















Year-to-Date March 31, 2024 (millions of dollars)

KY

PA

RI

Corp.





Reg.

Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Total Reported Earnings(1) $ 190

$ 149

$ 64

$ (96)

$ 307 Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Strategic corporate initiatives, net of tax of $0, $0, $1(2) (1)

(1)

—

(2)

(4) Acquisition integration, net of tax of $4, $17(3) —

—

(14)

(66)

(80) PPL Electric billing issue, net of tax of $4(4) —

(11)

—

—

(11) Total Special Items (1)

(12)

(14)

(68)

(95) Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 191

$ 161

$ 78

$ (28)

$ 402









































(per share - diluted)

KY

PA

RI

Corp.





Reg.

Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Total Reported Earnings(1) $ 0.25

$ 0.21

$ 0.09

$ (0.13)

$ 0.42 Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Acquisition integration(3) —

—

(0.02)

(0.09)

(0.11) PPL Electric billing issue(4) —

(0.01)

—

—

(0.01) Total Special Items —

(0.01)

(0.02)

(0.09)

(0.12) Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 0.25

$ 0.22

$ 0.11

$ (0.04)

$ 0.54

(1) Reported Earnings represents Net Income. (2) Represents costs primarily related to PPL's centralization efforts and other strategic efforts. (3) Primarily integration and related costs associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy. (4) Certain expenses related to billing issues.

Reconciliation of Segment Reported Earnings to Earnings from Ongoing Operations (After-Tax) (Unaudited)



















Year-to-Date March 31, 2023 (millions of dollars)

KY

PA

RI

Corp.





Reg.

Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Total Reported Earnings(1) $ 166

$ 138

$ 54

$ (73)

$ 285 Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Talen litigation costs, net of tax of $0(2) —

—

—

(1)

(1) Strategic corporate initiatives, net of tax of $0, $0(3) (1)

—

—

(1)

(2) Acquisition integration, net of tax of $5, $12(4) —

—

(17)

(44)

(61) PA tax rate change(5) —

1

—

—

1 Sale of Safari Holdings, net of tax of $0(6) —

—

—

(4)

(4) Total Special Items (1)

1

(17)

(50)

(67) Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 167

$ 137

$ 71

$ (23)

$ 352









































(per share - diluted)

KY

PA

RI

Corp.





Reg.

Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Total Reported Earnings(1) $ 0.22

$ 0.19

$ 0.08

$ (0.10)

$ 0.39 Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Acquisition integration(4) —

—

(0.02)

(0.06)

(0.08) Sale of Safari Holdings(6) —

—

—

(0.01)

(0.01) Total Special Items —

—

(0.02)

(0.07)

(0.09) Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 0.22

$ 0.19

$ 0.10

$ (0.03)

$ 0.48

(1) Reported Earnings represents Net Income. (2) Represents costs related to litigation with Talen Montana, LLC and affiliated entities. (3) Represents costs primarily related to PPL's centralization efforts and other strategic efforts. (4) Primarily integration and related costs associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy. (5) Impact of Pennsylvania state tax reform. (6) Final closing adjustments related to the sale of Safari Holdings, LLC.

Reconciliation of PPL's Earnings Forecast

After-Tax (Unaudited)









(per share - diluted)























2024 Forecast Range

Midpoint

High

Low Estimate of Reported Earnings $ 1.57

$ 1.63

$ 1.51 Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:(1)









Acquisition integration(2) (0.11)

(0.11)

(0.11) PPL Electric billing issue(3) (0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01) Total Special Items (0.12)

(0.12)

(0.12) Forecast of Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 1.69

$ 1.75

$ 1.63

(1) Reflects only special items recorded through March 31, 2024. PPL is not able to forecast special items for future periods. (2) Primarily integration and related costs associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy. (3) Certain expenses related to billing issues.

