PPL Corporation Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Earnings

Announces 2022 second-quarter reported earnings (GAAP) of $0.16 per share.

Achieves 2022 second-quarter ongoing earnings per share of $0.30 vs. $0.19 in 2021.

Reaffirms 2022 ongoing earnings forecast range of $1.30 to $1.45 per share.

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) today announced second-quarter 2022 reported earnings (GAAP) of $119 million, or $0.16 per share, compared with second-quarter 2021 reported earnings of $19 million, or $0.03 per share.

PPL reported earnings of $392 million, or $0.53 per share, for the first six months of 2022, compared with the reported net loss of $1.82 billion, or $2.37 per share, for the first six months of 2021.

Adjusting for special items, second-quarter 2022 earnings from ongoing operations (non-GAAP) were $222 million, or $0.30 per share, compared with $147 million, or $0.19 per share, a year ago.

Earnings from ongoing operations for the first six months of 2022 were $527 million, or $0.71 per share, compared with $366 million, or $0.47 per share, for the first six months of 2021.

Special items in the second quarter of 2022 primarily included integration expenses associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy. Special items in 2021 included a non-cash net loss from discontinued operations associated with PPL's former U.K. utility business.

"PPL's strong second-quarter financial performance put us squarely on track to achieve our 2022 earnings guidance, and with our acquisition of Rhode Island Energy now complete, we are excited to deliver on the business plan we shared during our recent Investor Day," said PPL President and Chief Executive Officer Vincent Sorgi.

"Our plan is focused on providing superior reliability and affordability for our customers, driving operational excellence, delivering top-tier annual earnings per share and dividend growth of 6% to 8% annually, and leading the clean energy transition in the regions we serve," added Sorgi. "Looking ahead, we're well positioned to deliver on this plan, with $27 billion in regulated investment opportunity through 2030."

PPL's 2022 ongoing earnings forecast range, reaffirmed today, is $1.30 to $1.45 per share, with a midpoint of $1.37 per share. The 2022 ongoing earnings forecast range reflects a partial year estimate of contributions from Rhode Island Energy, with the acquisition completed by PPL on May 25, 2022.

PPL also reaffirmed its projected compound annual earnings per share and dividend growth of 6% to 8% through at least 2025. The company's earnings per share growth target is based off its 2022 pro forma forecast range of $1.40 to $1.55 per share, with a midpoint of $1.48 per share. The pro forma forecast range reflects a full year of earnings contributions from Rhode Island Energy.

Second-Quarter 2022 Earnings Details

As discussed in this news release, reported earnings are calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). "Earnings from ongoing operations" is a non-GAAP financial measure that is adjusted for special items. See the tables at the end of this news release for a reconciliation of reported earnings (net income) to earnings from ongoing operations, including an itemization of special items.

(Dollars in millions, except for per share amounts) 2nd Quarter

Year to Date

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change Reported earnings $ 119

$ 19

NM*

$ 392

$ (1,821)

NM* Reported earnings per share $ 0.16

$ 0.03

NM*

$ 0.53

$ (2.37)

NM*

























2nd Quarter

Year to Date

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change Earnings from ongoing operations $ 222

$ 147

51 %

$ 527

$ 366

44 % Earnings from ongoing operations per share $ 0.30

$ 0.19

58 %

$ 0.71

$ 0.47

51 % *NM: Not meaningful

Second-Quarter 2022 Earnings by Segment



2nd Quarter

Year to Date Per share 2022

2021

2022

2021 Reported earnings













Kentucky Regulated $ 0.14

$ 0.11

$ 0.38

$ 0.30 Pennsylvania Regulated 0.17

0.12

0.36

0.27 Rhode Island Regulated (0.04)

—

(0.04)

— Corporate and Other (0.11)

(0.92)

(0.17)

(1.01) Discontinued Operations —

0.72

—

(1.93) Total $ 0.16

$ 0.03

$ 0.53

$ (2.37)

















2nd Quarter

Year to Date

2022

2021

2022

2021 Special items (expense) benefit













Kentucky Regulated $ —

$ —

$ (0.01)

$ 0.01 Pennsylvania Regulated —

(0.01)

—

(0.03) Rhode Island Regulated (0.05)

—

(0.05)

— Corporate and Other (0.09)

(0.87)

(0.12)

(0.89) Discontinued Operations —

0.72

—

(1.93) Total $ (0.14)

$ (0.16)

$ (0.18)

$ (2.84)

















2nd Quarter

Year to Date

2022

2021

2022

2021 Earnings from ongoing operations













Kentucky Regulated $ 0.14

$ 0.11

$ 0.39

$ 0.29 Pennsylvania Regulated 0.17

0.13

0.36

0.30 Rhode Island Regulated 0.01

—

0.01

— Corporate and Other (0.02)

(0.05)

(0.05)

(0.12) Total $ 0.30

$ 0.19

$ 0.71

$ 0.47

Key Factors Impacting Earnings

In addition to the segment drivers outlined below, PPL's reported earnings in the second quarter of 2022 included net special-item after-tax charges of $103 million, or $0.14 per share, primarily attributable to integration expenses associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy. Reported earnings in the second quarter of 2021 included net special-item after-tax charges of $128 million, or $0.16 per share, primarily attributable to discontinued operations associated with the U.K. utility business, a U.K. tax rate change and the early extinguishment of debt.

Reported earnings in the first six months of 2022 included net special-item after-tax charges of $135 million, or $0.18 per share, primarily attributable to integration expenses associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy. Reported earnings in the first six months of 2021 included net special-item after-tax charges of $2.19 billion, or $2.84 per share, primarily attributable to discontinued operations associated with the U.K. utility business, a U.K. tax rate change and a loss on the early extinguishment of debt.

Kentucky Regulated Segment

PPL's Kentucky Regulated segment primarily consists of the regulated electricity and natural gas operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and the regulated electricity operations of Kentucky Utilities Company.

Reported earnings and earnings from ongoing operations in the second quarter of 2022 increased by $0.03 per share compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included higher retail rates effective July 1, 2021, and higher sales volumes, partially offset by higher depreciation expense and higher operation and maintenance expense.

Reported earnings in the first six months of 2022 increased by $0.08 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the first six months of 2022 increased by $0.10 per share compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included higher retail rates effective July 1, 2021, higher sales volumes and share accretion, partially offset by higher depreciation expense and higher operation and maintenance expense.

Pennsylvania Regulated Segment

PPL's Pennsylvania Regulated segment consists of the regulated electricity delivery operations of PPL Electric Utilities.

Reported earnings in the second quarter of 2022 increased by $0.05 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the second quarter of 2022 increased by $0.04 per share compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included higher peak transmission demand, returns on additional capital investments in transmission and share accretion.

Reported earnings for the first six months of 2022 increased by $0.09 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the first quarter of 2022 increased by $0.06 per share compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included higher peak transmission demand, returns on additional capital investments in transmission, higher sales volumes and share accretion, partially offset by higher operation and maintenance expense.

Rhode Island Energy

PPL's Rhode Island Regulated segment consists of the regulated electricity and natural gas operations of Rhode Island Energy, which was acquired on May 25, 2022.

The Rhode Island Regulated Segment reported a net loss of $0.04 per share in the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to integration expenses associated with the acquisition. Earnings from ongoing operations increased by $0.01 per share due to the addition of Rhode Island Energy to PPL's ongoing earnings results.

Corporate and Other

PPL's Corporate and Other category primarily includes financing costs incurred at the corporate level that have not been allocated or assigned to the segments, certain non-recoverable costs resulting from commitments made to the Rhode Island Division of Public Utilities and Carriers and the Rhode Island Attorney General's Office in conjunction with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy, and certain other unallocated costs.

Reported earnings in the second quarter of 2022 increased by $0.81 compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the second quarter of 2022 increased by $0.03 per share compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included lower interest expense from less outstanding holding company debt.

Reported earnings in the first six months of 2022 increased by $0.84 from a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the first six months of 2022 increased $0.07 per share from a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included lower interest expense from less outstanding holding company debt.

2022 Earnings Forecast

PPL reaffirmed its 2022 earnings from ongoing operations forecast range of $1.30 to $1.45 per share.

Earnings from ongoing operations is a non-GAAP measure that could differ from reported earnings due to special items that are, in management's view, non-recurring or otherwise not reflective of the company's ongoing operations. PPL management is not able to forecast whether any of these factors will occur or whether any amounts will be reported for future periods. Therefore, PPL is not able to provide an equivalent GAAP measure for earnings guidance.

See the table at the end of this news release for a complete reconciliation of the earnings forecast.

About PPL

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL), based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to 3.5 million customers in the U.S. PPL's high-performing, award-winning utilities are addressing energy challenges head-on by building smarter, more resilient and more dynamic power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions. For more information, visit www.pplweb.com .

(Note: All references to earnings per share in the text and tables of this news release are stated in terms of diluted earnings per share unless otherwise noted.)

Conference Call and Webcast

PPL invites interested parties to listen to a live Internet webcast of management's teleconference with financial analysts about second-quarter 2022 financial results at 11 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, Aug. 3. The call will be webcast live, in audio format, together with slides of the presentation. For those who are unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay with slides will be accessible at www.pplweb.com/investors for 90 days after the call. Interested individuals can access the live conference call via telephone at 1-888-346-8683. International participants should call 1-412-902-4270. Participants will need to enter the following "Elite Entry" number to join the conference: 0662630. Callers can access the webcast link at www.pplweb.com/investors under "Events."

Management utilizes "Earnings from Ongoing Operations" or "Ongoing Earnings" as a non-GAAP financial measure that should not be considered as an alternative to reported earnings, or net income, an indicator of operating performance determined in accordance with GAAP. PPL believes that Earnings from Ongoing Operations is useful and meaningful to investors because it provides management's view of PPL's earnings performance as another criterion in making investment decisions. In addition, PPL's management uses Earnings from Ongoing Operations in measuring achievement of certain corporate performance goals, including targets for certain executive incentive compensation. Other companies may use different measures to present financial performance.

Earnings from Ongoing Operations is adjusted for the impact of special items. Special items are presented in the financial tables on an after-tax basis with the related income taxes on special items separately disclosed. Income taxes on special items, when applicable, are calculated based on the statutory tax rate of the entity where the activity is recorded. Special items may include items such as:

Gains and losses on sales of assets not in the ordinary course of business.

Impairment charges.

Significant workforce reduction and other restructuring effects.

Acquisition and divestiture-related adjustments.

Significant losses on early extinguishment of debt.

Other charges or credits that are, in management's view, non-recurring or otherwise not reflective of the company's ongoing operations.

Statements contained in this news release, including statements with respect to future earnings, cash flows, dividends, financing, regulation and corporate strategy, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although PPL Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in the statements.

Note to Editors: Visit our media website at www.pplnewsroom.com for additional news and background about PPL Corporation.

PPL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION(1) Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars)









June 30,

December 31,

2022

2021 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 336

$ 3,571 Accounts receivable 867

641 Unbilled revenues 344

307 Fuel, materials and supplies 332

322 Regulatory assets 198

64 Other current assets 224

102 Property, Plant and Equipment





Regulated utility plant 36,017

30,477 Less: Accumulated depreciation - regulated utility plant 7,981

6,488 Regulated utility plant, net 28,036

23,989 Non-regulated property, plant and equipment 317

266 Less: Accumulated depreciation - non-regulated property, plant and equipment 60

41 Non-regulated property, plant and equipment, net 257

225 Construction work in progress 1,617

1,256 Property, Plant and Equipment, net 29,910

25,470 Noncurrent regulatory assets 1,681

1,236 Goodwill and other intangibles 2,634

1,059 Other noncurrent assets 536

451 Total Assets $ 37,062

$ 33,223







Liabilities and Equity





Short-term debt $ 988

$ 69 Long-term debt due within one year 501

474 Accounts payable 985

679 Other current liabilities 1,252

1,101 Long-term debt 12,153

10,666 Deferred income taxes and investment tax credits 3,352

3,270 Accrued pension obligations 183

183 Asset retirement obligations 153

157 Noncurrent regulatory liabilities 3,056

2,422 Other deferred credits and noncurrent liabilities 566

479 Common stock and additional paid-in capital 12,321

12,311 Treasury stock (976)

(1,003) Earnings reinvested 2,649

2,572 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (124)

(157) Noncontrolling interests 3

— Total Liabilities and Equity $ 37,062

$ 33,223





(1) The Financial Statements in this news release have been condensed and summarized for purposes of this presentation. Please refer to PPL Corporation's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for full financial statements, including note disclosure.

PPL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars, except share data)









Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Operating Revenues $ 1,696

$ 1,288

$ 3,478

$ 2,786















Operating Expenses













Operation













Fuel 229

159

441

336 Energy purchases 305

137

657

357 Other operation and maintenance 560

404

993

771 Depreciation 289

269

560

536 Taxes, other than income 70

49

130

101 Total Operating Expenses 1,453

1,018

2,781

2,101















Operating Income 243

270

697

685















Other Income (Expense) - net 26

13

26

13















Interest Expense 118

474

225

627















Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes 151

(191)

498

71















Income Taxes 32

345

106

404















Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations After Income Taxes 119

(536)

392

(333)















Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations (net of income taxes) —

555

—

(1,488)















Net Income (Loss) $ 119

$ 19

$ 392

$ (1,821)















Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:













Basic and Diluted









Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations After Income Taxes $ 0.16

$ (0.69)

$ 0.53

$ (0.44) Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations (net of income taxes) —

0.72

—

(1.93) Net Income (Loss) Available to PPL Common Shareowners $ 0.16

$ 0.03

$ 0.53

$ (2.37)















Weighted-Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding (in thousands)













Basic 735,977

769,466

735,741

769,313 Diluted 736,769

769,466

736,478

769,313

PPL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities





Net income (loss) $ 392

$ (1,821) Loss from discontinued operations (net of income taxes) —

1,488 Income (Loss) from continuing operations (net of income taxes) 392

(333) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities





Depreciation 560

536 Amortization 15

40 Deferred income taxes and investment tax credits 56

29 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

322 Stock-based compensation expense 18

17 Other 19

11 Change in current assets and current liabilities





Accounts receivable (47)

(10) Accounts payable 166

(26) Unbilled revenues 22

53 Fuel, materials and supplies 23

43 Prepayments (69)

(62) Counterparty collateral 62

— Taxes payable (41)

192 Regulatory assets and liabilities, net (211)

39 Other 36

26 Other operating activities





Defined benefit plans - funding (7)

(36) Other (15)

(46) Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 979

795 Net cash provided by operating activities - discontinued operations —

726 Net cash provided by operating activities 979

1,521 Cash Flows from Investing Activities





Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (1,009)

(969) Acquisition of Narragansett Electric, net of cash acquired (3,674)

— Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations, net of cash divested —

10,560 Other investing activities —

(8) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - continuing operations (4,683)

9,583 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - discontinued operations —

(607) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (4,683)

8,976 Cash Flows from Financing Activities





Issuance of long-term debt —

650 Retirement of long-term debt —

(2,379) Payment of common stock dividends (453)

(640) Retirement of term loan —

(300) Retirement of commercial paper —

(73) Net increase (decrease) in short-term debt 919

(795) Other financing activities 3

(19) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities - continuing operations 469

(3,556) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities - discontinued operations —

(411) Contributions from discontinued operations —

365 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 469

(3,602) Effect of Exchange Rates on Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash included in Discontinued Operations —

8 Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash included in Discontinued Operations —

284 Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (3,235)

7,187 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 3,572

443 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period $ 337

$ 7,630







Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information





Significant non-cash transactions:





Accrued expenditures for property, plant and equipment at June 30, $ 195

$ 222

Operating - Electricity Sales (Unaudited)(1)

























Three Months Ended June 30,





Six Months Ended June 30,













Percent









Percent (GWh) 2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change























PA Regulated Segment





















Retail Delivered 8,592

8,543

0.6 %

18,749

18,404

1.9 %























KY Regulated Segment





















Retail Delivered 7,150

6,921

3.3 %

14,779

14,493

2.0 % Wholesale(2) 304

191

59.2 %

500

467

7.1 % Total 7,454

7,112

4.8 %

15,279

14,960

2.1 %























Total 16,046

15,655

2.5 %

34,028

33,364

2.0 %





(1) Excludes Rhode Island Energy's sales volumes as its revenue is decoupled. (2) Represents FERC-regulated municipal and unregulated off-system sales.

Reconciliation of Segment Reported Earnings to Earnings from Ongoing Operations (After-Tax) (Unaudited)



2nd Quarter 2022 (millions of dollars)

KY

PA

RI

Corp.





Reg.

Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Total Reported Earnings(1) $ 102

$ 124

$ (29)

$ (78)

$ 119 Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Talen litigation costs, net of tax of ($2) —

—

—

9

9 Strategic corporate initiatives, net of tax of $1, $3(2) (2)

—

—

(11)

(13) Acquisition integration, net of tax of $10, $16(3) —

—

(38)

(61)

(99) Total Special Items (2)

—

(38)

(63)

(103) Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 104

$ 124

$ 9

$ (15)

$ 222









































(per share - diluted)

KY

PA

RI

Corp.





Reg.

Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Total Reported Earnings(1) $ 0.14

$ 0.17

$ (0.04)

$ (0.11)

$ 0.16 Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Talen litigation costs —

—

—

0.01

0.01 Strategic corporate initiatives(2) —

—

—

(0.02)

(0.02) Acquisition integration(3) —

—

(0.05)

(0.08)

(0.13) Total Special Items —

—

(0.05)

(0.09)

(0.14) Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 0.14

$ 0.17

$ 0.01

$ (0.02)

$ 0.30





(1) Reported Earnings represents Net Income. (2) Represents costs primarily related to the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy and PPL's corporate centralization efforts. (3) Represents costs related to the integration of Rhode Island Energy and certain costs associated with its acquisition and commitments made during the acquisition process, including costs related to arrearages forgiveness for low-income and protected residential customers and a write-down of regulatory assets as of the Acquisition date for National Grid's Gas Business Enablement (GBE) program.

Reconciliation of Segment Reported Earnings to Earnings from Ongoing Operations (After-Tax) (Unaudited)



















Year-to-Date June 30, 2022 (millions of dollars)

KY

PA

RI

Corp.





Reg.

Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Total Reported Earnings(1) $ 281

$ 267

$ (29)

$ (127)

$ 392 Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Talen litigation costs, net of tax of ($1) —

—

—

5

5 Strategic corporate initiatives, net of tax of $2, $4(2) (6)

—

—

(15)

(21) Acquisition integration, net of tax of $10, $22(3) —

—

(38)

(82)

(120) Solar panel impairment, net of tax of $0 —

—

—

1

1 Total Special Items (6)

—

(38)

(91)

(135) Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 287

$ 267

$ 9

$ (36)

$ 527









































(per share - diluted)

KY

PA

RI

Corp.





Reg.

Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Total Reported Earnings(1) $ 0.38

$ 0.36

$ (0.04)

$ (0.17)

$ 0.53 Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Talen litigation costs —

—

—

0.01

0.01 Strategic corporate initiatives(2) (0.01)

—

—

(0.02)

(0.03) Acquisition integration(3) —

—

(0.05)

(0.11)

(0.16) Total Special Items (0.01)

—

(0.05)

(0.12)

(0.18) Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 0.39

$ 0.36

$ 0.01

$ (0.05)

$ 0.71





(1) Reported Earnings represents Net Income. (2) Represents costs primarily related to the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy and PPL's corporate centralization efforts. (3) Represents costs related to the integration of Rhode Island Energy and certain costs associated with its acquisition and commitments made during the acquisition process, including costs related to arrearages forgiveness for low-income and protected residential customers and a write-down of regulatory assets as of the Acquisition date for National Grid's Gas Business Enablement (GBE) program.

Reconciliation of Segment Reported Earnings to Earnings from Ongoing Operations (After-Tax) (Unaudited)



















2nd Quarter 2021 (millions of dollars)

KY

PA

Corp.

Disc.





Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Ops.(2)

Total Reported Earnings(1) $ 84

$ 96

$ (716)

$ 555

$ 19 Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations —

—

—

555

555 Talen litigation costs, net of tax of $1 —

—

(6)

—

(6) Strategic corporate initiatives, net of tax of $1 —

—

(2)

—

(2) Transmission formula rate return on equity reduction, net of tax of $2 —

(7)

—

—

(7) Acquisition integration, net of tax of $1 —

—

(2)

—

(2) U.K. tax rate change —

—

(383)

—

(383) Solar panel impairment, net of tax of $9 —

—

(28)

—

(28) Loss on early extinguishment of debt, net of tax of $67 —

—

(255)

—

(255) Total Special Items —

(7)

(676)

555

(128) Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 84

$ 103

$ (40)

$ —

$ 147









































(per share - diluted)

KY

PA

Corp.

Disc.





Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Ops.(2)

Total Reported Earnings(1) $ 0.11

$ 0.12

$ (0.92)

$ 0.72

$ 0.03 Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations —

—

—

0.72

0.72 Transmission formula rate return on equity reduction —

(0.01)

—

—

(0.01) U.K. tax rate change —

—

(0.50)

—

(0.50) Solar panel impairment —

—

(0.04)

—

(0.04) Loss on early extinguishment of debt —

—

(0.33)

—

(0.33) Total Special Items —

(0.01)

(0.87)

0.72

(0.16) Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 0.11

$ 0.13

$ (0.05)

$ —

$ 0.19





(1) Reported Earnings represents Net Income. (2) PPL sold its U.K. utility business on June 14, 2021, and its earnings were treated as a special item.

Reconciliation of Segment Reported Earnings to Earnings from Ongoing Operations (After-Tax) (Unaudited)



















Year-to-Date June 30, 2021 (millions of dollars)

KY

PA

Corp.

Disc.





Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Ops.(2)

Total Reported Earnings(1) $ 230

$ 209

$ (772)

$ (1,488)

$ (1,821) Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations —

—

—

(1,492)

(1,492) Talen litigation costs, net of tax of $2 —

—

(9)

—

(9) Strategic corporate initiatives, net of tax of $1 —

—

(2)

—

(2) Valuation allowance adjustment 4

—

(4)

4

4 Transmission formula rate return on equity reduction, net of tax of $8 —

(20)

—

—

(20) Acquisition integration, net of tax of $1 —

—

(2)

—

(2) U.K. tax rate change —

—

(383)

—

(383) Solar panel impairment, net of tax of $9 —

—

(28)

—

(28) Loss on early extinguishment of debt, net of tax of $67 —

—

(255)

—

(255) Total Special Items 4

(20)

(683)

(1,488)

(2,187) Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 226

$ 229

$ (89)

$ —

$ 366









































(per share - diluted)

KY

PA

Corp.

Disc.





Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Ops.(2)

Total Reported Earnings(1) $ 0.30

$ 0.27

$ (1.01)

$ (1.93)

$ (2.37) Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations —

—

—

(1.94)

(1.94) Talen litigation costs —

—

(0.01)

—

(0.01) Valuation allowance adjustment 0.01

—

(0.01)

0.01

0.01 Transmission formula rate return on equity reduction —

(0.03)

—

—

(0.03) U.K. tax rate change —

—

(0.50)

—

(0.50) Solar panel impairment —

—

(0.04)

—

(0.04) Loss on early extinguishment of debt —

—

(0.33)

—

(0.33) Total Special Items 0.01

(0.03)

(0.89)

(1.93)

(2.84) Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 0.29

$ 0.30

$ (0.12)

$ —

$ 0.47





(1) Reported Earnings represents Net Income. (2) PPL sold its U.K. utility business on June 14, 2021, and its earnings were treated as a special item.

Reconciliation of PPL's Earnings Forecast

After-Tax (Unaudited)









(per share - diluted)























2022 Forecast Range

Midpoint

High

Low Estimate of Reported Earnings $ 1.19

$ 1.27

$ 1.12 Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:(1)









Talen litigation costs 0.01

0.01

0.01 Strategic corporate initiatives(2) (0.03)

(0.03)

(0.03) Acquisition integration(3) (0.16)

(0.16)

(0.16) Total Special Items (0.18)

(0.18)

(0.18) Forecast of Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 1.37

$ 1.45

$ 1.30





(1) Reflects only special items recorded through June 30, 2022. PPL is not able to forecast special items for future periods. (2) Represents costs primarily related to the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy and PPL's corporate centralization efforts. (3) Represents costs related to the integration of Rhode Island Energy and certain costs associated with its acquisition and commitments made during the acquisition process, including costs related to arrearages forgiveness for low-income and protected residential customers and a write-down of regulatory assets as of the Acquisition date for National Grid's Gas Business Enablement (GBE) program.

