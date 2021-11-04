PPL Corporation Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Earnings

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) on Thursday (11/4) announced third-quarter 2021 reported earnings (GAAP) of $207 million, or $0.27 per share, compared with third-quarter 2020 reported earnings of $281 million, or $0.37 per share.

PPL reported a net loss of $1.61 billion, or $2.10 per share, for the first nine months of 2021, compared with reported earnings of $1.18 billion, or $1.53 per share, for the first nine months of 2020.

Adjusting for special items, third-quarter 2021 earnings from ongoing operations (non-GAAP) were $277 million, or $0.36 per share, compared with $228 million, or $0.30 per share, a year ago.

Earnings from ongoing operations for the first nine months of 2021 were $643 million, or $0.83 per share, compared with $593 million, or $0.77 per share, for the first nine months of 2020.

Special items in the third quarter included a loss on the early extinguishment of debt. Special items for the first nine months of 2021 included the above factor, as well as a U.K. tax rate change and a non-cash net loss from discontinued operations primarily due to the realization of accumulated other comprehensive losses associated with the U.K. utility business.

"As we delivered electricity safely, reliably and affordably for our customers in the third quarter, we also continued to position PPL for long-term growth and success," said Vincent Sorgi, PPL president and chief executive officer.

"We secured the fourth of five regulatory approvals required for our planned acquisition of The Narragansett Electric Company in Rhode Island," said Sorgi. "We identified new opportunities to deploy capital in our Pennsylvania and Kentucky utilities to drive value for our customers. And we took additional steps to support a clean energy transition, expanding support for solar in Kentucky, launching a new carbon capture initiative and joining an industry coalition to support the adoption of electric vehicles."

In advancing the company's planned acquisition of Narragansett Electric, PPL secured Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approval for the transaction in September. The company remains focused on securing the final approval from the Rhode Island Division of Public Utilities and Carriers in order to close on the transaction by March 2022.

In advancing its broader strategic repositioning, PPL said it also continues to evaluate the best uses for the remaining proceeds from the sale of its U.K. utility business, which was completed on June 14 and resulted in net cash proceeds of $10.4 billion after taxes and fees. PPL used $3.9 billion of the sale proceeds this summer to reduce $3.5 billion of outstanding debt and strengthen its balance sheet. The company plans to use an additional $3.8 billion to acquire Narragansett Electric and had previously announced a share repurchase program targeting $500 million by year-end.

Today, PPL announced that based on its assessment to date, it plans to invest at least an additional $1 billion in incremental infrastructure investment opportunities in its regulated utility businesses through 2025 to support grid modernization, strengthen resiliency and advance a sustainable energy future. The company continues to assess its business plans for additional opportunities. In addition, PPL also announced an update to its planned share repurchase program, increasing the targeted repurchases to approximately $1 billion by year-end. Through Oct. 31, the company had completed $550 million of share repurchases.

Associated with PPL's strategic repositioning, the company also reiterated its plan to target a dividend payout ratio of 60% to 65% post acquisition of Narragansett Electric, with future dividend growth in line with earnings per share growth. Based on regulatory approvals received to date and the current procedural schedule for the final remaining approval in Rhode Island, the company said it expects to update its quarterly dividend to align with this payout target following the Jan. 3, 2022 dividend payment. This is consistent with the expected transaction closing in March 2022. The company's actual dividends will be determined by PPL's Board of Directors.

In other notable developments, PPL remained focused on advancing its clean energy strategy in the third quarter. In September, the company joined the Electric Highway Coalition, a partnership of 17 U.S. utilities established to support the development of a seamless network of rapid electric vehicle charging stations connecting major highway systems. In addition, PPL's Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities subsidiaries announced a new partnership with the University of Kentucky Center for Applied Energy Research to study the capture of carbon dioxide emissions at natural gas combined cycle power plants.

More recently, PPL's Kentucky utilities announced on Oct. 13 that they had filed agreements with the Kentucky Public Service Commission to provide a combined 125 megawatts of solar power to several major Kentucky businesses and institutions. Under the renewable power purchase agreements, PPL's Kentucky utilities will procure power for the businesses and institutions from a new solar facility to be built in western Kentucky.



Third-Quarter 2021 Earnings Details

As discussed in this news release, reported earnings are calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). "Earnings from ongoing operations" is a non-GAAP financial measure that is adjusted for special items. See the tables at the end of this news release for a reconciliation of reported earnings (net income) to earnings from ongoing operations, including an itemization of special items.

(Dollars in millions, except for per-share amounts) 3rd Quarter

Year to Date

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change Reported earnings $ 207



$ 281



(26) %

$ (1,614)



$ 1,179



NM* Reported earnings per share $ 0.27



$ 0.37



(27) %

$ (2.10)



$ 1.53



NM*

























3rd Quarter

Year to Date

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change Earnings from ongoing operations $ 277



$ 228



21 %

$ 643



$ 593



8 % Earnings from ongoing operations per share $ 0.36



$ 0.30



20 %

$ 0.83



$ 0.77



8 % *NM: Not meaningful

Third-Quarter 2021 Earnings by Segment



3rd Quarter

Year to Date Per share 2021

2020

2021

2020 Reported earnings













Kentucky Regulated $ 0.21



$ 0.17



$ 0.51



$ 0.43

Pennsylvania Regulated 0.16



0.17



0.43



0.48

Corporate and Other (0.10)



(0.19)



(1.10)



(0.29)

Discontinued Operations —



0.22



(1.94)



0.91

Total $ 0.27



$ 0.37



$ (2.10)



$ 1.53



















3rd Quarter

Year to Date

2021

2020

2021

2020 Special items (expense) benefit













Kentucky Regulated $ —



$ —



$ 0.01



$ —

Pennsylvania Regulated —



—



(0.03)



—

Corporate and Other (0.09)



(0.15)



(0.97)



(0.15)

Discontinued Operations —



0.22



(1.94)



0.91

Total $ (0.09)



$ 0.07



$ (2.93)



$ 0.76



















3rd Quarter

Year to Date

2021

2020

2021

2020 Earnings from ongoing operations













Kentucky Regulated $ 0.21



$ 0.17



$ 0.50



$ 0.43

Pennsylvania Regulated 0.16



0.17



0.46



0.48

Corporate and Other (0.01)



(0.04)



(0.13)



(0.14)

Discontinued Operations —



—



—



—

Total $ 0.36



$ 0.30



$ 0.83



$ 0.77



Key Factors Impacting Earnings

In addition to the segment drivers outlined below, PPL's reported earnings for the third quarter of 2021 included net special-item after-tax charges of $70 million, or $0.09 per share, primarily attributable to a loss on the early extinguishment of debt. Reported earnings for the third quarter of 2020 included net special-item after-tax benefits of $53 million, or $0.07 per share, attributable to U.K. earnings that were reclassified to discontinued operations, partially offset primarily by a U.K. tax rate change.

Reported earnings for the first nine months of 2021 included net special-item after-tax charges of $2.26 billion, or $2.93 per share, primarily attributable to discontinued operations associated with the U.K. utility business, a U.K. tax rate change and a loss on the early extinguishment of debt. The special-item charges attributable to discontinued operations included a non-cash net loss on the sale of the U.K. utility business, primarily due to the realization of accumulated other comprehensive losses and forecasted federal taxes associated with the sale, partially offset by earnings from the operations of the U.K. utility business until completion of its sale on June 14, 2021. Reported earnings for the first nine months of 2020 included net special-item after-tax benefits of $586 million, or $0.76 per share, attributable to U.K. earnings that were reclassified to discontinued operations, partially offset primarily by a U.K. tax rate change.

Kentucky Regulated Segment

PPL's Kentucky Regulated segment primarily consists of the regulated electricity and natural gas operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and the regulated electricity operations of Kentucky Utilities Company.

Reported earnings and earnings from ongoing operations in the third quarter of 2021 increased by $0.04 per share compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included higher retail rates effective July 1, 2021, and lower interest expense primarily due to interest costs allocated to the Kentucky Regulated segment in 2020 that were not allocated in 2021, partially offset by higher operation and maintenance expense.

Reported earnings for the first nine months of 2021 increased by $0.08 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations for the first nine months of 2021 increased by $0.07 per share compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included higher retail rates effective July 1, 2021, lower interest expense primarily due to interest costs allocated to the Kentucky Regulated segment in 2020 that were not allocated in 2021 and lower interest rates, and higher sales volumes primarily due to weather, partially offset by higher operation and maintenance expense.

Pennsylvania Regulated Segment

PPL's Pennsylvania Regulated segment consists of the regulated electricity delivery operations of PPL Electric Utilities.

Reported earnings and earnings from ongoing operations in the third quarter of 2021 decreased by $0.01 per share compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included higher operation and maintenance expense and a reserve recorded for a reduction in the transmission formula rate return on equity, partially offset by returns on additional capital investments in transmission.

Reported earnings for the first nine months of 2021 decreased by $0.05 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations for the first nine months of 2021 decreased by $0.02 per share compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included a reserve recorded for a reduction in the transmission formula rate return on equity and lower peak transmission demand, partially offset by returns on additional capital investments in transmission, and higher sales volumes due to residential customers staying at home and non-essential business restrictions being lifted.

Corporate and Other

PPL's Corporate and Other category primarily includes unallocated corporate-level financing and other costs.

Reported earnings in the third quarter of 2021 increased by $0.09 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the third quarter of 2021 increased by $0.03 compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included lower interest expense.

Reported earnings for the first nine months of 2021 decreased by $0.81 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations for the first nine months of 2021 increased by $0.01 per share compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included lower interest expense.

About PPL

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL), based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to more than 2.5 million customers in the U.S. PPL's high-performing, award-winning utilities are addressing energy challenges head-on by building smarter, more resilient and more dynamic power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions. For more information, visit www.pplweb.com.

(Note: All references to earnings per share in the text and tables of this news release are stated in terms of diluted earnings per share unless otherwise noted.)

Conference Call and Webcast

PPL invites interested parties to listen to a live Internet webcast of management's teleconference with financial analysts about third-quarter 2021 financial results at 11 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday, Nov. 4. The call will be webcast live, in audio format, together with slides of the presentation. For those who are unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay with slides will be accessible at www.pplweb.com/investors for 90 days after the call. Interested individuals can access the live conference call via telephone at 1-888-346-8683. International participants should call 1-412-902-4270. Participants will need to enter the following "Elite Entry" number to join the conference: 3356129. Callers can access the webcast link at www.pplweb.com/investors under "Events."

Management utilizes "Earnings from Ongoing Operations" as a non-GAAP financial measure that should not be considered as an alternative to reported earnings, or net income, an indicator of operating performance determined in accordance with GAAP. PPL believes that Earnings from Ongoing Operations is useful and meaningful to investors because it provides management's view of PPL's earnings performance as another criterion in making investment decisions. In addition, PPL's management uses Earnings from Ongoing Operations in measuring achievement of certain corporate performance goals, including targets for certain executive incentive compensation. Other companies may use different measures to present financial performance.

Earnings from Ongoing Operations is adjusted for the impact of special items. Special items are presented in the financial tables on an after-tax basis with the related income taxes on special items separately disclosed. Income taxes on special items, when applicable, are calculated based on the statutory tax rate of the entity where the activity is recorded. Special items may include items such as:

Gains and losses on sales of assets not in the ordinary course of business.

Impairment charges.

Significant workforce reduction and other restructuring effects.

Acquisition and divestiture-related adjustments.

Significant losses on early extinguishment of debt.

Other charges or credits that are, in management's view, non-recurring or otherwise not reflective of the company's ongoing operations.

Statements contained in this news release, including statements with respect to future earnings, cash flows, dividends, financing, regulation and corporate strategy, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although PPL Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in the statements. The following are among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements: asset or business acquisitions and dispositions; the novel coronavirus pandemic or other pandemic health events or other catastrophic events and their effect on financial markets, economic conditions and our businesses; market demand for energy in our service territories; weather conditions affecting customer energy usage and operating costs; the effect of any business or industry restructuring; the profitability and liquidity of PPL Corporation and its subsidiaries; new accounting requirements or new interpretations or applications of existing requirements; operating performance of our facilities; the length of scheduled and unscheduled outages at our generating plants; environmental conditions and requirements and the related costs of compliance; system conditions and operating costs; development of new projects, markets and technologies; performance of new ventures; any impact of severe weather on our business; receipt of necessary government permits, approvals, rate relief and regulatory cost recovery; capital market conditions and decisions regarding capital structure; the impact of state, federal or foreign investigations applicable to PPL Corporation and its subsidiaries; the outcome of litigation against PPL Corporation and its subsidiaries; stock price performance; the market prices of equity securities and the impact on pension income and resultant cash funding requirements for defined benefit pension plans; the securities and credit ratings of PPL Corporation and its subsidiaries; political, regulatory or economic conditions in jurisdictions where PPL Corporation or its subsidiaries conduct business, including any potential effects of threatened or actual cyberattack, terrorism, or war or other hostilities; new state, federal or foreign legislation, including new tax legislation; and the commitments and liabilities of PPL Corporation and its subsidiaries. Any such forward-looking statements should be considered in light of such important factors and in conjunction with factors and other matters discussed in PPL Corporation's Form 10-K and other reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Note to Editors: Visit our media website at www.pplnewsroom.com for additional news and background about PPL Corporation.

PPL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION(1) Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars)









September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,767



$ 442

Accounts receivable 651



689

Unbilled revenues 233



301

Fuel, materials and supplies 304



302

Other current assets 182



183

Current assets held for sale —



18,983

Property, Plant and Equipment





Regulated utility plant 30,056



29,040

Less: Accumulated depreciation - regulated utility plant 6,434



6,008

Regulated utility plant, net 23,622



23,032

Non-regulated property, plant and equipment 269



237

Less: Accumulated depreciation - non-regulated property, plant and equipment 41



37

Non-regulated property, plant and equipment, net 228



200

Construction work in progress 1,356



1,268

Property, Plant and Equipment, net 25,206



24,500

Noncurrent regulatory assets 1,286



1,262

Goodwill and other intangibles 1,060



1,067

Other noncurrent assets 482



387

Total Assets $ 34,171



$ 48,116









Liabilities and Equity





Short-term debt $ —



$ 1,168

Long-term debt due within one year 474



1,074

Accounts payable 635



745

Other current liabilities 1,234



1,045

Current liabilities held for sale —



11,023

Long-term debt 10,665



13,615

Deferred income taxes and investment tax credits 3,228



2,658

Accrued pension obligations 195



189

Asset retirement obligations 160



132

Noncurrent regulatory liabilities 2,452



2,530

Other deferred credits and noncurrent liabilities 552



564

Common stock and additional paid-in capital 12,298



12,278

Treasury stock (282)



—

Earnings reinvested 2,743



5,315

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (183)



(4,220)

Total Liabilities and Equity $ 34,171



$ 48,116







(1) The Financial Statements in this news release have been condensed and summarized for purposes of this presentation. Please refer to PPL Corporation's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for full financial statements, including note disclosure.



PPL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(Millions of Dollars, except share data)











Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020

Operating Revenues $ 1,512



$ 1,400



$ 4,298



$ 4,103





















Operating Expenses















Operation















Fuel 195



177



531



478



Energy purchases 167



136



524



470



Other operation and maintenance 393



346



1,164



1,054



Depreciation 274



257



810



762



Taxes, other than income 52



47



153



131



Total Operating Expenses 1,081



963



3,182



2,895





















Operating Income 431



437



1,116



1,208





















Other Income (Expense) - net 12



6



25



11





















Interest Expense 183



161



810



479





















Income (Loss) From Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes 260



282



331



740





















Income Taxes 51



165



455



266





















Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations After Income Taxes 209



117



(124)



474





















Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations (net of income taxes) (2)



164



(1,490)



705





















Net Income (Loss) $ 207



$ 281



$ (1,614)



$ 1,179





















Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:















Basic and Diluted











Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations After Income Taxes $ 0.27



$ 0.15



$ (0.16)



$ 0.62



Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations (net of income taxes) —



0.22



(1.94)



0.91



Net Income (Loss) Available to PPL Common Shareowners $ 0.27



$ 0.37



$ (2.10)



$ 1.53





















Weighted-Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding (in thousands)















Basic 767,733



768,786



768,781



768,502



Diluted 769,849



769,660



768,781



769,270









































PPL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities





Net income (loss) $ (1,614)



$ 1,179

Loss (income) from discontinued operations (net of income taxes) 1,490



(705)

Income from continuing operations (net of income taxes) (124)



474

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations





Depreciation 810



762

Amortization 30



40

Deferred income taxes and investment tax credits 51



164

Loss on extinguishment of debt 395



—

Other 44



33

Change in current assets and current liabilities





Accounts payable (32)



(33)

Prepayments (33)



(43)

Taxes payable 75



94

Unbilled revenues 67



93

Regulatory assets and liabilities, net 50



(44)

Other 46



147

Other operating activities





Defined benefit plans - funding (41)



(61)

Other (86)



(47)

Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 1,252



1,579

Net cash provided by operating activities - discontinued operations 726



668

Net cash provided by operating activities 1,978



2,247

Cash Flows from Investing Activities





Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (1,460)



(1,690)

Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations, net of cash divested 10,560



—

Other investing activities (22)



—

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - continuing operations 9,078



(1,690)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - discontinued operations (607)



(668)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 8,471



(2,358)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities





Issuance of long-term debt 650



1,598

Retirement of long-term debt (4,606)



(975)

Issuance of common stock 5



32

Payment of common stock dividends (961)



(956)

Purchase of treasury stock (282)



—

Issuance of term loan —



300

Retirement of term loan (300)



—

Retirement of commercial paper (73)



—

Net increase (decrease) in short-term debt (795)



(213)

Other financing activities (8)



131

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities - continuing operations (6,370)



(83)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities - discontinued operations (411)



78

Contributions (to) from discontinued operations 365



38

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (6,416)



33

Effect of Exchange Rates on Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash included in Discontinued Operations 8



(6)

Net (Increase) Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash included in Discontinued Operations 284



(72)

Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 4,325



(156)

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 443



660

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period $ 4,768



$ 504









Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information





Significant non-cash transactions:





Accrued expenditures for property, plant and equipment at September 30, $ 214



$ 228



















































Operating - Electricity Sales (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

September 30,





Nine Months Ended

September 30,













Percent









Percent (GWh) 2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change























PA Regulated Segment





















Retail Delivered 9,642



9,603



0.4 %

28,046



27,138



3.3 %























KY Regulated Segment





















Retail Delivered 8,100



7,960



1.8 %

22,593



21,592



4.6 % Wholesale(1) 288



162



77.8 %

755



392



92.6 % Total 8,388



8,122



3.3 %

23,348



21,984



6.2 %























Total 18,030



17,725



1.7 %

51,394



49,122



4.6 %





(1) Represents FERC-regulated municipal and unregulated off-system sales.

Reconciliation of Segment Reported Earnings to Earnings from Ongoing Operations (After-Tax) (Unaudited)



3rd Quarter 2021 (millions of dollars)

KY

PA

Corp.

Disc.





Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Ops.(2)

Total Reported Earnings(1) $ 159



$ 126



$ (76)



$ (2)



$ 207

Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Income (loss) from Discontinued Operations —



—



—



(2)



(2)

Talen litigation costs, net of tax of $1 —



—



(1)



—



(1)

Strategic corporate initiatives, net of tax of $0 —



—



(1)



—



(1)

Acquisition integration, net of tax of $3 —



—



(9)



—



(9)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt, net of tax of $16 —



—



(57)



—



(57)

Total Special Items —



—



(68)



(2)



(70)

Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 159



$ 126



$ (8)



$ —



$ 277











































(per share - diluted)

KY

PA

Corp.

Disc.





Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Ops.(2)

Total Reported Earnings(1) $ 0.21



$ 0.16



$ (0.10)



$ —



$ 0.27

Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Acquisition integration —



—



(0.01)



—



(0.01)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt —



—



(0.08)



—



(0.08)

Total Special Items —



—



(0.09)



—



(0.09)

Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 0.21



$ 0.16



$ (0.01)



$ —



$ 0.36







(1) Reported Earnings represents Net Income. (2) PPL sold its U.K. utility business on June 14, 2021, and its earnings were treated as a special item.

Reconciliation of Segment Reported Earnings to Earnings from Ongoing Operations (After-Tax) (Unaudited)



















Year-to-Date September 30, 2021 (millions of dollars)

KY

PA

Corp.

Disc.





Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Ops.(2)

Total Reported Earnings(1) $ 389



$ 335



$ (848)



$ (1,490)



$ (1,614)

Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Income (loss) from Discontinued Operations —



—



—



(1,494)



(1,494)

Talen litigation costs, net of tax of $3 —



—



(10)



—



(10)

Strategic corporate initiatives, net of tax of $1 —



—



(3)



—



(3)

Valuation allowance adjustment 4



—



(4)



4



4

Transmission formula rate return on equity reserve, net of tax of $8 —



(20)



—



—



(20)

Acquisition integration, net of tax of $4 —



—



(11)



—



(11)

U.K. tax rate change —



—



(383)



—



(383)

Solar panel impairment, net of tax of $9 —



—



(28)



—



(28)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt, net of tax of $83 —



—



(312)



—



(312)

Total Special Items 4



(20)



(751)



(1,490)



(2,257)

Earning from Ongoing Operations $ 385



$ 355



$ (97)



$ —



$ 643











































(per share - diluted)

KY

PA

Corp.

Disc.





Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Ops.(2)

Total Reported Earnings(1) $ 0.51



$ 0.43



$ (1.10)



$ (1.94)



$ (2.10)

Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Income (loss) from Discontinued Operations —



—



—



(1.95)



(1.95)

Talen litigation costs —



—



(0.01)



—



(0.01)

Valuation allowance adjustment 0.01



—



(0.01)



0.01



0.01

Transmission formula rate return on equity reserve —



(0.03)



—



—



(0.03)

Acquisition integration —



—



(0.01)



—



(0.01)

U.K. tax rate change —



—



(0.50)



—



(0.50)

Solar panel impairment —



—



(0.04)



—



(0.04)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt —



—



(0.40)



—



(0.40)

Total Special Items 0.01



(0.03)



(0.97)



(1.94)



(2.93)

Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 0.50



$ 0.46



$ (0.13)



$ —



$ 0.83







(1) Reported Earnings represents Net Income. (2) PPL sold its U.K. utility business on June 14, 2021, and its earnings were treated as a special item.

Reconciliation of Segment Reported Earnings to Earnings from Ongoing Operations (After-Tax) (Unaudited)



















3rd Quarter 2020 (millions of dollars)

KY

PA

Corp.

Disc.





Reg.

Reg.

& Other(2)

Ops.(3)

Total Reported Earnings(1) $ 129



$ 135



$ (147)



$ 164



$ 281

Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations —



—



—



164



164

Talen litigation costs, net of tax of $1 —



—



(2)



—



(2)

COVID-19 impact, net of tax of $0, $0, $0 —



(1)



(1)



—



(2)

Strategic corporate initiatives, net of tax of $2 —



—



(5)



—



(5)

U.K. tax rate change —



—



(102)



—



(102)

Total Special Items —



(1)



(110)



164



53

Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 129



$ 136



$ (37)



$ —



$ 228











































(per share - diluted)

KY

PA

Corp.

Disc.





Reg.

Reg.

& Other(2)

Ops.(3)

Total Reported Earnings(1) $ 0.17



$ 0.17



$ (0.19)



$ 0.22



$ 0.37

Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Income (loss) from Discontinued Operations —



—



—



0.22



0.22

Talen litigation costs —



—



(0.01)



—



(0.01)

Strategic corporate initiatives —



—



(0.01)



—



(0.01)

U.K. tax rate change —



—



(0.13)



—



(0.13)

Total Special Items —



—



(0.15)



0.22



0.07

Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 0.17



$ 0.17



$ (0.04)



$ —



$ 0.30







(1) Reported Earnings represents Net Income. (2) The amount for the period ended September 30, 2020, has been adjusted for certain costs that were previously included in the U.K. Regulated segment. (3) PPL sold its U.K. utility business on June 14, 2021, and its earnings were treated as a special item.

Reconciliation of Segment Reported Earnings to Earnings from Ongoing Operations (After-Tax) (Unaudited)



















Year-to-Date September 30, 2020 (millions of dollars)

KY

PA

Corp.

Disc.





Reg.

Reg.

& Other(2)

Ops.(3)

Total Reported Earnings(1) $ 330



$ 371



$ (227)



$ 705



$ 1,179

Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations —



—



—



705



705

Talen litigation costs, net of tax of $2 —



—



(6)



—



(6)

COVID-19 impact, net of tax of $1, $0, $0 (4)



(1)



(1)



—



(6)

Strategic corporate initiatives, net of tax of $2 —



—



(5)



—



(5)

U.K. tax rate change —



—



(102)



—



(102)

Total Special Items (4)



(1)



(114)



705



586

Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 334



$ 372



$ (113)



$ —



$ 593











































(per share - diluted)

KY

PA

Corp.

Disc.





Reg.

Reg.

& Other(2)

Ops.(3)

Total Reported Earnings(1) $ 0.43



$ 0.48



$ (0.29)



$ 0.91



$ 1.53

Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Income (loss) from Discontinued Operations —



—



—



0.91



0.91

Talen litigation costs —



—



(0.01)



—



(0.01)

Strategic corporate initiatives —



—



(0.01)



—



(0.01)

U.K. tax rate change —



—



(0.13)



—



(0.13)

Total Special Items —



—



(0.15)



0.91



0.76

Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 0.43



$ 0.48



$ (0.14)



$ —



$ 0.77







(1) Reported Earnings represents Net Income. (2) The amount for the period ended September 30, 2020, has been adjusted for certain costs that were previously included in the U.K. Regulated segment. (3) PPL sold its U.K. utility business on June 14, 2021, and its earnings were treated as a special item.

